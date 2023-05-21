What's new

4K walk through newer American cities [not old cities like NYC]

Let's take a look at some of the newer built-up US cities instead of always focusing on just the old-design ones from ages ago that the Chinese posters like to show over and over. BTW notice there are no bars over the windows....which is common in certain other "modern" countries.

Let's start out in the sunny south instead of the overcast north.
Saint Petersburg
 
Absolutely gorgeous, the US is a beautiful country. Really want to visit, even covering 1/10th of US will take a few months.
 
Salt Lake City, Utah is perhaps the most beautiful place to live. Spent almost 8 years of my life there.

IMG_7987.JPG
 
Absolutely gorgeous, the US is a beautiful country. Really want to visit, even covering 1/10th of US will take a few months.
I’d post even more but it seems the only time people feel like filming themselves walking around is on dark overcast days or in the winter when all the leaves are off the trees and the place looks like Chernobyl...geez why would you film on such a day.
 
Salt Lake City, Utah is perhaps the most beautiful place to live. Spent almost 8 years of my life there.

Have you ever seen the show Everwood. It was filmed in Provo if I remember correctly. The beautiful little mountain towns looked peaceful but they had their own drama.

 
