What's new

West Invites Armenia To Join NATO;

Oublious

Oublious

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Jun 23, 2012
Messages
7,498
Reaction score
-3
Country
Turkey
Location
Netherlands
www.eurasiantimes.com

West Invites Armenia To Join NATO; Russia Concerned With Growing Alliance, Military Drills With The US

Russia has voiced its concerns regarding Armenia’s plans to conduct a joint military exercise with the United States, with many interpreting this exercise as the latest indication of the former Soviet republic moving away from Moscow. On September 6, Armenia announced its plans to host a joint...
www.eurasiantimes.com www.eurasiantimes.com


Lets see how much the might fantasy army and ther drones will kick nato out of armenia :p: , acting though against Zangezor corridor but the same time aremnia is giving old fashion middle finger to Iron.

Russian are bleeding power and west is going to fill that power in armenia. Oooo mighty persians what is your next move?
 
west trying very hard to bleed russia but russia just keeps on bleeding but doesn't die.
 
Azadkashmir said:
west trying very hard to bleed russia but russia just keeps on bleeding but doesn't die.
Click to expand...


lol

If you have interest to get Russian citizenship, you can join the war in Ukrain and get money. If that is not bleeding... :p:



Still a philosophical statement...:p:
 
Oublious said:
lol

If you have interest to get Russian citizenship, you can join the war in Ukrain and get money. If that is not bleeding... :p:



Still a philosophical statement...:p:
Click to expand...
not interested in russian citizenship or interested in western nato war. war is always for the elites, i dont get the oil money or gas money or any mineral money.
 

Similar threads

INDIAPOSITIVE
Armenia proposal will see India bypass Azerbaijan to Europe, Russia
Replies
14
Views
1K
Titanium100
Titanium100
Muhammed45
Why Armenia And Serbia Might Seek Iranian Drones
22 23 24 25 26 27
Replies
400
Views
14K
Foinikas
Foinikas
Hamartia Antidote
Finland doubling NATO’s border with Russia in blow to Putin [Finland joins NATO]
2 3 4 5
Replies
61
Views
2K
Broccoli
Broccoli
Muhammed45
USA will turn Azerbaijan into the next Ukraine
Replies
10
Views
566
Muhammed45
Muhammed45
Muji.Iqbal
Turkey may abandon EU membership for SCO membership
2 3
Replies
33
Views
1K
Yawm al-qiyama
Yawm al-qiyama

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom