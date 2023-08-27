What's new

US intends to offer 38 second-hand F-16 fighters to Argentina

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 17, 2013
Messages
33,818
Reaction score
30
Country
United States
Location
United States
www.airdatanews.com

US intends to offer 38 second-hand F-16 fighters to Argentina - Air Data News

Proposal was sent by the State Department to the US Congress and also accompanies P-3C Orion maritime patrol aircraft. Possible sale would avoid supply of Chinese-Pakistani JF-17 fighter
www.airdatanews.com www.airdatanews.com

Proposal was sent by the State Department to the US Congress and also accompanies P-3C Orion maritime patrol aircraft. Possible sale would avoid supply of Chinese-Pakistani JF-17 fighter

Argentina’s quest for new fighter aircraft has seen an important strategic shift. According to local newspaper La Nacion, Joe Biden’s administration sent two notifications to the US Congress asking for authorization to sell up to 38 second-hand Lockheed Martin F-16 fighter jets to Argentine Air Force. The proposal could also include four P-3 Orion maritime patrol aircraft.

The F-16 that can be included in the proposal are aircraft that belong to the Royal Danish Air Force and are currently in storage. There are up to six fighters in the Block 10 and 32 Block 15 versions, valued at US$ 338,695,634.

As for the patrol planes, they are four P-3C valued at US$ 108,448,910 and stored by the Norwegian Air Force, one of which is equipped for anti-submarine warfare.

The operations, as the documents obtained by the publication indicate, are acquisition movements evaluated by the Argentine Air Force and Navy.

The notifications note that Washington is prepared “to authorize this transfer taking into account political, military, economic, human rights and arms control considerations” and that the sale of the equipment to Buenos Aires “is consistent with the objectives of assistance to the security of U.S”.

State Department notices under the Biden administration were sent to the Senate and House Foreign Relations Committees and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, the paper reported.
 

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
F-16 or JF-17 for Argentina: a devilish tango with American patience
2
Replies
18
Views
3K
blinder
blinder
Hamartia Antidote
Neither JF-17 nor Tejas: Argentina stops fighter jet tender
2
Replies
23
Views
3K
RescueRanger
RescueRanger
beijingwalker
Argentina is considering procurement of JF-17 fighter jets: Argentine Embassy in China. Argentine defence minister and ambassador to China discuss
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
97
Views
8K
White and Green with M/S
White and Green with M/S
Hamartia Antidote
Lockheed Martin Plans to Finish 1,000th F-35 By End of Year
Replies
1
Views
407
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Zarvan
PLA Eastern Theater Command replaces legacy aircraft with more J-16 fighter jets
Replies
0
Views
901
Zarvan
Zarvan

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom