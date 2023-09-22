China, Syria establish strategic partnership​

1 hour agoChinese President Xi Jinping and his Syrian counterpart Bashad al-Assad have jointly announced the establishment of a strategic partnership between their countries.The two leaders held talks in the eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou on Friday. Assad is there to attend the opening ceremony of the Asian Games on Saturday. This is his first visit to China in 19 years, and the first since the civil war started in his country in 2011.China's foreign ministry said Xi stressed the ties of friendship maintained by the two countries for 67 years since they established diplomatic relations.Xi reportedly told Assad that China supports Syria in improving its relations with other Arab countries.He also said China is willing to strengthen cooperation with Syria on the Belt and Road initiative.According to Syrian state-run media, Assad told Xi his country hopes China will play a constructive role in the international arena.It quoted Assad as saying Syria firmly opposes any attempt to weaken China's role by interfering in its internal affairs, or by creating tensions in the South China Sea and elsewhere.The two leaders issued a joint statement on their strategic partnership.Chinese media reported that Beijing had a warm reception for Assad, whose government has been the target of Western sanctions in connection with the civil war.The reports feature scenes of the president being welcomed by local people at the airport as he arrived on a Chinese airliner.China watchers say Beijing appears to be trying to increase its presence in the Middle East as US involvement in the region decreases. China mediated the normalization of diplomatic ties between Iran and Saudi Arabia in March.