What's new

Video Gamers report in!

F

FreekiN

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 25, 2009
Messages
2,908
Reaction score
0
What games are you currently playing?

What games do you want to play?

What systems do you own?

Currently playing :

League of Legends (PC)
Minecraft (PC)
Medal of Honor (PS3)
Civ 5(PC)


Want to play:
Hawx series (Ps3/PC)
Gran Turismo 5 (or was it 6?) (Ps3)
Killzone 3 (Ps3)
Fallout NV(Ps3/PC)


Too scared to continue playing:
Amnesia: The Dark Descent (PC)

That game is absolutely terrifying.

---------- Post added at 02:34 AM ---------- Previous post was at 02:33 AM ----------

 
Last edited by a moderator:
I'm playing hawx but i haven't got too far i have a wii and 360 i play hawx and medal of honour on 360 i play mario kart on wii(my fav game ever lol)
 
Playing Black ops. Medal of Honor looks lame..

Im actually playing Black ops RIGHT know, because I use dual monitors..

Example..


revisit08733.jpg



PS3 is connected to one of the monitor through HDMI.

1280724994_1059857556.jpg
 
Playing
battel field bad company 2
battel field bad company 2 vietnam
Kill zone 2
unchanterd 2
nfs paradise
far cry 2


Waiting for games
kill zone 3
unchanterd 3
bullet storm
twisted metal
max payne 3 if it ever comes out




consoles ps3 ps2 wii
 
FreekiN said:
What games are you currently playing?

What games do you want to play?

What systems do you own?

Currently playing :

League of Legends (PC)
Minecraft (PC)
Medal of Honor (PS3)


Want to play:
Hawx series (Ps3/PC)
Gran Turismo 5 (or was it 6?) (Ps3)
Killzone 3 (Ps3)


Too scared to continue playing:
Amnesia: The Dark Descent (PC)

That game is absolutely terrifying.

---------- Post added at 02:34 AM ---------- Previous post was at 02:33 AM ----------

YouTube - Killzone 3 - Justice Story Trailer [HD] - Pixel Enemy
Click to expand...

KILLZONEEEEEEEEEEE 3 !!! :D

I was a bit skeptical about Killzone 2, but after playing it, and finishing it and getting all of the offline trophies except one (the one that requires you to finish the story on elite, WAY TOO HARD), I can't wait for KZ3! But I want to play a lot of other games first; Uncharted 2, Dead Space 1 and 2, Resistance 1, 2 and 3.. Call of Duty MW2 and Black Ops (haven't gotten the chance to play either yet :frown:).

Also, I'm playing on a PS3 connected through HDMI to an Samsung 40" (LN40C530) :)

PSN: shaheen57
 
Ps dont get resistance 1 as you will hardly find any one on the servers
akash57 said:
KILLZONEEEEEEEEEEE 3 !!! :D

I was a bit skeptical about Killzone 2, but after playing it, and finishing it and getting all of the offline trophies except one (the one that requires you to finish the story on elite, WAY TOO HARD), I can't wait for KZ3! But I want to play a lot of other games first; Uncharted 2, Dead Space 1 and 2, Resistance 1, 2 and 3.. Call of Duty MW2 and Black Ops (haven't gotten the chance to play either yet :frown:).

Also, I'm playing on a PS3 connected through HDMI to an Samsung 40" (LN40C530) :)

PSN: shaheen57
Click to expand...
 
Hey did you ever tried connecting lan on your console
Liquid said:
Playing Black ops. Medal of Honor looks lame..

Im actually playing Black ops RIGHT know, because I use dual monitors..

Example..


revisit08733.jpg



PS3 is connected to one of the monitor through HDMI.

1280724994_1059857556.jpg
Click to expand...
 
yaaro koi achi c game batado,main bhi khel lunga.

koi military wali batao.

config hai->4 gb ram,500 hd,i3 processor
 
If you want to play modern games then you will have to instal a grpahic card and a video card to
Prism said:
yaaro koi achi c game batado,main bhi khel lunga.

koi military wali batao.

config hai->4 gb ram,500 hd,i3 processor
Click to expand...
 
blackops said:
Ps dont get resistance 1 as you will hardly find any one on the servers
Click to expand...

I'm not really much of an online player anyways, at least.. not usually. I do play some games online, but not many, only shooters and Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood (the multiplayer was a lot better than I though :woot:). But thanks for the heads up :)
 
Brother hood graphics were realy good though i cant cope up in that game any tip how to play better online in brotherhood
akash57 said:
I'm not really much of an online player anyways, at least.. not usually. I do play some games online, but not many, only shooters and Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood (the multiplayer was a lot better than I though :woot:). But thanks for the heads up :)
Click to expand...
 
I have a good computer, but my graphics card sucks balls. I was playing minecraft and i installed the HD pack, and it screwed me over so hard with 5 fps.

now im too lazy to reinstall it
 
Liquid said:
Playing Black ops. Medal of Honor looks lame..

Im actually playing Black ops RIGHT know, because I use dual monitors..

Example..


revisit08733.jpg



PS3 is connected to one of the monitor through HDMI.

1280724994_1059857556.jpg
Click to expand...



add me....

my ID is Pukhtoon_Soldier


i do mostly team deathmatch and team tactical
 

Similar threads

从八品主簿
Yuanshin will absorb 4 billion US dollars by 2022! Most of the world's top 5 "most lucrative" mobile games are China overseas works?
Replies
4
Views
714
REhorror
R
Get Ya Wig Split
China’s Soccer Experiment Was a Flop. Now It May Be Over
2
Replies
21
Views
998
StraightEdge
StraightEdge
pikkuboss
Women's IPL media rights sold for 117 Million dollars - 866k per March
Replies
7
Views
562
hembo
hembo
beijingwalker
‘One World, One Family’: Beijing Winter Olympics draws to a close with stunning ceremony
Replies
3
Views
612
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
_NOBODY_
Who Will Win Pakistan’s Game Of Thrones? Ft. Moonis Elahi | 285 | TBT
Replies
9
Views
472
Menace2Society
Menace2Society

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom