What's new

When 14,526 first class runs aren’t enough for Pakistan’s selectors

dexter

dexter

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Apr 17, 2009
Messages
6,051
Reaction score
25
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

The story of Fawad Alam is a tale of wasted potential. Even though he's been one of Pakistan Cricket's greatest-ever domestic batters, his path to Pakistan's test side has been full of ups and downs, many of them out of his control. This video discusses how Fawad's career from his debut to the present time, and shows that perhaps some people don't need to be regular test players after all, to show their true greatness.
 

Similar threads

ghazi52
Babar Azam becomes fastest to reach 5,000 ODI runs
Replies
2
Views
354
legacytiger18
L
M
PCB's media department head Umar Kalson under the scanner for visiting a Colombo casino
Replies
1
Views
84
Trango Towers
Trango Towers
ghazi52
Reasons why Babar should be retained as Pakistan captain
Replies
1
Views
241
NagaBaba
NagaBaba
INDIAPOSITIVE
"Curry Muncher": Usman Khawaja Gives Shocking Details Of Racial Discrimination He Faced
2
Replies
22
Views
1K
Paitoo
Paitoo
AsianLion
Why the Asia Cup is better than the World Cup
Replies
3
Views
180
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom