Uttar Pradesh: Female students write a letter addressed to Chief Minister in BLOOD after principal RAJEEV sexually assaults several of them

Fed up with the molestation, the girl students wrote a letter in blood to the CM: Said- Babaji, we are your daughters, the police threaten... do justice; principal arrestGhaziabad2 hours ago
The girl students of Ghaziabad village Shahpur Bamhaita have demanded justice by writing a letter to the Chief Minister with their blood against the principal and the police.
Girl students of a Ghaziabad school wrote a letter in blood to CM Yogi on Tuesday. In a 4-page letter, the girl students have accused the school principal of molesting them. He said that every day the principal used to call one or the other girl in the office and molest her. When the girls protest, he threatens to destroy them. The police also threaten us. Babaji, we all are also your daughters. Give us justice."
Here, as soon as the letter was written to the CM, the Ghaziabad police swung into action. Wave City police station arrested Principal Rajeev Pandey on Tuesday morning.
The girl students reached the web station to complain about their complaint.
The whole matter pertains to Kisan Adarsh Higher Secondary School located in Shahpur Bamhaita village of Wave City police station. On August 21, the girl students here filed a case against Principal Rajeev accusing him of molesting her by calling her to her room. Here, the principal also lodged a cross FIR against the parents of some girl students. It was alleged that he entered the school and broke his head. Since then the girl students and their parents were demanding the arrest of the principal.
Now read what the girl students have written in the letter...
Girl students writing letters in blood to UP CM Yogi Adityanath.
It is written in the letter... "Babaji, we are girls studying in Kisan Adarsh Higher Secondary School, Bamhaita village. Rajeev Pandey, the principal of our school, used to misbehave with us by calling one or the other girl to his office everyday and threatened that if Telling this thing to someone will ruin us. Most of the girls remain silent because of their fear. Some of the girls dared to tell this thing at their home on 21st August, then our parents gathered and went to the school with the lady councilor Parmosh Yadav.
The girl students have sent a 4-page letter with blood to CM Yogi.
Where he talked to the manager. This angered the principal. He started abusing everyone. When the quarrel escalated, our family members thrashed the principal. When we came to Wave City police station with our family members, ACP Saloni Aggarwal scolded us a lot and kept us sitting in the police station for 4 hours. Till now no action has been taken against the Principal. The police come to our house every day to scare and threaten the parents. It has become difficult to get out of our house. The school manager has forbidden us from coming to school. You are requested to give us an appointment. Babaji, we all are also your daughters. Give us justice."
ACP said- Principal will appear in the court today
On the other hand, in this case ACP Saloni Agarwal says that immediately a case was registered against the principal on the complaint of the girl students. He is accused of molesting girl students and touching the bed. The principal had serious head injuries, so his complaint was also registered. The arrest of the principal has been done in this case on Tuesday morning. The accused will be produced in the court today itself.
Akhilesh said – The government should ensure the protection of sisters and daughters.
On this matter, Akhilesh Yadav tweeted that the girl students of Ghaziabad molested the principal by writing a letter with blood to the Chief Minister, why no action has been taken on the FIR lodged so far. Hui. The girl students also allege that a police officer scolded them, threatened them and made them sit at the police station for 4 hours. This serious issue should be investigated immediately. The government should ensure the protection of sisters and daughters.