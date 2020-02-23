2011 Flashback: How the war in Syria started!

As we are in the final stages of the war in Syria, I want to remind everyone of how the war in Syria started in March/April 2011!
The opposition and their supporters claim for many many month and even the whole first year, the uprising remained entirely peaceful....and that is THE big lie of the entire Syrian war! From the very beginning there were armed fighters!
I remember reading two western articles in May 2011 describing heavily armed fighters from the lebanese town of Tripoli who sneaked into Syria in late March 2011 and permanently killing Syrian police, soldiers and also peaceful protesters! Unfortunately, I don't remember the titles of the articles anymore.
But there is also another western article that I read in the first stages in 2011, I had also forgotten its title, but fortunately I remembered it yesterday!
Syrian opposition admits armed insurgents are operating on fringe of uprising against Assad regime
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/86...-fringe-of-uprising-against-Assad-regime.html
If you can't read it, I made screenshots of it:
