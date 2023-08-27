Hamartia Antidote
ELITE MEMBER
- Joined
- Nov 17, 2013
- Messages
- 33,808
- Reaction score
- 30
- Country
- Location
World EV Sales Now 19% Of World Auto Sales! - CleanTechnica
Global plugin vehicle registrations were up 38% in June 2023 compared to June 2022, rising to 1,260,00 units. In the end, plugins represented 19% share of the overall auto market (13% BEV share alone). This means that the global automotive market is firm in the Electric Disruption Zone. Add...
cleantechnica.com
Global plugin vehicle registrations were up 38% in June 2023 compared to June 2022, rising to 1,260,00 units. In the end, plugins represented 19% share of the overall auto market (13% BEV share alone). This means that the global automotive market is firm in the Electric Disruption Zone. Add another 900,000 units coming from plugless hybrids, and we have almost one third of global registrations having some form of electrification!
Year to date, plugin electric vehicle market share was up to 15% (10% BEV).
Full electric vehicles (BEVs) represented 70% of plugin registrations in March, keeping the year-to-date tally also at 70% share.
As a side note, fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) are down 25% year over year (YoY), and if 2023 ends with a drop in fuel cell vehicle sales, it will already be the second year in a row with falling sales. Was 2021 the peak year for fuel cells?…
20 Best Selling EV Models in the World in JuneLooking at June best sellers, there were no surprises on the podium. The Tesla Model Y was high above everyone else, while behind it, the Tesla Model 3 won the race over the BYD Song and Qin Plus, profiting from Tesla’s end-of-quarter peak month. Although, one could say that at 68,850 units, it was a higher tide than usual, with the midsize sedan scoring its best result since March ’22.
Regarding record performances, the most important was the #10 Wuling Bingo, with 19,740 registrations. It looks like the small EV is becoming a success story for the joint venture. In #12, we now have the recently introduced BYD Seagull, with the littlest BYD set to join the top 10 soon.
The #15 Li Xiang L7 scored 13,107 registrations. It looks like it is now close to surpassing the BYD Tang as the best selling full size SUV. The other record performances sit at bottom of the table and belong to the BYD Destroyer 05, #18, with 10,224 registrations, the #17 Denza D9, and the MG 4 joining the table, in #19, thanks to a record 9,764 registrations.
One of the surprises of the month was the official landing of the Geely Galaxy L7, with the plugin hybrid model debuting directly in #20 globally. Will it stay there? Hmmm….
Outside the top 20, there is plenty to talk about. Going from the biggest to the smallest, despite the Li Xiang L7’s success, the other yachts models from the startup are hanging on with notable volumes, as proven by the 8,451 registrations of the Escalade-like L9 and the 9,618 registrations of the slightly less offensive L8 SUV.
In the midsize category, the highlight is the third record performance in a row for the Leap Motor C11 SUV. Thanks to its new EREV version, it reached 8,934 registrations, providing the struggling startup some much needed volume.
As for the compact category, we salute the return of Great Wall’s Ora Good Cat to decent performances. It scored 9,061 registrations this month, its best score in 18 months, thanks to rising volumes in export markets and a step-up in deliveries in its home China. That allowed it to sell at the same pace as the VW ID.3 (9,245 registrations). There’s also good news in the Volkswagen stable, as the Audi Q4 e-tron scored a record 9,519 registrations while the value for money king Skoda Enyaq also had a record performance, 7,293 registrations.
Top 20 EV Models YTDIn the year-to-date (YTD) table, the big news was the Tesla Model 3 returning to the #2 spot, allowing Tesla to again have a #1 plus #2 ranking.
In the remaining podium positions, the #3 Tesla Model 3 recovered some ground (400 units) over the #2 BYD Song, so Tesla’s midsizer could profit from June’s peak performance to try to displace the Chinese SUV from the runner-up spot.
Another position change happened right at the 4th spot, with the BYD Qin Plus climbing one position.
The remaining positions stayed the same, with the exception being the small Wuling Bingo, which debuted on the best sellers table in #15.