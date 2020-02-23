2011 Flashback: How the war in Syria started!

The opposition and their supporters say: it started with purely peaceful protests, and for the first year, the Syrian protesters remained totally peaceful as they faced regime soldiers who used military devices (tanks and helicopters!!!) against them, and the unarmed Syrian opposition didn't care for one year that they were attacked by military machinery , they just kept on protesting as they desperately wanted to get rid of Assad!



First question: Why would the regime need tanks and helicopters to kill unarmed people? If the purpose was to kill unarmed protesters, why not simply using AK47's against them? This would be easier, more economical and would not provide the opposition with the drama-propaganda as tanks and helicopters!



Second question: Have you ever heared of another country in the world where people were attacked by military machinery and kept on protesting peacefully day after day, week after week for a whole year?



I think we all know the answer to both questions....



So yes, there have been peaceful protesters, but from the very beginning of the Syrian uprising in March 2011 there have been violent armed insurgents, they made up maybe 2% of all protesters and 98% were peaceful, but with heavy arms even 2% can cause havoc, and that's exactly what they did, they not only attacked police and soldiers, they also attacked peaceful protesters to blame it on the police and army, and as the Syrian army had no units trained to fight against irregular insurgents in urban areas, they fought back as a regular army with tanks and helicopters, and of course in this process they unfortunately also killed unarmed civilians, but this was not the army's goal!



If it hadn't been for this armed rebels the crisis in Syria would never have developed the way it did, but the rebels and their international backers wanted the crisis to get out of control, no matter what!!!



The goal was to break the regional alliance of Iran. If Assad had cut its relations with Iran and Hezbollah, nobody would have demanded his resignation, he could have done the Pol Pot in Syria and nobody would have cared!



Assad is not responsible for the death of hundreds of thousands of Syrians, he didn't want this escalation!!!



The "Friends of Syria" killed hundreds of thousands of Syrians!!!





And the end result is: Iran today has more influence in Syria than ever before, more it could have ever dreamed of….so good job to the Friends of Syria!!!