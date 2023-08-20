What's new

What is wrong with American economy and why average people suffer

retaxis

retaxis

FULL MEMBER
Joined
Nov 16, 2007
Messages
1,988
Reaction score
-2
Country
Australia
Location
Australia
America economy is completely based on industries that don't provide any meaningful jobs or important jobs to its society which is why the living standards and homelessness/prison population keeps increasing.

For example, companies worth hundreds of billions if not trillions use to employ millions of people and directly/indirectly support millions of more jobs

But America economy is based on companies like youtube, facebook, twitter, google, instagram etc that provide insignificant amount of jobs to others and only the billionaires become far richer but the average person gets poorer and no jobs. Furthermore America economy is also based on so much useless legal fees/education in trans studies/pencil pusher jobs that is why the economy exports so little.

For example two companies with not much difference in total net worth is Youtube and Toyota.

Youtube hires 2800 employees
Toyota hires 366283 employees

Toyota is providing 150x the number of jobs compared to an internet company like youtube and therefore provides a far greater service to society. Meanwhile Youtube helps its major share holders become extremely wealthy while the Rest of the population does not even get bread crumbs.

We know why America living standards have fallen tremendously and crime has elevated significantly due to internet companies such as facebook, youtube, apple, twitter, paypal etc making the american economy look huge but in effect, only the major share holders/owners make the money while the rest of America is suffering because of no jobs/no money and working 3 part time jobs to survive.
 
retaxis said:
Youtube hires 2800 employees
Toyota hires 366283 employees
Click to expand...

You are only looking at a narrow small picture.

Toyota has 375,235 employees worldwide but 135,000 of them are in the US.

Meanwhile youtube has a minuscule number of employees in Japan.
 

Similar threads

beijingwalker
EVs Just Made China The Largest Exporter Of Vehicles, Threatening American Jobs
Replies
0
Views
202
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Get Ya Wig Split
🚨 CNBC: JUST IN - Private sector U.S. companies added 497,000 jobs in June, more than double expectations, ADP claims.
Replies
2
Views
144
Get Ya Wig Split
Get Ya Wig Split
beijingwalker
US Steel, once a symbol of America’s economic might, is now for sale in the bargain bin
Replies
1
Views
38
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
RabzonKhan
Opinion: Freeing the U.S. economy from China will create an American industrial renaissance and millions of good-paying jobs
2
Replies
19
Views
2K
大汉奸柳传志
大汉奸柳传志
Hamartia Antidote
Mercedes-Benz Is Evaluating Tesla NACS Charging Standard
Replies
0
Views
201
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom