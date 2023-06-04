Brutal fall for Chinese electric cars [in Norway]

Hamartia Antidote
Brutalt fall for kinesiske elbiler
Flere kinesiske merker er nesten helt borte fra registreringsstatistikken så langt i år. Nå kan flere nyetableringer bli kraftig forsinket.
www-elbil24-no.translate.goog
Several Chinese brands have almost completely disappeared from the registration statistics so far this year. Now several new establishments may be significantly delayed
(Elbil24): In recent years, a number of new car brands have entered the Norwegian market, most of them from China. And after the record year 2022, thousands of huge premium cars from BYD, Hongqi and Nio are now rolling around on Norwegian roads.
But then the challenges came on a conveyor belt: VAT, weight tax, higher interest rates and generally uncertain economic times have been important reasons why many players are experiencing a slowdown in new car sales - and the Chinese have definitely noticed that.
Brutal figures for several brandsAccording to recent figures from OFV, for example, only four examples of the majestic Hongqi E-HS9 have been registered so far this year. At the same time last year, a total of 879 had been registered. Xpeng has several models in its portfolio, but so far this year only 21 Xpengs have been registered in Norway, down from 453 at the same time last year. For newcomer Voyah, the figure is even more depressing: Only two copies of large Voyah Free have been registered so far this year.
And it is not because there is a long delivery time. The Norwegian importers and dealers have cars ready in stock that can be delivered almost the same day, without that seeming to tempt many buyers.
Shift in the marketAt the same time, many new cars are registered every day. In May 2023, over 10,000 electric cars were registered in Norway, the highest number ever for a month of May. If we look behind the numbers, some changes become apparent compared to the past. The biggest is that Tesla dominates something absolutely enormous. Almost every fourth new car registered in May was a Tesla .
The second is that more people are buying cheaper electric cars. Interestingly, you will find few Chinese cars in the budget class in this country.
What Hongqi, Voyah, BYD and Nio have in common is that they have targeted the premium market. All offer well-equipped cars at competitive prices, but they are still expensive cars. At the moment, fewer people choose cars in higher price ranges than before the New Year, and those who do, tend to choose more traditional car brands.
- The decline in sales is not specific to Chinese car brands. In "unsafe times", people generally look for more well-known brands, says managing director Knut G. Aas at Hongqi to Bilbransje24.no (requires subscription).
Kjerringa against the currentThe only Chinese car brand that has not experienced a major drop so far this year is MG. They are roughly on par with last year, and far ahead of all the other Chinese. Because unlike them, MG bets on cars at "people's prices", such as the MG ZS EV and not least the MG4 - one of Norway's cheapest electric cars.
A number of new brands have been planned for Norway in 2023. Geely has already announced that they are postponing the launch of their models until next year. Other new establishments are also at risk of being delayed, Bilbransje24 writes.
Stand for Chinese cars January-May 2022 versus 2023
|Placement
|Brand
|Number 2023
|Number 2022
|1
|MG
|889
|901
|2
|BYD
|234
|658
|3
|Nio
|225
|406
|4
|Maxus
|106
|315
|5
|JAC
|42
|6
|Xpeng
|21
|453
|7
|Ora
|13
|8
|Seres
|6
|1
|9
|Hongqi
|4
|879
|10
|Voyah
|2
Elbilsalget: Fullstendig knockout
Nær hver fjerde nybilregistrering i mai var en Tesla. Elbilandelen var på nesten 81 prosent.
www-elbil24-no.translate.goog
Almost every fourth new car registration in May was a Tesla. The proportion of electric vehicles was almost 81 per cent.
Top 10 electric cars - May 2023:
|Placement
|Model
|Number
|1
|Tesla Model Y
|2691
|2
|Volkswagen ID.4
|738
|3
|BMW iX1
|594
|4
|Volvo XC40
|539
|5
|Skoda Enyaq
|387
|6
|Audi Q4 e-tron
|386
|7
|Ford Mustang Mach-E
|372
|8
|Volkswagen ID. Buzz
|308
|9
|Hyundai Ioniq 5
|270
|10
|Volkswagen ID.3
|256
Source: OFV
