yo, Jamahir

-=virus=-

-=virus=-

do a ghar wapasi to PDF

@Paitoo @villageidiot best friend @Mentee ji .. aap log isko le k aao plz

thnx
 
@jamahir Bhai return back , virus is finally feeling guilty or the two or three of us comrades may also leave the forum .
 
Azadkashmir said:
why gaddafi he was one of the best leaders to date and was murdered cos rothschild would ave gone bankrupt. why dog not piss on gulf sheikhs faces, bush, obamas, hilary, dick cheney, tony bliar etc.
Click to expand...

INS_Vikrant said:
Gaddafi was a great man
Click to expand...

Yes, Muammar was one of the best leaders and philosophers in human history ( you can read this thread of mine whose OP has his last essay and watch this vid of his 2009 speech in the UNO General Assembly ) but we must consider that dogs always side with the oppressors and Muammar had a cat named Dodi. It would have been atrocious if Virus had posted Photoshopped pic of cat pissing on Muammar. Dogs are dogs - oppressors, cruel, chaotic - and will not be depicted pissing into the mouth of the oppressors.

Mentee said:
@jamahir Bhai return back , virus is finally feeling guilty or the two or three of us comrades may also leave the forum .
Click to expand...

Mentee bhai, it is best that all sane members desiring their intellectual continuity must leave this forum until @waz, @LeGenD and @PakSword bring back the forum to sensibility as these mods were the ones responsible for my bans instead of banning the crooks thus letting the crooks run amok. Till then I have asked fitpOsitive to give you my email ID.

Consider this post right in this thread :
Mujahid Memon said:
This is a more likely scenario for slumdog bhikaari

dog-pee-on-sleeping-drunk-260nw-1128618491.jpg
Click to expand...
This mullah so-called Mujahid is a depraved person, a typical mullah who insults and is cruel about those who are artificially lower than him on the ladder of the artificial thing called money. Him, @Areesh, @Sayfullah, @Qmjd, @Falcon34, @hussain0216, @Abu Shaleh Rumi, @Titanium100, Zia ul Haq, the Taliban, Maududi and all the other priests will build grand and huge monuments and houses to God - and God is something that cannot be seen and the priests themselves say that God cannot be confined to an idol - but they nevertheless build grand houses for God and the priests gorge on food in committees to decide the date of festivals but allow millions of visible, humans to be without houses - to live on the streets under the sun, rain, cold, snow, pollution, dust and in hunger...
266px-Faisal_Mosque_by_M_Ali_Mir.jpg

Ruet-e-Hilal-Committee-to-Hold-Grand-Feast-After-Ramadan-Moon-Sighting.jpg

LDN-L-TORIUMI-PLAZA-R10-0318.jpg


Is this justice ? Is this rationality ? Is this even Islam ? Didn't Islam abolish the priest and the idol ?

Consider the below post :
-=virus=- said:
Ambedekarite chamaars don't count
Click to expand...
Insulting Ambedkar ( the Dalit writer of the Indian constitution ) and Chamaars ( a Shudra "lower" cobbler "caste" ) in one go. This is insulting the Indian constitution and humanity in general.

-=virus=- said:
BWNwjHTCUAAytnF.png
Click to expand...

The first picture is without context and those vast breadlines of Capitalism elude millions of humans...
Dead-mother-at-station-1068x601.jpeg

...but fill the stomachs of millions of dogs, no problemo :
1675204537-Gunthers-Millions-S1-E1-00-01-20-07.png

jun03v7-993350-1622722217.jpg


And @Paitoo and @villageidiot think I am the idiot for talking on the forum these aspects of Capitalism. Who's the idiot ???
 
jamahir said:
Muammar had a cat named Dodi.
Click to expand...
I had a cat named Dodi too ! :D

a bright light orange/yellow tabby (tabby's are cats which have a natural M on their forehead) :o

jamahir said:
Insulting Ambedkar ( the Dalit writer of the Indian constitution ) and Chamaars ( a Shudra "lower" cobbler "caste" ) in one go. This is insulting the Indian constitution and humanity in general.
Click to expand...
that's just how us high born Brahmins view them

jamahir said:
And @Paitoo and @villageidiot think I am the idiot for talking on the forum these aspects of Capitalism. Who's the idiot ???
Click to expand...
You're the idiot :)

but welcome back ! :enjoy:
 

