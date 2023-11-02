What's new

Why don’t Iranic people get along the same way Turkic people do?

I can understand the Arabs and Turks having issues with the Iranic Kurds, but Iran itself is heavily Iranic, why is the issue between them and the Kurds not given more attention? And at the same time, Iran and Iranic Afghans also have major issues in which they almost went to war.

Granted, Pakistan is half Iranic half Indic and it at times has issues with Iranic Iran and Indic India.

But Turkic Turkey does not seem to have issues with other Turkic people the same way, like the Azeris and central Asia. Could it be due to their lack of borders unlike Iran sharing borders with other Iranic countries? The only Iranic country Iran is at good terms with is Tajikistan.

Then there’s the problem with many Turks being Iranic or Romanfied Turks instead of full pledged Turkics. Many Azeri Irans being ‘Turkic speaking Iranics’, etc.

The issues with ethnicities and linguistics are very confusing and there is a lot at play.

@Foinikas @Hack-Hook @LegionnairE @Trisolaran @dBSPL @lastofthepatriots @ThunderCat @Dalit @RayKalm @sammuel @PaklovesTurkiye @PakLeader
 
Nobody other than people on defence forums identity themselves in that way.

The issue between Turkey and Iran is the long standing power struggles between the ottoman and persian empire.
 
There's a myriad of problems among the Turkic states of Central Asia. Just because you aren't aware of these issues doesn't mean they don't exist. The time of irredentism is over, in fact, it never really arrived in the first place.

Slaves hate each other. Germanic Netherlands have nothing in common with Germanic Austria. Arabs constantly sell each other out to foreign powers.

The very idea of unity based on ethnicity or race has historically never worked out without one party getting totally annihilated.

I am a Turk. I'm not a big fan of most Turkic states. They're corrupt, poor, uneducated and pretty much dictatorships.

Personally, I'd chose a Bosnian over any Kazakh in a heartbeat.

Don't forget: internet =/= real life.

To this day, the strongest community (be it a group of a few people or an entire nation) is bound together by ideology (= philosophy, beliefs, values, principles and so on).
 
