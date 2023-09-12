beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Joined
- Nov 4, 2011
- Messages
- 62,786
- Reaction score
- -55
- Country
- Location
World’s largest indoor theme park, Chimelong Spaceship Marine Science Park opens in Zhuhai
The highly-anticipated Chimelong Spaceship, previously known as the Chimelong Marine Science Park, is set to open on September 16, providing a wide array of activities for Macau and Hengqin residents to experience its latest offerings and features.Hailed as the world’s largest indoor theme park.
The Chimelong Spaceship features a variety of attractions that encompass aquariums, live performances, amusement rides, environmental education exhibitions, and diverse dining options.Once in operation, the park is set to break several world records.
These include the world’s largest marine science museum, world's largest marine animals water tank, world largest marine animals life supporting system, world largest marine animal behaviorial observation window, world largest indoor coral protection and breeding tank, world's only killer whale natural living environment ocean waves generation and imitation tank, orca exhibition pool, and shark display tank.
The park’s main structure – shaped like a spaceship –is approximately 650 metres long and covers a total construction area of around 400,000 square metres.With such a vast capacity, the park can accommodate more than 50,000 visitors daily.
The park represents the flagship project of the second phase of the Zhuhai Chimelong International Ocean Tourist Resort.The completion of the entire second phase is anticipated by 2027, introducing further highlights such as an animal kingdom theme park, mountain park, sightseeing cable car, the Chimelong Tourism Academy, and a garden home to rare plants.Currently, the Chimelong group’s resort in Hengqin comprises one theme park, two theatres, and five themed hotels.