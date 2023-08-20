What's new

Why Taiwan is ahead of Mainland China in GDP per capita

retaxis

retaxis

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Nov 16, 2007
Messages
1,988
Reaction score
-2
Country
Australia
Location
Australia
Taiwan started off:
- Couple million people with tiny population
- Retreating forces (previous government) looted and took anything of worth/value to Taiwan with them
- Taiwan untouched in WW2 with strong infrastructure

China started off:
-Hundreds of millions of people on verge of starvation
-Anything of worth or value taken by retreating nationalist forces
-Nil standing infrastructure due to decade long WW2 war with Japanese

I wonder who had the advantage for a head start ?
 
Comparing Taipei with Beijing is incomparable.

Even Taipei vs Xiamen is also incomparable.

According to Taiwanese, Xiamen is like Xinyi, but the whole city.
 
Historically the KMT was good at making money but corrupt to the core. That's why God drove them to inhabit the tiny island of Taiwan while the more righteous CPC faction took over and ruled the mainland. So making money, high GDP is part of Taiwanese gene...

Anyways Taiwanese GDP don't matter much, everything is all about quality not quantity. Take replacing laptop LCD screens for example, the replacements I purchased from Taiwanese companies suck to the core. I only noticed my laptop screen became good when I replaced it with a BOE screen and suddenly anime CGI female characters in cartoon series look so good you want to reach out and grab their boobs...
 
hirobo2 said:
Historically the KMT was good at making money but corrupt to the core. That's why God drove them to inhabit the tiny island of Taiwan while the more righteous CPC faction took over and ruled the mainland. So making money, high GDP is part of Taiwanese gene...

Anyways Taiwanese GDP don't matter much, everything is all about quality not quantity. Take replacing laptop LCD screens for example, the replacements I purchased from Taiwanese companies suck to the core. I only noticed my laptop screen became good when I replaced it with a BOE screen and suddenly anime CGI female characters in cartoon series look so good you want to reach out and grab their boobs...
Click to expand...
Bruh...your post is hilarious.
You should consider getting into an advertisement company.
 
retaxis said:
Taiwan started off:
- Couple million people with tiny population
- Retreating forces (previous government) looted and took anything of worth/value to Taiwan with them
- Taiwan untouched in WW2 with strong infrastructure

China started off:
-Hundreds of millions of people on verge of starvation
-Anything of worth or value taken by retreating nationalist forces
-Nil standing infrastructure due to decade long WW2 war with Japanese

I wonder who had the advantage for a head start ?
Click to expand...
it may be less to do with head start.
remember mainland China was forced into a dictatorship tyranny which made things easier to implement. When Nixon threw a bone this dictatorship grabbed it, added its own tactics such as copycat manufacturing based on design thefts etc - the tyranny helped forcing labor and the net result is the incomes went up.

But such development with slave labor has limits. People have no motivation and creativity suffers - though resources are aplenty results are mediocre. And then when the walmart orders slow down things get even worse.

Taiwan otoh enjoy democracy, its people have inherited the original chinese spirit. They are however held back by the constant brutality of CCP

It is sad spectacle what CCP has done to the chinese
 
ProudThamizhan said:
it may be less to do with head start.
remember mainland China was forced into a dictatorship tyranny which made things easier to implement. When Nixon threw a bone this dictatorship grabbed it, added its own tactics such as copycat manufacturing based on design thefts etc - the tyranny helped forcing labor and the net result is the incomes went up.

But such development with slave labor has limits. People have no motivation and creativity suffers - though resources are aplenty results are mediocre. And then when the walmart orders slow down things get even worse.

Taiwan otoh enjoy democracy, its people have inherited the original chinese spirit. They are however held back by the constant brutality of CCP

It is sad spectacle what CCP has done to the Chinese
Click to expand...

Seriously??? Lol

China subway is 10x better than Taiwan subway.

In many other things as well.

I can understand if most people in the world don't know the development in China, because Chinese people are among the humblest people, they are less likely to brag.

The only people who report about China real news are mostly foreigners who visited China and realized how the world has been fooled.

I have mainland friends, business partners, they never say anything about China, only when I ask about it, they will speak.

Since they are international businessmen, they visited many countries around the world.

In their opinion, they hardly find any country that is better than China, if not, none.
 
ProudThamizhan said:
it may be less to do with head start.
remember mainland China was forced into a dictatorship tyranny which made things easier to implement. When Nixon threw a bone this dictatorship grabbed it, added its own tactics such as copycat manufacturing based on design thefts etc - the tyranny helped forcing labor and the net result is the incomes went up.

But such development with slave labor has limits. People have no motivation and creativity suffers - though resources are aplenty results are mediocre. And then when the walmart orders slow down things get even worse.

Taiwan otoh enjoy democracy, its people have inherited the original chinese spirit. They are however held back by the constant brutality of CCP

It is sad spectacle what CCP has done to the chinese
Click to expand...

Comparing democracy vs China.

When people in democratic countries are still arguing whatever to build a road or not, how to cut the tree properly...

In the same amount of time, China builds nuclear power plants, subways, airports, seaport, highways, HSR, etc.

It's incomparable.
 
ProudThamizhan said:
it may be less to do with head start.
remember mainland China was forced into a dictatorship tyranny which made things easier to implement. When Nixon threw a bone this dictatorship grabbed it, added its own tactics such as copycat manufacturing based on design thefts etc - the tyranny helped forcing labor and the net result is the incomes went up.

But such development with slave labor has limits. People have no motivation and creativity suffers - though resources are aplenty results are mediocre. And then when the walmart orders slow down things get even worse.

Taiwan otoh enjoy democracy, its people have inherited the original chinese spirit. They are however held back by the constant brutality of CCP

It is sad spectacle what CCP has done to the chinese
Click to expand...
Besides shouting empty slogan, what do you know about democracy ?

Or even Taiwan history ?

1692499789048.png

Generalissimo Chiang Kai-shek

 

Similar threads

beijingwalker
Taiwan tops South Korea in 2022 GDP per capita 1st time in nearly 2 decades
2 3
Replies
32
Views
1K
Mista
Mista
Nan Yang
Taiwan can suggest how to govern it after unifying with mainland China, PLA strategist says
2
Replies
23
Views
734
Nan Yang
Nan Yang
beijingwalker
Former Taiwan president to visit mainland China in unprecedented trip
Replies
0
Views
249
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Taiwan charges ex-MP and former admiral with spying for mainland China
Replies
1
Views
237
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
N
A Whopping $20 Billion In Military Aid, US Making Chinese Invasion Of Taiwan Deadlier Than Ukraine
2 3
Replies
40
Views
1K
khansaheeb
khansaheeb

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom