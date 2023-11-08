World wide terrorism and its handlers. MUST READ

Pakistan: IS attack on Sufi shrine in Sindh kills dozens At least 72 people are killed in a blast at a Sufi shrine in one of the worst attacks in the past year.

Blast kills 10 near Lahore Sufi shrine Explosion outside the Data Darbar shrine kills at least 10 people and wounds many more, officials say.

Decades-old Darul Islam militant group in Indonesia remains a threat While DI is unlikely to conduct terror attacks, members move to more violent organizations, analyst Alif Satria writes.

Ansar Dine Islamists destroy 'legendary' Timbuktu mosque The Ansar Dine Islamist group tore down the door to a 15th century mosque on Tuesday that locals believed had to stay shut until the end of the world, in a third day of attacks on historic landmarks…

Fighters in Mali destroy more Timbuktu tombs Ansar Dine bulldozed the tombs of three local Sufi saints, the latest in a series of attacks on heritage sites.

Libya: New Wave of Attacks Against Sufi Sites Sufi religious sites are under assault in Libya, with two mosques in Tripoli heavily damaged by unidentified forces over the past two months, Human Rights Watch said today.

Libya Sufi shrines attacked 'by Islamist hardliners' Ultraconservative Islamists are blamed for the latest attacks in Libya against pilgrimage sites used by followers of Sufi Islam.

Libya’s interior minister resigns over Sufi attacks Libyan interim Interior Minister Fawzi Abdel A'al resigned on Sunday after members of the newly-elected parliament accused his forces of neglect. A day earlier, Islamist-suspected attackers bulldozed…

ISIS Destroying Iraq's Cultural Heritage - artnet News Iraq's religious and cultural heritage is currently under attack from the militant group ISIS, which has destroyed mosques, churches, and archeological sites.

Militants destroy mosques, shrines in Iraq 'We feel very sad for the demolition of these shrines which we inherited from our fathers and grandfathers,' said one resident of Mosul

ISIL blows up ancient shrines near Syria’s Palmyra Destruction of tombs raises fears that Palmyra’s extensive Roman ruins are also in danger.

Why ISIS is destroying Syrian and Iraqi heritage sites The group is channeling a strain of jihadist thought that goes back centuries — and taking it to shocking new extremes.

Al-Qaeda Militants Destroy Sufi Shrine in Yemen | Artnet News Al-Qaeda militants have ransacked the 800-year-old tomb of the Sufi saint Sufyan bin Abdullah.

Al-Shabab gunmen attack religious centre in Somalia Fighters of armed group storm religious centre in Galkayo city, killing controversial scholar and 14 others.

Al-Shabaab kill 15 in Sufi centre attack in Somalia More than 15 people were killed in a suicide car bomb attack targeting a religious centre in the town of Galkayo in the central province of Mudug in Somalia today, a...

Saudi 'chief promoter of UK extremism' - BBC News Individuals and groups are involved in exporting "an illiberal, bigoted Wahhabi ideology", a report says.

Saudi Arabia bans key charity group The Administration of Mosques and Charity Projects was shut down and ordered to halt all its activities.

Saudi terrorism funding – DW – 12/20/2009 Eight years after the 9/11 attacks on New York, US and European officials say Saudi efforts to stop the flow of funds from Saudi charities and individuals to terrorist groups have improved but failed to halt it.

WikiLeaks cables portray Saudi Arabia as a cash machine for terrorists Hillary Clinton memo highlights Gulf states' failure to block funding for groups like al-Qaida, Taliban and Lashkar-e-Taiba

Hillary- America funded saudi wahabi !

‘We Misled You’: How the Saudis Are Coming Clean on Funding Terrorism On his latest trip, a former senior U.S. official finds a new attitude in Riyadh. But will it stick?

Former Imam of the Grand Mosque in Mecca, Adel Kalbani: Daesh ISIS have the same beliefs as we do In a TV appearance, Sheikh Adel AlKilbani, former Imam of the Grand Mosque in Mecca, is asked to comment about some of his statements about Daesh. Explaining...

