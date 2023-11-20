Wave of sit-ins on the cards if polls not held transparent, warns Bilawal

Addressing a workers' convention in Nowshera, Bilawal took aim at former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, criticizing him for contributing to the current economic predicament."Economic problems cannot be solved unless there is a fair electoral process. If there is no clean and transparent election, there will be sit-ins, and the entire country will suffer," Bilawal declared.Highlighting the awakening of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the PPP chairman emphasised that the demand for elections was not an attempt to evade the democratic process but a call for a fair and transparent electoral system.He expressed also concern over the myriad difficulties faced by Pakistan, citing historic levels of inflation, unemployment, and poverty. Furthermore, he accused Islamabad of neglecting these critical issues.Enumerating the challenges, Bilawal pointed out the infiltration of terrorists into the country, leading to significant losses.He condemned the frequent attacks on law enforcement agencies, emphasizing the need for comprehensive solutions to the multifaceted problems plaguing the nation."We, as the People's Party, prioritise the well-being of the country and its people. Accusations and doubts cast on the integrity of the electoral process undermine the democratic foundation of the nation," Bilawal asserted.He disclosed that a recent meeting in Lahore had revealed a consensus among two-thirds of the majority, suggesting that pre-determining election results would render the entire electoral process redundant.Addressing economic concerns, Bilawal stressed the importance of fostering the growth of the business community and industry.He urged the business sector to transparently share its progress with the public and advocated for fair compensation for laborers based on their hard work.Bilawal also criticised the reluctance to answer questions about job creation and salary details, asserting the need for accountability.