US Proposes H-1B Visa Changes to Stop Indian Body Shop Fraud

RiazHaq

The Biden administration has proposed a number of significant changes to how the H-1B temporary work visas are issued to high-skilled foreign workers. These changes are the result of the government finding earlier this year that companies, particularly Indian body shops, had colluded to try to increase their chances of winning a coveted visa by gaming the visa lottery system. This has helped Indian workers win as many as three quarters of all H1B visas issued in recent years.

Every year, applicants sponsored by Indian body shops claim the lion's share of H1B visas. In 2022, Indian nationals received 166,384 new H1B visas, accounting for nearly three quarters of all such visas issued by the US government. The figures reported as India IT exports include the wages earned by millions of Indian H1B workers in the United States.
Public interest groups have been complaining about the behavior of Indian body shops gaming the system to take away a big chunk of the H1B visas issued each year. Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) is one such group. In a report last year, FAIR said, "In fact, the H-1B lottery as currently constituted is a corrupt program dominated by Indian “body shops” that prey on desperate foreign workers looking for a light at the end of the tunnel: a green card. A bustling industry of lawyers and lobbyists advertises ways to improve players’ “chances of success.”"
“Because [USCIS] made it easier, you’re seeing an over-exaggerated demand, mostly from Indian outsourcing companies that provide lower-cost labor,” Roger Ross, a policy adviser for U.S. Tech Workers, told FAIR in a phone interview.
Last year, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS) issued a Notice of Intent to Deny (NOID) for petitions filed by companies they found related by common ownership such as family relationships or registrations done by the same agent.
The most significant change to the H1B visa system involves the elimination of multiple entries by employers on behalf of the same employee. In 2023, over half of the approximately 800,000 H-1B registrations were multiple entries, artificially inflating the chances of some applicants, according to an Indian news outlet NDTV's report. Under the proposed new rules, an employee can only be registered once, and employers will now be required to submit passport information for each employee. This allows the USCIS to ensure a fair and equitable selection process. Violation of this rule will lead to denials or revocations of visas.
Other changes involve elimination of "employer-employee" relationship for H1B visa (entrepreneurs can sponsor themselves) and eligibility of remote work for job offers, extension of the "cap-gap" provision for international students on F-1 visa to receive H1B visa, more on-site inspections for IT consulting work and stricter definition of "specialty occupation".
Currently, India tops the list of foreign-born STEM workers with 721,000, followed by China (273,000), Mexico (119,000), Vietnam (100,000), Philippines (87,000), South Korea (64,000), Canada (56,000), Taiwan (53,000), Russia (45,000) and Pakistan (35,000). Enormous number of Indian STEM workers in the United States can at least partly be attributed to the fact that India's "body shops" have mastered the art of gaming the US temporary work visa system. Last year, Indian nationals sponsored by "body shops" like Cognizant, Infosys and TCS received 166,384 H1B visas for work in the United States. By comparison, only 1,107 Pakistanis were granted H1B visas in Fiscal Year 2022. In addition to H1B work visas, 9,300 Indian nationals and 7,200 Pakistani nationals received immigrant visas to settle in the United States as permanent residents in 2021.
Why don't the IT/body shopping giants from Pakiland "game the system" like their Bharti counterparts do?

Anyway, a more fundamental question is USA needs the coding skills of these Indian immigrants. Assuming that US wants to restrict the Indians, which other country can offer the same skill/output at the same cost that Indians do?

While assigned to a site refit project at work last month, I had to explain to a "electrical engineer" from India what ohms is and how to use an amp clamp. I graduated with an arts degree in Canada and basically had to explain electricity to him.

I would say 60% of "engineering" graduates from India are from worthless diploma mills.
 
While assigned to a site refit project at work last month, I had to explain to a "electrical engineer" from India what ohms is and how to use an amp clamp. I graduated with an arts degree in Canada and basically had to explain electricity to him.

I would say 60% of "engineering" graduates from India are from worthless diploma mills.
well the 40% is enough to overrun America & Canada
 
@RiazHaq is such a fraud. According to his own referral, VisaGrader.com, the H1B rejection rate for India is 7.145% and Pakistan is 7.122%. Big difference! No wonder he didn't quote that.

the dude writes blog in a proxy website called SouthAsiaInvestor.com and uses that here as if it is a source. dude, we understand your frustration but use your brain at least a bit from time to time.

