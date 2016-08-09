Your favorite posters on PDF

What's new

Just realized i've been posting here for over 3 years now, And have come across many a character, Most highly nationalists for obvious reasons of being a defense forum, Some religious conservative nuts (Mostly Pakistani) Some very dense college kids (Mainly Indians from my experience), And obviously some very mature sane intellectual posters from all the countries represented

These are the blokes/ladies who i have got along pretty well.. And found to be most agreeable with..

Who are yours ?

Pakistani - @waz , @Armstrong

Indian - @Nilgiri , @Joe Shearer @nair

Chinese - @Shotgunner51 , @AndrewJin

Turkish - @xenon54

Japanese - @Nihonjin

Bangladeshi - @Anubis

Burmese - @Aung Zaya

Lankans - @Azizam , @Saradiel
 
I would agree with @Gibbs list :tup:

In addition in the Indian section you have to call out @Rain Man - he can closely and effectively argue his case when he choses to - it's a class act. Plus he has a sense of humor. Nothing he likes more than teasing Bangladeshis...like a fox in a hen coup..he eats some, slaps around others and plays nicely with a few :lol:

Edit - also to add @Abingdonboy - very well informed and again writes excellent logical arguments Supporting his points.

The most racist by a mile would be @Kaptaan ...certainly a lot worse than @MarkusS . Some of his statements about fellow human beings can make you feel physically sick...

Second and third call out to poster @Anubis - again a class act- brilliant guy...fair minded and can give as good as he gets (maybe too smart for the rest of us :( )

There are a lot of gems in the Pakistani section that don't get much air time because their view point in not popular ...@imrankhan @norweigen @melatonia @AgNoStiC MuSliM ..I think I may be spelling them wrong ...sorry....or maybe they are banned...no idea!

Last edit - afghan poster @A-Team - amazingly mature, never seen him over react despite extreme provocation and rudeness. Very smart guy.
 
Sky lord said:
In addition in the Indian section you have to call out @Rain Man - he can closely and effectively argue his case when he choses to - it's a class act. Plus he has a sense of humor. Nothing he likes more than teasing Bangladeshis...like a fox in a hen coup..he eats some, slaps around others and plays nicely with a few :lol:
I presume he is a Bengali himself ?
 

