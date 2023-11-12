What's new

US E-2 crash, 5 serviceman killed.

I don't know if it's E-2 or not, just read few notes in media that it's E-2. Maybe needs correction once we receive confirmation.
 
Hamartia Antidote said:
this link says it was a helicopter not a Hawkeye

abcnews.go.com

US military says 5 crew members died when an aircraft crashed over the Mediterranean

U.S. officials say that five U.S. servicepeople were killed when a military helicopter crashed over the eastern Mediterranean Sea during a training mission
abcnews.go.com abcnews.go.com
Click to expand...

I don't know for sure, many report mention it was refueling mission. Not sure if US helicopters do refueling as well. Also most media reports are of an 'aircraft' crash.

www.reuters.com

Five US service members killed in aircraft crash in Mediterranean -Defense Department

Five U.S. service members were killed on Friday when their aircraft crashed into the Mediterranean Sea during a refueling training mission, the U.S. Defense Department said on Sunday.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
www.nbcnews.com

5 U.S. military service members killed in aircraft accident in Mediterranean Sea

The fatal mishap occurred onboard during a routine air refueling mission.
www.nbcnews.com www.nbcnews.com

aziqbal said:
yes rest in pi$$ to the service members hope they never find the bodies

also hope their families suffer worst suffering

I guess its a price you pay for supporting a baby killer
Click to expand...

Ohh man, most of these don't make these decisions. They just follow orders of politicians. I am sure many in US military also don't want this war. Just don't go so low.
 
Might have been a USAF Rivet Joint that was spotted several hours ago today, incoming Israeli-Mediterranean theater via Chania, while a RAF Voyager refueller was flying nearby.

EP-3E Poisedon was also in the area.
 
Last edited:
_killuminati_ said:
Might have been a USAF Rivet Joint that was spotted several hours ago today, incoming Israeli-Mediterranean theater via Chania, while a RAF Voyager refueller was flying nearby.

EP-3E Poisedon was also in the area.
Click to expand...
Both have more than 5 crew members.
 

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
Belgium’s security services are monitoring Alibaba for possible spying
Replies
0
Views
128
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
StraightEdge
9 soldiers killed after 2 Black Hawk helicopters crash in Kentucky
2
Replies
18
Views
2K
gambit
gambit
beijingwalker
Three US marines killed in Australia helicopter crash, several fatal crashes involving Ospreys in recent years
Replies
3
Views
531
jhungary
jhungary
beijingwalker
Two U.S. Army Helicopters Crash in Alaska, Killing 3 Soldiers
Replies
1
Views
844
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
F-35 Lightning Jet: Why US' Most Advanced Warplane Keeps Crashing | EXPLAINED
Replies
7
Views
399
Haldorss
Haldorss

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom