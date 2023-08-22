Unbelievable EV Market Share Proves Electric Cars Have Gone Mainstream [in the US]

Hamartia Antidote
ELITE MEMBER
- Joined
- Nov 17, 2013
- Messages
- 33,740
- Reaction score
- 30
- Country
- Location
- Electric vehicle (EV) sales in the US have reached a record-breaking quarter, with 300,000 new EVs sold in Q2 2023, marking a 48.4% increase compared to the same period in 2022.
- Tesla remains the leader in the EV market, accounting for more than 175,000 EV sales in Q2, but its market share dipped below 60% for the first time. Chevrolet, Ford, and Hyundai follow behind Tesla in terms of EV sales.
- Consumer perception of EVs is shifting, with over half of respondents expressing interest in incorporating EVs into their automotive lifestyles. However, the gap between interest and adoption remains, with only 31% of dealers foreseeing a complete transition to an all-electric automotive future.
This underscores the tremendous momentum behind electric mobility in the U.S. A prominent contributor to this growth is none other than Tesla, who remains the industry leader that accounted for more than 175,000 EV sales in the same quarter. This translates to an impressive 34.8 percent increase on a quarter-over-quarter basis. This remarkable growth was aided by noteworthy price reductions, which is a strategic move by automakers to improve their competitive edge. A price revolution is evident in the data. Average prices paid for EVs experienced a nearly 20 percent year-over-year decline in June. This shift emphasizes that affordability is a driving force behind EV adoption.
Electric vehicles have made an astounding leap from a niche fascination to a dominant presence in the global automotive industry. Nearly 300,000 new EVs have been sold in a single quarter, and the EV share of the U.S. market has reached 7.2 percent. The road to sustainable transportation is paved with innovation, collaboration, and a shared commitment to driving toward a greener, cleaner future.