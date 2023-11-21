Why is there such a big difference The ISS is crowded, but the Chinese Tiangong space station is like an Apple store​

The China Space Station is rated as an Apple Store, and the International Space Station is like a hodgepodge

China's New Space Station Looks Like an Apple Store Inside With the arrival of three astronauts to China's Tiangong space station, the rival to the ISS is now being used for the country’s longest space mission yet.

Chinese stationThe interior of the Chinese Space Station is clean and tidy, and it follows a minimalist design style. In this environment, astronauts will undoubtedly live more comfortably and work more efficiently. Compared with the International Space Station, the gap is quite obvious. The latter It's like a hodgepodge of garbage dump, and the China Space Station is like a beautiful Apple store. It is clean and tidy, with many equipment modular in design, clear and clear, and even the configuration specifications are first-class.ISSThe astronauts have an independent rest space, a variety of fitness equipment, and the internal volume of the space station is also larger. When the three astronauts work together, they seem to be in a luxurious suite, while the International Space Station is another matter entirely, the internal machinery It looked messy, and at a glance, there were wires everywhere, dazzled, and the astronauts had to act cautiously, for fear of touching a certain section of the wire and causing an accident.The interior space is large, and there are special small windows to watch the scenery outside the cabin and look at the earth. How is this different from space travel by spacecraft?Tian gongISSWorking out in Tian Gong space station