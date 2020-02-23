What's new

2011 Flashback: How the war in Syria started!

H

Homajon

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Jun 24, 2012
Messages
1,186
Reaction score
1
Country
Iran, Islamic Republic Of
Location
Germany
As we are in the final stages of the war in Syria, I want to remind everyone of how the war in Syria started in March/April 2011!

The opposition and their supporters claim for many many month and even the whole first year, the uprising remained entirely peaceful....and that is THE big lie of the entire Syrian war! From the very beginning there were armed fighters!

I remember reading two western articles in May 2011 describing heavily armed fighters from the lebanese town of Tripoli who sneaked into Syria in late March 2011 and permanently killing Syrian police, soldiers and also peaceful protesters! Unfortunately, I don't remember the titles of the articles anymore.
But there is also another western article that I read in the first stages in 2011, I had also forgotten its title, but fortunately I remembered it yesterday!


Syrian opposition admits armed insurgents are operating on fringe of uprising against Assad regime

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/86...-fringe-of-uprising-against-Assad-regime.html

If you can't read it, I made screenshots of it:





 
The Big Picture

Well the context of the uprising was a retaliation for the Pro Economy Demonstrations going on against the Puppet governments in the region

1- First there were demonstrations in Tunisia 2011
2- Then there were demonstrations in Egypt 2011 , against Hosni Mubarak's 30-40 year rule by force

This was called as the awakening of Arab minds that their status/unemployment and condition has not changed since 1913 after the so-called world war 1

People demanded Jobs and prosperity from their Arab rulers who always trumped up the Arabanism card to get separation from Turkey but since 1913 have not had changed a single thing

Counter Strategy was launched
1- In Libya
2- Syria
3- Yamen

In order to counter the "Uprising" or revolution, plans were set in motion to hide Militants/Foreign Agency operatives in disguise of protesters in Syria to start up similar demonstrations in Syria, to connect the protest in Syria with that of Tunisia and Egypt
The plan from start was generally to kill the spirit of revolution in Arab countries or kill Hafiz al Assad it was a win-win situation

A similar Operation was launched in Libya, to arm up militants to oust Qadafi because Russia hesitated it allowed fall of Qadafi control over Libya and threw the nation into chaos which still exists

Foreign Agency, supplied ample weaponry from C130 and other avenues in order to kick start the conversion of Demonstrators into armed attacks against Syrian Police and Army

  • It later emerged that PKK (A group who were getting weaponry from international players from West was busy mixing itself with Protesters)
  • This group later attained strategic hold of Oil fields on Eastern Syria similar to how South Sudan was allowed to capture the Oil fields of Sudan


Over in Iraq , another mysterious group came up which was later branded as ISIS which started off as a local regional gang/controlling force which brought order in Iraq and removed international influencers in Iraq
  • It was not fully clear how they attained their weaponry



While none of these groups ever managed to reach Israel, of course, but by the plan, they were all gathered up in Syria and at that point mass migrations started in Syria as full war broke out, after Syrian Military got attacked from International Airforce.



After mass migration started it is then we say images of children and babies dieing and showing up at Turkish beaches , that is the point when Turkey stated enough is enough we are entering a state of war

This was also the same point when Russia decided to help Syria to stop crisis


Together Turkey /Russia did managed to control the chaos in their region near Syria
  • Russian Troops became Heros in Syria
  • Turkey , also gained massive new popularity for their Humanitarian role in Syria


After the big players entered Syria, the international suppliers of weapon backed out and started to pull their boys out of region


The western governments quickly announced they will not take responsibility of supply of weapons to Militants who destroyed Syrian cities and sanctions were imposed at that Point Russia stepped up Humanitarian efforts in Syria



  • It was at that point when war flamed up in Yamen and Iran was being blamed for what happened in Iraq / Yamen
  • The western powers wanted to now focus on Iran


Russia quickly put an end to that by supply of Advance anti-air missiles to Iran


After softening of Libya / Syria, quickly it was announced that Jerusalem now belongs to Israel

And it was at that point it became a modern age Crusade war

How the Average Joe viewed the conflict:
People on sidelines including myself could not understand the various factions who were involved until very late, however even I was able to connect the dots
 
Last edited:
The opposition and their supporters say: it started with purely peaceful protests, and for the first year, the Syrian protesters remained totally peaceful as they faced regime soldiers who used military devices (tanks and helicopters!!!) against them, and the unarmed Syrian opposition didn't care for one year that they were attacked by military machinery, they just kept on protesting as they desperately wanted to get rid of Assad!

First question: Why would the regime need tanks and helicopters to kill unarmed people? If the purpose was to kill unarmed protesters, why not simply using AK47's against them? This would be easier, more economical and would not provide the opposition with the drama-propaganda as tanks and helicopters!

Second question: Have you ever heared of another country in the world where people were attacked by military machinery and kept on protesting peacefully day after day, week after week for a whole year?

I think we all know the answer to both questions....

