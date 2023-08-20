What is wrong with American economy and why average people suffer

America economy is completely based on industries that don't provide any meaningful jobs or important jobs to its society which is why the living standards and homelessness/prison population keeps increasing.



For example, companies worth hundreds of billions if not trillions use to employ millions of people and directly/indirectly support millions of more jobs



But America economy is based on companies like youtube, facebook, twitter, google, instagram etc that provide insignificant amount of jobs to others and only the billionaires become far richer but the average person gets poorer and no jobs. Furthermore America economy is also based on so much useless legal fees/education in trans studies/pencil pusher jobs that is why the economy exports so little.



For example two companies with not much difference in total net worth is Youtube and Toyota.



Youtube hires 2800 employees

Toyota hires 366283 employees



Toyota is providing 150x the number of jobs compared to an internet company like youtube and therefore provides a far greater service to society. Meanwhile Youtube helps its major share holders become extremely wealthy while the Rest of the population does not even get bread crumbs.



We know why America living standards have fallen tremendously and crime has elevated significantly due to internet companies such as facebook, youtube, apple, twitter, paypal etc making the american economy look huge but in effect, only the major share holders/owners make the money while the rest of America is suffering because of no jobs/no money and working 3 part time jobs to survive.