While assigned to a site refit project at work last month, I had to explain to a "electrical engineer" from India what ohms is and how to use an amp clamp. I graduated with an arts degree in Canada and basically had to explain electricity to him.

I would say 60% of "engineering" graduates from India are from worthless diploma mills.
you had to explain most likely because you couldn't pronounce the words right and the EE patiently put up with your engrish.

But you are not directionally wrong in that worthless diploma mills statement - magnitude is off. For China it is probably 99% and for Canada it could be 75%+

That 99% is partly influenced by your own post which shows you do not know the difference between an electrician and an EE
 
H-1B rejection rates of around 7% are after the lottery selection. The problem is that Indians are gaming the lottery system by multiple entries for each of their applicants to win the lottery in huge numbers, unfairly edging out applicants from other countries.

H1B Visa Approval, Refusal rates by Country

https://visagrader.com/visa-approvals-and-refusals/H1B
 
H-1B rejection rates of around 7% are after the lottery selection. The problem is that Indians are gaming the lottery system by multiple entries for each of their applicants to win the lottery in huge numbers, unfairly edging out applicants from other countries.

H1B Visa Approval, Refusal rates by Country

https://visagrader.com/visa-approvals-and-refusals/H1B
the whole idea of any lottery (look it up) is to do with number of entries and chances. For each entry you pay a fee or buy a ticket for an agreed price. It doesn't take much analysis to know that when an Indian company applies, it is most of the time competing against another Indian company. Because the other countries in the fray just do not have as many competent or qualified people to field any realistic competition to Indians in certain fields.

So why is this an issue now requiring a modification against multiple applications? Periodically the American news cycle has to show that their government (INS/BCIS whatever) is doing something to earn their keep. Secondly since there are cases where the application from two companies involve the same candidate, it is a waste of time and money all around. This will actually save money for the genuine Indian companies.

Edging out? you wish.

@RiazHaq May be you missed the simpler arithmetic involved here. If the rejection rate for India and Pakistan are identical and if the Indians were 'rampantly' engaging in multiple entries for same candidate, doesn't that mean Pakistani candidates are unqualified at twice the rate of Indian applicants? IOW if what you allege is true, Indian rejection rate should have been closer to 50%. What has happened is you selectively sensationalized because of your frustration with failure
 
The US government sees what the Indian body shops are doing and considers it cheating. That is the whole reason why the Biden administration is making changes to the H1B process to eliminate multiple entries for the same applicant. Let’s wait and see what effect it will have on the results….I doubt if Indians can still claim 73% of all such visas

@RiazHaq is such a fraud. According to his own referral, VisaGrader.com, the H1B rejection rate for India is 7.145% and Pakistan is 7.122%. Big difference! No wonder he didn't quote that.

the dude writes blog in a proxy website called SouthAsiaInvestor.com and uses that here as if it is a source. dude, we understand your frustration but use your brain at least a bit from time to time.


you had to explain most likely because you couldn't pronounce the words right and the EE patiently put up with your engrish.

But you are not directionally wrong in that worthless diploma mills statement - magnitude is off. For China it is probably 99% and for Canada it could be 75%+

That 99% is partly influenced by your own post which shows you do not know the difference between an electrician and an EE
The US government sees what the Indian body shops are doing and considers it cheating. That is the whole reason why the Biden administration is making changes to the H1B process to eliminate multiple entries for the same applicant. Let’s wait and see what effect it will have on the results….I doubt if Indians can still claim 73% of all such visas

If you cannot apply yourself to understanding the simple math I cannot force that understanding into you.

If the Indian rejection rate was the same of Pakistanis' in spite of the double apps, that'd mean Indians are at least doubly more qualified than Pakistani and other applicants. Try to understand at least the numbers YOU quote !
 
The problem is that Indians are gaming the lottery system by multiple entries for each of their applicants to win the lottery in huge numbers
And Paksiatnis are Bhola bhala pure and innocents who don’t do any such things, hence can’t game the system?

@RiazHaq, toda dimag ka istemal kar liya karo kabhi kabhi.
If there was any possibility of doing a fraud and gaming the system, then Paksiatnis would have been right in the front row.

Please sell this churan to your countrymen, because no one else is buying it.

If you cannot apply yourself to understanding the simple math
He has no intention of doing that. His sole aim is to market his blog, written with dubious and motivated intent.

