Turkish Sensor and Detector Programs

You know A strategic radar development (APAR) program is being under development phase (to integrate on TF-2000 Destryers) in. It is so strategic because Only a few countries are able to develop such a critical systems on her own. Even Spanish, Norwegian and S. Korean destroyers/Frigates are using foreign APAR radars so It must be a proud for all of us to know that Our institutes are working on such a critical defence program.Norway Nansen Frigates and USA developed APAR radarBesides, It is new for me to see the name of Airborne radar development program in this list so I needed to post it here. I think It will be an active elecronic scanned array radar to integrate on aircrafts such as F-16, F-14.F-15C AESAand After Anka SAR radar development program, I supposed that SSM will order a foreign SAR radar to integrate on Gokturk-3 but According to Murat Bayar, Development of a new SAR radar to integrate on satellites is also on schedule. It is also a big thing for me.Here is a SAR satellite developed by Israel