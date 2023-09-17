When 14,526 first class runs aren’t enough for Pakistan’s selectors

dexter
The story of Fawad Alam is a tale of wasted potential. Even though he's been one of Pakistan Cricket's greatest-ever domestic batters, his path to Pakistan's test side has been full of ups and downs, many of them out of his control. This video discusses how Fawad's career from his debut to the present time, and shows that perhaps some people don't need to be regular test players after all, to show their true greatness.