So yes, there have been peaceful protesters, but from the very beginning of the Syrian uprising in March 2011 there have been violent armed insurgents, they made up maybe 2% of all protesters and 98% were peaceful, but with heavy arms even 2% can cause havoc, and that's exactly what they did, they not only attacked police and soldiers, they also attacked peaceful protesters to blame it on the police and army, and as the Syrian army had no units trained to fight against irregular insurgents in urban areas, they fought back as a regular army with tanks and helicopters, and of course in this process they unfortunately also killed unarmed civilians, but this was not the army's goal!

If it hadn't been for this armed rebels the crisis in Syria would never have developed the way it did, but the rebels and their international backers wanted the crisis to get out of control, no matter what!!!

The goal was to break the regional alliance of Iran. If Assad had cut its relations with Iran and Hezbollah, nobody would have demanded his resignation, he could have done the Pol Pot in Syria and nobody would have cared!

Assad is not responsible for the death of hundreds of thousands of Syrians, he didn't want this escalation!!!

The "Friends of Syria" killed hundreds of thousands of Syrians!!!


And the end result is: Iran today has more influence in Syria than ever before, more it could have ever dreamed of….so good job to the Friends of Syria!!!
 
Russia did eventually turn out as a Hero nation for saving Syria , unfortunately, same can't be said yet of Libyan crisis

The theatre of Protestors then started their meddling around

  • In Hong Kong
  • France

Strangely in western countries the coverage for French crackdown is not covered as much as what happens in Hong Kong


  • Chinese company CFO was arrested in Canada who works for Huawei company in a massive attack on Chinese company




And as we know after Chines authorities, calmed down Hong Kong then mysteriously the Corona Virus appeared


  • China as we know had signed some pacts with Iran long term deals

upload_2020-2-23_6-8-14.png




Presently we are informed that this virus is from animals well it sure decided to choose a specific time in history to pop up , right after Chinese - Iran deals


Now it is possible that this "Virus" just happened to happen naturally just like the whole Arab Awakening


Potential Conspiracy Theory
Not everyone but some circles are talking that may be CHINA was attacked biologically
a similar illness appeared in CHINA in 2003 just before the chain of wars commenced in Asia

China was less focused on international affairs and more focused on virus containment in 2003 and same is happening today 2020 as it suffers trade losses
 
Last edited:
Well people who sleep safely in beds in Syria and who are migrating back to Safer Syria of course I am sure they are thankful to Russia for helping Syria become stable again , still work in progress but much better I hope

Because Syrian war was so brutal it left many people to ask questions beyond the mainstream view as reported by few selected agencies (I mean news channels)
 
Last edited:
Homajon said:
If Assad had cut its relations with Iran and Hezbollah, nobody would have demanded his resignation, he could have done the Pol Pot in Syria and nobody would have cared!
Click to expand...

This just shows that Assad should be THE role model for all leaders of the world!

Assad has put the interests of his country above his own interests!
His personal interest was to cut Syrias relations with Iran in April 2011, so that the Friends of Syria would accept and praise his rule over Syria und stop telling the lies of a peaceful uprising against him.
This would have been his personal interest, but that would have run totally against the national interests of his country, because without the Iran alliance Syria would have totally lost its geopolitical and international importance, it would have turned into a useless irrelevant nation like Jordan!

Assad prevented that from happening! He has shown the world what a true patriotic leader looks like! That a leader always has to put his countries interests above bis own interests!

Bashar Al Assad is a real national hero und he will go down in history as exactly that!!!
 
Another major evidence:

Anwar Eshki is a former Saudi general and advisor to the Saudi king, and he is an extrem Israel lover:


https://www.timesofisrael.com/former-saudi-general-visits-jerusalem-meets-israeli-officials/


--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


As we all know, the Syrian uprising began in the city of Daraa in March 2011.

Syria unrest: 'Protesters killed' at Omari mosque

www.bbc.com/news/world-middle-east-12827542

At least six people have died after security forces fired on protesters outside a mosque in the Syrian city of Deraa, human rights activists say.

Hundreds of people had gathered in the streets outside the Omari mosque to prevent troops from storming it.

The mosque has been the focus of anti-government demonstrations - at least 12 people have now been killed in clashes.

Officials blamed Wednesday's violence on an "armed gang" and said there had been weapons inside the mosque.
Click to expand...


Back then all officials and media from the West, Turkey and Arab countries claimed that no weapons were in the Omari mosque, they claimed Assad was massacring peaceful, unarmed protesters!

And then, one year later, the Israel loving Saudi general gave an interview to BBC Arabic, where he said exactly the same as Assad, that the Omari mosque was full of weapons!



And once again we see that the Syrian war is built on a never seen-before campaign of lies! The Syrian war did not start with peaceful protests, from the very beginning there were armed fighters, as I already proved in post #1!

Assad is not a butcher, he is not a mass murderer! Assad is the savior of the Syrian nation!

