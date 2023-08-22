What's new

Unbelievable EV Market Share Proves Electric Cars Have Gone Mainstream [in the US]

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Nov 17, 2013
Messages
33,740
Reaction score
30
Country
United States
Location
United States

modely_76.jpg

  • Electric vehicle (EV) sales in the US have reached a record-breaking quarter, with 300,000 new EVs sold in Q2 2023, marking a 48.4% increase compared to the same period in 2022.
  • Tesla remains the leader in the EV market, accounting for more than 175,000 EV sales in Q2, but its market share dipped below 60% for the first time. Chevrolet, Ford, and Hyundai follow behind Tesla in terms of EV sales.
  • Consumer perception of EVs is shifting, with over half of respondents expressing interest in incorporating EVs into their automotive lifestyles. However, the gap between interest and adoption remains, with only 31% of dealers foreseeing a complete transition to an all-electric automotive future.
The automotive industry is currently undergoing a profound shift that is reshaping the landscape of transportation. Manufacturers have been investing large sums of capital in the standardization of electric cars, and it appears that the market is slowly responding with positive interest. The sudden rise of electric vehicle ownership from being perceived as a niche option to a mainstream marvel is now undeniable. A recent report from Statista confirms that EVs are enjoying remarkable growth in the market. A historic milestone was etched in the United States automotive history in the second quarter of 2023. The sales report confirms that a staggering 300,000 new battery electric vehicles were sold, marking a record-breaking quarter for EV sales. Included under this umbrella are hybrid-electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric cars, and battery-electric vehicles. This extraordinary achievement reflects a whopping 48.4 percent increase compared to the same period in 2022.

This underscores the tremendous momentum behind electric mobility in the U.S. A prominent contributor to this growth is none other than Tesla, who remains the industry leader that accounted for more than 175,000 EV sales in the same quarter. This translates to an impressive 34.8 percent increase on a quarter-over-quarter basis. This remarkable growth was aided by noteworthy price reductions, which is a strategic move by automakers to improve their competitive edge. A price revolution is evident in the data. Average prices paid for EVs experienced a nearly 20 percent year-over-year decline in June. This shift emphasizes that affordability is a driving force behind EV adoption.

Electric vehicles have made an astounding leap from a niche fascination to a dominant presence in the global automotive industry. Nearly 300,000 new EVs have been sold in a single quarter, and the EV share of the U.S. market has reached 7.2 percent. The road to sustainable transportation is paved with innovation, collaboration, and a shared commitment to driving toward a greener, cleaner future.
 

Similar threads

Hamartia Antidote
Tesla Model Y Second Only To Ford F-150 As Best-Selling Vehicle In US
Replies
0
Views
162
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
onebyone
Say goodbye to the US car market as we know it: Cheap Chinese EVs are coming
Replies
0
Views
235
onebyone
onebyone
beijingwalker
China Makes Cheap Electric Cars; Why Can’t Americans Buy Them? “[The Chinese have] reached a point of manufacturing cars efficiently like phones"
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
92
Views
1K
jhungary
jhungary
Hamartia Antidote
San Francisco area becomes first U.S. region to hit 50% EV [34.2% BEV, 15.8% Hybrid] adoption
Replies
1
Views
245
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
beijingwalker
Are Chinese-Built Cars Coming? U.S. Treasury Secretary’s China Trip
Replies
0
Views
140
beijingwalker
beijingwalker

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom