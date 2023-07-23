What's new

5500 Sex Videos of female students of Islamia University of Bahawalpur Recovered, Retired Neutral and Minister Son also Involved !!!

Hero786

Hero786

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Sep 30, 2016
Messages
438
Reaction score
1
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

3 Main Culprit are:

1) Son of Federal Minister
2) Chief Security Officer (Retired Neutral) Syed Ejaz Shah
3) university’s director of finance Dr Abuzar

According to sources, the police are trying to suppress the video scandal whereas the report has been presented to the caretaker chief minister of Punjab.

Three officers including the university’s director of finance Dr Abuzar, Chief Security Officer Syed Ejaz Shah, and the transport officer Altaf however the university administration termed the arrest of three officers a conspiracy against the university.

The report which was sent to the caretaker chief minister revealed that hundreds of student videos and eight grams of Ice drug were recovered from Ejaz Shah’s possession.

On the other side, DPO Abbas Shah challenged the Islamia University allegations. He said that it was revealed that 113 drug-addict students are in the university and there is prejudice against any institute.

The DPO further said that the police’s target is drug dealers, not universities and the police will expose them to stop the drug addiction in institutes.

https://www.tiktok.com/video/7258177369838456070


https://arynews.tv/islamia-university-scandal-involving-5000-obscene-videos-shocks-bahawalpur/

www.dawn.com

Eye-opening report unearths drug abuse, exploitation at Islamia University of Bahawalpur

Another varsity official held for drug possession; multiple bodies formed to probe allegations.
www.dawn.com

www.aajenglish.tv

Islamia University Bahawalpur: 400 obscene videos, images ‘found’ as police crackdown widens

Police arrest transport in charge, send report to Punjab chief minister
www.aajenglish.tv

tribune.com.pk

University security chief held with drugs | The Express Tribune

Police retrieve ice, objectionable videos of students from Islamia University Bahawalpur official
tribune.com.pk tribune.com.pk

www.samaaenglish.tv

IUB chief security officer arrested for carrying ice drugs, obscene videos, photos in mobile

Last month, the IHB Director Finance was arrested for possession of drugs
www.samaaenglish.tv

www.bbc.com

بہاولپور کی اسلامیہ یونیورسٹی کے عہدیدار سے مبینہ ’فحش ویڈیوز‘ اور منشیات برآمدگی سکینڈل کی حقیقت کیا ہے؟ - BBC News اردو

پاکستان کے صوبہ پنجاب کے جنوبی ضلع بہاولپور کی پولیس نے اسلامیہ یونیورسٹی بہاولپور کے ایک سنیئر اہلکار کو گرفتار کرنے اور اس کے پاس سے بڑی تعداد میں مبینہ فحش ویڈیوز اور منشیات برآمد ہونے کا دعویٰ کیا ہے۔ پولیس کا کہنا ہے کہ اس کا مقدمہ درج کر کے مزید تفتیش کی جا رہی ہے۔ جبکہ یونیورسٹی کے قانونی...
www.bbc.com www.bbc.com
 
