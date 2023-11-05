Vidit Wins FIDE Grand Swiss, Nakamura Also Secures Candidates Spot

GM Vidit Gujrathi has been confirmed as the winner of the 2023 FIDE Grand Swiss after defeating GM Alexander Predke and finishing on 8.5/11 in what has been described as one of the strongest open tournaments of all time.
Along with receiving $80,000 for first place, Vidit secured his spot at the 2024 Candidates Tournament and will be joined by second-placed GM Hikaru Nakamura, who won $60,000 for his 8/11 score.
In the women's event, IM Vaishali Rameshbabu finished with a draw to cap off an unbeaten 8.5/11 and won $25,000 for first place as well as her own Candidates spot. For the first time, a brother and sister duo will contend the Open and Women's Candidates (GM Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa qualified via the 2023 FIDE World Cup).
FIDE Grand Swiss 2023: Vidit Wins, Nakamura Also Claims Candidates Spot
