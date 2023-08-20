Why Taiwan is ahead of Mainland China in GDP per capita

retaxis
Taiwan started off:
- Couple million people with tiny population
- Retreating forces (previous government) looted and took anything of worth/value to Taiwan with them
- Taiwan untouched in WW2 with strong infrastructure
China started off:
-Hundreds of millions of people on verge of starvation
-Anything of worth or value taken by retreating nationalist forces
-Nil standing infrastructure due to decade long WW2 war with Japanese
I wonder who had the advantage for a head start ?
