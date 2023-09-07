6 Turkish Germans tourists arrested for suspected rape in Spain

RayKalm
SENIOR MEMBER
- Joined
- Jan 7, 2012
- Messages
- 2,431
- Reaction score
- 0
- Country
- Location
Na sowas: Gruppenvergewaltiger auf Mallorca haben Migrationshintergrund » ☆☆☆☆☆ - Journalistenwatch e.V. - Aktuelle Geschehnisse
Gegen sechs "Deutsche" sind auf Mallorca schwere Vorwürfe erhoben worden. Die Polizei ermittelt wegen einer Gruppenvergewaltigung einer 18-Jährigen.
journalistenwatch-com.translate.goog
According to the picture, the current case is making waves in Spain. As Spanish media reports, the number of violent crimes committed by foreign tourists has skyrocketed across the country in 2023.