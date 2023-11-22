What's new

US thwarted plot to kill Sikh separatist on American soil

1700664050163.png


not even competent enough to kill a man when nibbas do it on hourly basis
 
It'll make a media whiplash like last time then vanish into obscurity again. The Reuters article mentions this was conveyed during Modi's June state visit to the US since then India and the US have signed a lot of deals.
Also see the wording the journalist themselves aren't sure about what exactly happened.
 
indians will pledge 1 million lives to use as fodder against china
 
China and India don't even use weapons at our borders. Apart from couple of skirmishes there hasn't been arms usage since the war in 1962. America wants India to serve as an check to China so China is forced to divert men and resources from South China Sea. India wants American TOT and investments in the long run. Quid Pro Quo.
 
get the job done then

why RAW so incompetent
 
I don't know how deep state things works, how the intelligence agency is involved or if they just pay some random joe to carry out a hit so can't comment. But a lot of Pakistani extremists have been dying "mysteriously", I've read about rivalry and stuff so dunno could be the handiwork of RAW.
Also **** ups are very common by intelligence agencies, MOSSAD and CIA have their own fuckups. Relatively RAW in terms of experience and funding is a fledgling.
 
Sikh separatist is USA card to control India.

India is not USA friend, but a blackmailed slave.
 

