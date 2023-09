Yawm al-qiyama said: IMO Azerbaijan should begin the op to completely liberate Karabakh and Turkish forces must enter Nakchevan and connect with Azerbaijan. Click to expand...

Turkey should use its diplomacy aggressively and come up with a mutually acceptable plan with Iran in terms of linking Turkey with Azerbaijan permanently via establishing a workable Zangezur corridor. Both states will only lose in the long term if entered into a protracted confrontation with each other.What are Iran's concerns anyway? A road access (or multiple ones) can be established within the Zangezur corridor, making sure Iran stays connected to Armenia via land. But I feel theIranian concern is the establishment of a Pan Turkic entity in Caucus and Central Asia, led by Turkiye.That would not be possible as it would be seen as an unprovoked invasion of Turkey on Armenia proper. I think that operation will also have to be carried out by Azeri forces, if it really has to come down to that. Or maybe use military pressure for a quid-pro-quo: Armenia gets some of the Artask and Azeris get Zangezur corridor through Southern Armenia.