Why don’t Iranic people get along the same way Turkic people do?

I can understand the Arabs and Turks having issues with the Iranic Kurds, but Iran itself is heavily Iranic, why is the issue between them and the Kurds not given more attention? And at the same time, Iran and Iranic Afghans also have major issues in which they almost went to war.Granted, Pakistan is half Iranic half Indic and it at times has issues with Iranic Iran and Indic India.But Turkic Turkey does not seem to have issues with other Turkic people the same way, like the Azeris and central Asia. Could it be due to their lack of borders unlike Iran sharing borders with other Iranic countries? The only Iranic country Iran is at good terms with is Tajikistan.Then there’s the problem with many Turks being Iranic or Romanfied Turks instead of full pledged Turkics. Many Azeri Irans being ‘Turkic speaking Iranics’, etc.The issues with ethnicities and linguistics are very confusing and there is a lot at play.