We have witnessed for the past decades the evil of terrorism, extremism and fundamentalism in the Muslim world. They have killed thousands of innocent Muslims, Muslim scholars, civilians, military personnels, they have destabilized many Muslim states, states such as Libya, Somalia, Syria, Yemen are destroyed, other have faced billions of economic losses which set them back decades. They have attacked the non Muslims, attacked churches, attacked markets. All in the name of Islam and Quran.Islam stance is very clear, these people are terrorists and have no link with the religion of Islam, they are traitors who want to destroy the real spirit of Islam and cause harm to the muslims in order to weaken them.In the history of mankind governments supported many different types of ideologies for politics in order to gain power and this is exactly what terrorism represents. Create terrorist organisation to destroy other states and if that fails then invade the country. All the terrorist groups have the same funders and sympathisers, the terrorists brainwash innocents via TV channels, social media, through religious schools, through books and their funders blackmail/bribe the rulers in to looking the other way.The terrorist organisations operate with different names in each countries but after a deep research we will know their roots are one, their books, funders, fatwas, sympathizers are one. We must also understand that not all terrorists commit terrorism, they have a nexus between different organisations, some are peaceful but provide the foot soldiers, some commit the terrorist acts, some are just speakers, some raise funds, some are in to preaching and some in to politics but their leadership have deep connections. They always start off peacefully via TV channels and social medias, then slowly gain followers, open religious schools, and slowly start the brainwashing, and not everybody becomes a terrorist but without a doubt terrorist come from amongst them, they even target universities and brainwash the vulnerable students.Terrorism in Pakistan, attacks on schools, markets, graves.Terrorism in Bangladesh and Sri LankaTerrorism in IndonesiaExtremist and terrorism in MaliExtremist and terrorism in LibyaExtremist and terrorism in IraqExtremism and terrorism in SyriaExtremist and terrorism in YemenExtremism and terrorism in SomaliaUK extremism fundingFunding of terroristsal-Haramain FoundationInternational Islamic Relief OrganizationBooks on sponsor of Extremism and TerrorismHilary clinton on promoting extremist ideology to Pakistan and Afghanistan for Afghan war. What makes you think they dont allow the promotion of extremism in to other muslim states in order to bring them down on their knees?Terrorist ideology used against the Ottomans to cause an internal division. The Saudi Najdi ISIS waged a holy war against the Ottoman Khilafat, declaring the Khaleef as a mushrik, they didn't consider the people of Makkah and Madinah as Muslims but as polytheists.Saudi Arabia wahabis admitting their funding of terrorism, they only realised the monster they created when "chickens came home to roost". Yes the plan worked against the Ottomans, soviet unions, Gaddafi, Bashar al Assad but slowly it reached home.Extremists and terrorist ideology in the early Islamic history and the prophesies of its return. Isnt this what we are witnessing today? They killed 100,000s of Muslims, injured many more, divided the ummah, caused fitna and destruction, destroyed economies so the enemies can dominate us.The Messenger of Allah said:At the end of time (meaning: the last days of the world), there will appear some people among you who are young in age, immature and senseless; they will use the best of the speech of the people in their claims, and they will leave Islam just as the arrow pierces the body of the game and then abandons it. Their faith will not go past their throats, so wherever you see them, kill them; for their killing will be recompensed and rewarded on the Day of Judgement. (Bukhari)They recite the Quran, thinking that it is for them (i.e. supporting their claims) while it is against them. (Muslim)The Messenger of Allah said: Your prayer does not compare to their prayer, nor does your fasting compare to their fasting, nor does your recitation compare to their recitation (Muslim). And in another narration, he said: You will slight your prayers in comparison to theirs (Bukhari and Muslim).The Messenger of Allah said: They kill the Muslims and spare the idolaters. If I live to see them I will kill them like the killing of (the people of ‘Aad). (Bukhari and Muslim)"Ibn Umar considered the Khawarij and the heretics as the worst beings in creation, and he said: They went to verses which were revealed about the disbelievers and applied them to the Believers.[Sahih Bukhari Volume 9, Page No 49-50, Chapter on killing Khawarjites and Mulhidin]Fitna of Najd, the helpers of Satan.Hazrat Abu Huzaifa (Radiallhu Anhu) narrates a Hadith concerning the leaders of the mischief makers: “I swear by Allah that the Holy Prophet (Sallal Laahu Alaihi Wasallam) has not left out a single leader of Fitna from this day to the day of Qiyamah. Their followers would number 300 or more and further gave their names and that of their tribes.” (Abu DawoodNarrated Ibn ‘Umar: The Prophet (s)said, “O Allah! Bestow Your blessings on our Sham! O Allah! Bestow Your blessings on our Yemen.” The People said, “And also on our NAJD.” He said, “O Allah! Bestow Your blessings on our Sham (north)! O Allah! Bestow Your blessings on our Yemen.” The people said, “O Allah’s Apostle! And also on our NAJD.” I think the third time the Prophet (s) said, “There (in NAJD) is the place of earthquakes and afflictions and from there comes out the side of the head of Satan.” Sahi Bukhari (Book #88, Hadith #214)It can be deduced from the above Hadith that Najd is neither blessed nor a good place but one of Fitna and Evil. Najd has been deprived of the prayers of the Holy Prophet (Sallal Laahu Alaihi Wasallam) and therefore Najd has the seal of misery and misfortune and hoping for any good from there is going against the Will of Allah.Abdullah bin Umar (Radiallhu Anhu) narrates in Muslim Shareef: “The Holy Prophet (Sallal Laahu Alaihi Wasallam) once emerged from the room of his wife, Hazrat Ayesha (Radiallahu Anha) and pointing towards Najd exclaimed:‘This is the center of Kufr from where the horn of Shaitaan will rise’.”(Muslim Shareef Vol. ii, PP. 1394Malik related to me from Abdullah ibn Dinar Radi Allahu anhuthat Abdullah ibn Umar Radi Allahu anhu said, “ I saw the Messenger of Allah Salla Allahu ta’ala ‘alayhi wa Sallam pointing at the EAST ( Najd) and saying, ‘The cause of dissension is here. The cause of dissension is here, from where the helpers of shaytan arise.’ (IMAM MALIK’S Radi Allahu anhu MUWATTA(Book #54, Hadith #54.11.29)Sahl b. Hunaif reported Allah’s Apostle Salla Allahu ta’ala ‘alayhi wa Sallam as saying: There would arise from the east( Najd) a people with shaven heads. Sahi Muslim (Book #005, Hadith #2338)Sayed Allama Dahlan (Rahmatullahi Alaihi) quotes in his book ‘Addarus Sunnia’ an authentic Hadith of the Holy Prophet (Sallal Laahu Alaihi Wasallam) which states: “There will be a Group of people emerging from the East ( Najd) who will recite the Holy Quran but it will not go down their throats. They will leave the folds of Islam like an arrow leaves the bow never to return. A feature to recognize this Group is that their heads would be shaven clean.” Hadith from (Addarus Sunnia, PP. 49)Ibn ‘Umar reported that he heard Allah’s Messenger (may peace be upon him) as saying (in a state) that he had turned his face towards the EAST( Najd): Behold, turmoil would appear from this side, from where the horns of Satan would appear. Sahi Muslim (Book #041, Hadith #6938