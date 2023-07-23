What's new

World largest Oil reserve countries..OPEC data

aryobarzan

aryobarzan

1- Venezuela..................303 Billion Barrels

2- Saudi Arabia..............267 Billion Barrels

3- Iran............................ 209 Billion Barrels

OIL reserves.png


Note 1 : Iran is world's No 2 in Natural Gas reserves..with gas added this makes Iran world's NO 1 super power in fossil fuel reserves o_O.


Note 2: US oil reserve is only 55 billion barrels...they will come to liberate our oil some day when they ran out..lol

Note 3: Canada is only 5 billion (so low! ) .Russia is 80 billion barrels and China only 27 . India only 4 (china and India will be our friends for a long time..lol)
 

