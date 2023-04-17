yo, Jamahir

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature currently requires accessing the site using the built-in Safari browser.
Is it a new high?
distance makes the heart grow fonder.@jamahir Bhai return back , virus is finally feeling guilty or the two or three of us comrades may also leave the forum .
why gaddafi he was one of the best leaders to date and was murdered cos rothschild would ave gone bankrupt. why dog not piss on gulf sheikhs faces, bush, obamas, hilary, dick cheney, tony bliar etc.
Gaddafi was a great man
@jamahir Bhai return back , virus is finally feeling guilty or the two or three of us comrades may also leave the forum .
This mullah so-called Mujahid is a depraved person, a typical mullah who insults and is cruel about those who are artificially lower than him on the ladder of the artificial thing called money. Him, @Areesh, @Sayfullah, @Qmjd, @Falcon34, @hussain0216, @Abu Shaleh Rumi, @Titanium100, Zia ul Haq, the Taliban, Maududi and all the other priests will build grand and huge monuments and houses to God - and God is something that cannot be seen and the priests themselves say that God cannot be confined to an idol - but they nevertheless build grand houses for God and the priests gorge on food in committees to decide the date of festivals but allow millions of visible, humans to be without houses - to live on the streets under the sun, rain, cold, snow, pollution, dust and in hunger...This is a more likely scenario for slumdog bhikaari
Insulting Ambedkar ( the Dalit writer of the Indian constitution ) and Chamaars ( a Shudra "lower" cobbler "caste" ) in one go. This is insulting the Indian constitution and humanity in general.Ambedekarite chamaars don't count
I had a cat named Dodi too !Muammar had a cat named Dodi.
that's just how us high born Brahmins view themInsulting Ambedkar ( the Dalit writer of the Indian constitution ) and Chamaars ( a Shudra "lower" cobbler "caste" ) in one go. This is insulting the Indian constitution and humanity in general.
You're the idiotAnd @Paitoo and @villageidiot think I am the idiot for talking on the forum these aspects of Capitalism. Who's the idiot ???