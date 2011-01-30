Video Gamers report in!

What games are you currently playing?
What games do you want to play?
What systems do you own?
Currently playing :
League of Legends (PC)
Minecraft (PC)
Medal of Honor (PS3)
Civ 5(PC)
Want to play:
Hawx series (Ps3/PC)
Gran Turismo 5 (or was it 6?) (Ps3)
Killzone 3 (Ps3)
Fallout NV(Ps3/PC)
Too scared to continue playing:
Amnesia: The Dark Descent (PC)
That game is absolutely terrifying.
---------- Post added at 02:34 AM ---------- Previous post was at 02:33 AM ----------
What games do you want to play?
What systems do you own?
Currently playing :
League of Legends (PC)
Minecraft (PC)
Medal of Honor (PS3)
Civ 5(PC)
Want to play:
Hawx series (Ps3/PC)
Gran Turismo 5 (or was it 6?) (Ps3)
Killzone 3 (Ps3)
Fallout NV(Ps3/PC)
Too scared to continue playing:
Amnesia: The Dark Descent (PC)
That game is absolutely terrifying.
---------- Post added at 02:34 AM ---------- Previous post was at 02:33 AM ----------
Last edited by a moderator: