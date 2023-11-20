What's new

Wave of sit-ins on the cards if polls not held transparent, warns Bilawal

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Sep 26, 2018
Messages
17,998
Reaction score
12
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
PPP chairman also launches broadside at PML-N's top guns over economic woes
1700506281679.png

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday issued a stern warning, asserting that without clean and transparent elections, the nation could witness a wave of sit-ins.

Addressing a workers' convention in Nowshera, Bilawal took aim at former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, criticizing him for contributing to the current economic predicament.

Bilawal bemoans soaring inflation

"Economic problems cannot be solved unless there is a fair electoral process. If there is no clean and transparent election, there will be sit-ins, and the entire country will suffer," Bilawal declared.

Highlighting the awakening of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the PPP chairman emphasised that the demand for elections was not an attempt to evade the democratic process but a call for a fair and transparent electoral system.

He expressed also concern over the myriad difficulties faced by Pakistan, citing historic levels of inflation, unemployment, and poverty. Furthermore, he accused Islamabad of neglecting these critical issues.

Calls for comprehensive solution against terrorism

Enumerating the challenges, Bilawal pointed out the infiltration of terrorists into the country, leading to significant losses.

He condemned the frequent attacks on law enforcement agencies, emphasizing the need for comprehensive solutions to the multifaceted problems plaguing the nation.

"We, as the People's Party, prioritise the well-being of the country and its people. Accusations and doubts cast on the integrity of the electoral process undermine the democratic foundation of the nation," Bilawal asserted.

PPP chief takes swipe at PML-N top brass

He disclosed that a recent meeting in Lahore had revealed a consensus among two-thirds of the majority, suggesting that pre-determining election results would render the entire electoral process redundant.

Addressing economic concerns, Bilawal stressed the importance of fostering the growth of the business community and industry.

He urged the business sector to transparently share its progress with the public and advocated for fair compensation for laborers based on their hard work.

Bilawal also criticised the reluctance to answer questions about job creation and salary details, asserting the need for accountability.

https://www.samaa.tv/208734808-wave...s-if-polls-not-held-transparent-warns-bilawal
 

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Bilawal says ‘no decision on PPP-PTI electoral alliance yet’
Replies
0
Views
132
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Bilawal hopeful next PM 'won't be from Lahore'
Replies
4
Views
170
Samurai_assassin
Samurai_assassin
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Bilawal says Zardari's delimitation statement his own view, sticks to timely polls' demand
Replies
4
Views
249
python-000
python-000
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Asif Zardari says country moving towards transparent elections
Replies
6
Views
154
Enigma SIG
Enigma SIG
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PPP ‘parted ways’ with PML-N after compromise on 'vote ko Izzat do': Bilawal
Replies
1
Views
123
Babaasif
B

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom