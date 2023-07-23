World largest Oil reserve countries..OPEC data

aryobarzan
1- Venezuela..................303 Billion Barrels
2- Saudi Arabia..............267 Billion Barrels
3- Iran............................ 209 Billion Barrels
Note 1 : Iran is world's No 2 in Natural Gas reserves..with gas added this makes Iran world's NO 1 super power in fossil fuel reserves .
Note 2: US oil reserve is only 55 billion barrels...they will come to liberate our oil some day when they ran out..lol
Note 3: Canada is only 5 billion (so low! ) .Russia is 80 billion barrels and China only 27 . India only 4 (china and India will be our friends for a long time..lol)
