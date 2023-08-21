What's new

When is Imran Khan served breakfast in Attock jail?

1692640851591.png

Setting aside the jail manual, the Attock jail administration has allowed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan to have breakfast at 11:30am, well-placed sources said.

The sources privy to the matter claimed that the jail authorities have enhanced facilities for the deposed premier, who is spending his three years jail term in prison in the Toshakhana case.

On August 5, the former prime minister was arrested from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore after being convicted in the Toshakhana case with accusations of misusing his 2018 to 2022 premiership to buy and sell gifts in state possession that were received during visits abroad and worth more than Rs140 million ($635,000).

“The PTI chairman is allowed to take early morning walks in the jail’s premises,” said the sources, adding that he was being provided fruits daily.

“Barrack number 3 has been allotted to Khan,” added the sources. Earlier, he was kept in barrack 2/1 in the jail.

Although, the ousted premier — who was removed from power via a parliamentary vote in April last year — was provided with a shaving kit, however, he has not used it so far, the sources added.

Historic prison​

Attock jail is a historic prison where Khan’s political adversaries, including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Zardari, and incumbent prime minister Shehbaz Sharif, had also been imprisoned in the past.

Attock, a northern town in Punjab, is located at the confluence of the Indus and Kabul Rivers. It was formerly called Campbellpur in honour of Field Marshal Colin Campbell, the commander-in-chief of British forces in the 19th century.

Throughout history, it has served as a layover town for renowned figures such as Alexander the Great and Ibn-e-Battuta, the legendary explorer who journeyed an impressive 117,000 km, the most extensive pre-modern exploration.

While Khan is imprisoned at the Attock jail, Nawaz, Zardari, and Shehbaz were made to languish in the nearby Attock Fort. The PML-N supremo was sentenced to 14 years of rigorous imprisonment at the Attock Fort compound on July 21, 2000.
