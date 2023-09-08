Oublious
SENIOR MEMBER
West Invites Armenia To Join NATO; Russia Concerned With Growing Alliance, Military Drills With The US
Russia has voiced its concerns regarding Armenia’s plans to conduct a joint military exercise with the United States, with many interpreting this exercise as the latest indication of the former Soviet republic moving away from Moscow. On September 6, Armenia announced its plans to host a joint...
www.eurasiantimes.com
Lets see how much the might fantasy army and ther drones will kick nato out of armenia , acting though against Zangezor corridor but the same time aremnia is giving old fashion middle finger to Iron.
Russian are bleeding power and west is going to fill that power in armenia. Oooo mighty persians what is your next move?