US life expectancy is at its lowest in 25 years - BBC NEWS

US life expectancy is at its lowest in 25 years​

    • Published
    • 22 December 2022


Life expectancy in the US remains lower than neighbouring Canada and the UK, according to the latest data
Covid-19 and drug overdoses led to a second straight year of worsening life expectancy in the US - its lowest in 25 years, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control.
As per the 2021 data, Americans are expected to live 76.4 years, down from a peak of 78.8 years in 2019.
It also shows the US continues to rank lowest among countries with large economies.
Heart disease remains the leading cause of death, followed by cancer and Covid.
The data is outlined in two reports released by the CDC on Thursday: one on 2021 mortality in the US, and the second on drug deaths in the US from 2001 to 2021.
The finalised numbers confirm preliminary ones released by the CDC in August, in which the health agency predicted the worst two-year decline of life expectancy on record in the US since 1923.

"The declines in life expectancy since 2019 are largely driven by the pandemic," the agency said in an August news release.
"Covid-19 deaths contributed to nearly three-fourths, or 74%, of the decline from 2019 to 2020, and 50% of the decline from 2020 to 2021."
Drug overdose deaths are also a factor. They now account for more than a third of all accidental deaths in the US, the data shows. Overall, overdose deaths have risen by 16% from 2020.
This includes deaths involving fentanyl, which increased by 22% in 2021.
Life expectancy in the US remains lower than the UK, where the average is 80.8 years. It is also lower than neighbouring Canada, where life expectancy as of 2020 is 81.75 years.
Of both countries, the US spends the highest amount of money on healthcare. Per capita, the US pays $12,318 (£10,217), while the UK spends $5,387. Canada's healthcare spending, in comparison, sits at $5,511 per capita.

Legalisation of marijuana(drugs) and overall alcohol and drug use is through the roof in ALL western countries, and new/latest is the anxiety and depression (mental health)

When u remove religion from daiky life and then go against God’s path, u will set yourself for failure and disaster. Worst is the lgbtq shit thats being promoted everywhere in canada/usa.

Life expectancy is not even an issue, the society has no morals or values anymore. They’re fucked.
 
Hamartia Antidote said:
www.dawn.com

Life expectancy in Pakistan edges lower to 65 years

General fertility rate highest among women aged 25-29; cardiovascular disease caused most deaths.
www.dawn.com
Difference is Pakistan is not a first world country. USA is a first world country. lol.

Catalystic said:
Legalisation of marijuana(drugs) and overall alcohol and drug use is through the roof in ALL western countries, and new/latest is the anxiety and depression (mental health)

When u remove religion from daiky life and then go against God’s path, u will set yourself for failure and disaster. Worst is the lgbtq shit thats being promoted everywhere in canada/usa.

Life expectancy is not even an issue, the society has no morals or values anymore. They’re fucked.
I agree LGBT is all nonsense.
 
Too much drugs and gun violence, compounded with poor healthcare.
 
Catalystic said:
Legalisation of marijuana(drugs) and overall alcohol and drug use is through the roof in ALL western countries, and new/latest is the anxiety and depression (mental health)

When u remove religion from daiky life and then go against God’s path, u will set yourself for failure and disaster. Worst is the lgbtq shit thats being promoted everywhere in canada/usa.

Life expectancy is not even an issue, the society has no morals or values anymore. They’re fucked.
Certainly you would expect that but Switzerland is like the most liberal country on the planet when it comes to vice/weirdness and they are always in the top 10 for lifespan.
 
Hamartia Antidote said:
Certainly you would expect that but Switzerland is like the most liberal country on the planet when it comes to vice/weirdness and they are always in the top 10 for lifespan.
Having lived/worked there for a bit (15 yrs ago), the swiss have all the money in their banks…..mostly from corrupt politicians from everywhere who store it there.
The swiss govts at all levels did actually provide its low population a decent living standard and facilities. They didn’t allow much outsiders in and kept their nation growing.
Living standards were best.

This lgbt shit is all recent, it will destroy society anywhere its promoted and shoved into everyone’s faces. These ppl have infiltrated into top spots in many companies in usa/canada. Its like a deliberately planned agenda.

Little do they know they’re now on the path of facing God’s wrath. Enjoy the little time left, these globalist cabals and satanists will be their own doing.
Many of us living in west will ofcourse face it too, just cuz we live here due to the shit situations in our origin countries. Ukraine war is just the starter.
Pakistan too will face it since they’re busy peddling the west agendas for few pennies. Promoting a sick mental lgtb like bilawal is gonna get em punished.
 
Catalystic said:
This lgbt shit is all recent, it will destroy society anywhere its promoted and shoved into everyone’s faces.
Well even weirdos aren't necessarily dragging down lifespans. I don't see the correlation of how some butch Lesbians down the street are affecting overall lifespans worse compared to addicted chainsmokers who are happily puffing away in public restaurants at a table full of their kids.
 
Gun violence, drugs, broken healthcare system... many factors combined.
 
Well, Yanks have a culture that actually glorifies hard drugs and gun ownership so what can you expect?

Over 18,000 Americans have died so far due to gun violence since the start of this year with a staggering 270 mass shootings.

Yet they expect the world to honor their NWO while their society is going down the sh!tter with substance abuse, mental illness, and gun totting pupils shooting-up their class fellows.
 
Hamartia Antidote said:
So your government's healthcare system was not able to handle the health needs of its populace. Got it!

Maybe the adoption of Western medicine and tech helped.
With 1.4 billion population, Chinese people's life expectancy is even higher than that of US, which is only a fraction of China's population size, what a great achievement, for the both sides.
 