And it is wonderful that from the very beginning, Iran was fully on Assads side, Iran is the only foreign moral authority in the Syrian war!!!
 
Russia jump in this war for two reason , Russia been betrayed in Libya, when his hardcore ally been toppled by NATO and second when Chechan fighters start appearing in Syria. Syria is last Russian strategic post in Middle East and he never wants to lose.
 
The first Assad tank was destroyed by rebels only on 17 January 2012.

For 10 months Assad tanks murdered people with total impunity.

Anyone who claims that it was planned armed by NATO war is either lying propagandist or an ignorant
 
Many different lies were told to discredit and weaken the Sunni-majority-Syrian army, for example the lies about the chemical weapons, that somehow are always und only used by the Syrian army when it is on the verge of victory.

Another evidence for lies is the following:

On Tunisian television, a fighter talks about the methods he used to make the Sunni-majority-Syrian army defect and rebel against Assad!


And once again we see that the Syrian war is built on a never seen-before campaign of lies! Assad is not a tyran, not a butcher, not a mass murderer! Assad is THE role model for all state leaders of the world!

It's amazing that Iran stood the whole time by this magnificent heroic leader!!!
 
As some are now guessing if Saudi Arabia will establish relations with Israel, look at post #9

The Saudi-Israel alliance is rock-hard and very old!

The Saudi-Israel alliance started the armed terrorist uprising in Syria from the very beginning in 2011 and is responsible for the murder of at least half a million Syrians!!!
 
Homajon said:
Many different lies were told to discredit and weaken the Sunni-majority-Syrian army, for example the lies about the chemical weapons, that somehow are always und only used by the Syrian army when it is on the verge of victory.

Another evidence for lies is the following:

On Tunisian television, a fighter talks about the methods he used to make the Sunni-majority-Syrian army defect and rebel against Assad!
Click to expand...
Sunny majority army my as:

Assad army.jpg


And once again we see that the Syrian war is built on a never seen-before campaign of lies! Assad is not a tyran, not a butcher, not a mass murderer! Assad is THE role model for all state leaders of the world!

It's amazing that Iran stood the whole time by this magnificent heroic leader!!!
Click to expand...
Assad slaughtered and displaced more than half of his country population - 13 million people just to stay on his corrupt throne. He and his ally Khamenai are genocidal maniacs.
 
I just saw that the Sreenshots from the Telegraph article from my post #1 don't function anymore. I upload them again so everybody can read the article:

One.jpg
Two.jpg
Three.jpg

From the very beginning of the Syrian crises in 2011 the Israeli-Saudi alliance in cooperation with other countries fueled the armed terrorist uprising against Assad, THEY are the ones responsible for the barbaric murder of at least half a million Syrians and the destruction of the Syrian state!!!
 
We need to look way before the Arab spring to understand the Syrian war.

The Syrian war was bound to take place when Usa attacked Iraq, Usa accused Syria of being enemy state, sponsor of alqaida, and building chemical weapons. Everybody knew Syria will be next on the hitlist but the war in Afghanistan and Iraq stopped the Usa from harming Syria, although the threats never stopped. Think of Syria as a Muslim nation rather than Bashar Al Assad, Bashar is one person, Syria has millions of people, all living their lives like us, now try to understand the war

Moving on to 2007 Hizbollah and Israel war, Syria fully backed the Palestinian resistance and Lebanon Hizbollah and after 2007 war, the Israeli generals made statements that the next war against Hizbollah will be different. They had to somehow destroy all the backers and then attack the isolated Hizbollah, this will lead to the destruction of Hizbollah, Syria was the biggest backer of Hizbollah(Gaddafi also supported the resistance as well as Saddam)

The Arab spring did just that, the islamist groups as usual pumped all the public up for demonstrations and their dream of holy war took place. In Libya they could not defeat Gaddafi but then NATO help came directly. In Syria Nato help was on its way except Russia didn't want another ally to fall, plus the west is alot weaker since the long Iraq, Afghanistan wars.

I was surprised that the same Muslim ummah who condemned the Afghan and Iraq war are now supporting the Syrian, Libyan wars. The same wars which the usa wanted in the first place and certain Muslim countries are funding these wars.

The enemies are clearly visible but can the Muslim ummah understand the false information warfare, unfortunately we have failed so far.
 
Last edited:

Similar threads

beijingwalker
China to help reconstruct war-battered Syria
Replies
1
Views
258
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
China, Syria establish strategic partnership
Replies
0
Views
261
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Muhammed45
Arab League to re-admit Bashar al-Assad’s Syria after more than a decade of isolation
2
Replies
19
Views
2K
Foinikas
Foinikas
Muhammed45
Twenty-two US troops wounded in Syria helicopter mishap
Replies
3
Views
595
Muhammed45
Muhammed45
beijingwalker
US bombs Syria in defense of its illegal occupation
Replies
1
Views
596
BHAN85
BHAN85

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom