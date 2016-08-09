Your favorite posters on PDF

Gibbs
Just realized i've been posting here for over 3 years now, And have come across many a character, Most highly nationalists for obvious reasons of being a defense forum, Some religious conservative nuts (Mostly Pakistani) Some very dense college kids (Mainly Indians from my experience), And obviously some very mature sane intellectual posters from all the countries represented
These are the blokes/ladies who i have got along pretty well.. And found to be most agreeable with..
Who are yours ?
Pakistani - @waz , @Armstrong
Indian - @Nilgiri , @Joe Shearer @nair
Chinese - @Shotgunner51 , @AndrewJin
Turkish - @xenon54
Japanese - @Nihonjin
Bangladeshi - @Anubis
Burmese - @Aung Zaya
Lankans - @Azizam , @Saradiel
