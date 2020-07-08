What's new

Turkish court rule supporting returning Hagia Sophia museum again Mosques .

monitor

monitor

ELITE MEMBER
Joined
Apr 24, 2007
Messages
8,562
Reaction score
7
Country
Bangladesh
Location
Bangladesh
A Turkish court has ruled in favor of converting the historic Isophia into a mosque. The verdict in the long-running case declared the law regarding the conversion of Isophia into a museum illegal. There was no legal impediment to converting Iasophia into a mosque. If the written verdict is published, the prayers (as a mosque) in Isophia may start from next Friday. This verdict is going to fulfill the long standing demand of the Islam-loving people of Turkey. There was a lot of pressure from Western countries, including Russia, not to turn Isophia into a mosque. This verdict ignores this pressure. This will put an end to 80-90 years of demands, politics and international diplomacy.
It should be noted that Isophia is considered by Islam-loving people to be the most important symbol of Istanbul's conquest. And this is what the one-party secular government turned into a museum. About 75 years have passed since then. With this verdict, Istanbul will get its symbol back.
(PS: The verdict has not yet been published in writing. Officially, Ankara correspondent of Sabah newspaper has claimed this in the news received from the court sources.) :turkey::turkey:

https://www.yenisafak.com/gundem/so...cLo-v4eVLmEm80IHkXSlKQfY4YEzBeRKuteiMfHDwt6Rc

unfortunately this newspaper is not translating . :( I got the news by Facebook post of a Bangladeshi PhD student in Ankara Turkey .
 
Last edited:
Supreme Court of Appeals of Turkey is overturning the decision of the council of ministers. A building and site whose status was changed illegally with a fake signature gains its former status with the decision of the Supreme Court. But one stupid above is talking about sharia... It's called modern law.
 
But will people still need to pay an entrance fee?

What about the mozaics etc?
 
Yatağanlı said:
But will people still need to pay an entrance fee?

What about the mozaics etc?
Click to expand...
The mosque will continue to live just as it lived for 500 years, preserving its origin. This mosque was repeatedly renovated during the Ottoman period, and once almost completly rebuilt including the main dome.

In Turkey and in Cyprus there are many mosques in this attribute. Tourists can visit these structures. They just need to be quiet during prayer times.
 
dBSPL said:
The mosque will continue to live just as it lived for 500 years, preserving its origin. This mosque was repeatedly renovated during the Ottoman period, and once almost completly rebuilt including the main dome.

In Turkey and in Cyprus there are many mosques in this attribute. Tourists can visit these structures. They just need to be quiet during prayer times.
Click to expand...

Yeah but the mozaics were covered with plaster by the Ottomans. So are they going to cover it again you think?
If yes, it would be desctruction of not only millions in tourist revenue, but invaluable historical assets and 90 years of work trying to restore them.
 
What happens to Hz Maryam’s painting on the roof?

DA4919F0-B9CE-43DF-AE24-97724C6AF71C.jpeg
 
Ayasofya Cami is the first place where the Muslims prayed. It is the first mosque in Istanbul. Its status was changed by a highly controversial cabinet decision. The Supreme Court overturned this decision and both fulfilled Mehmed Han's testament and what the foundation requires.

Yatağanlı said:
Yeah but the mozaics were covered with plaster by the Ottomans. So are they going to cover it again you think?
If yes, it would be desctruction of not only millions in tourist revenue, but invaluable historical assets and 90 years of work trying to restore them.
Click to expand...
All of these additions took place after the 17th century. For more than 100 years, people were prayed under these frescoes. However, in later renovations, some faces of the human silhouettes were covered with copper caps.

Angel frescoes were unearthed in 2009-10. After all of these efforts, I think these will not coated again. However, a limited space in the building will be reserved for worship. Just like in Trabzon. If necessary, roller blinds will be used during prayer as there is.

A legally questionable situation has been fixed. It wasn't just a change of status. Even the letterhead and the signatures under it are fake. It was necessary to get rid of this situation first. Now the structure is at the will of the nation. If the Turkish people want , they can change again.

Btw, Prof. Dr. Halaçoğlu will always be remembered among the architects of this process with his important efforts in this struggle.
20200621-ayasofyanin-muzeye-donusturulmesine-dair-bir-kararname-yok-322548-5bb82875e1c2287a8070.jpg
 
Last edited:
dBSPL said:
Ayasofya Cami is the first place where the Muslims prayed. It is the first mosque in Istanbul. Its status was changed by a highly controversial cabinet decision. The Supreme Court overturned this decision and both fulfilled Mehmed Han's testament and what the foundation requires.


All of these additions took place after the 17th century. For more than 100 years, people were prayed under these frescoes. However, in later renovations, some faces of the human silhouettes were covered with copper caps.

Angel frescoes were unearthed in 2009-10. After all of these efforts, I think these will not coated again. However, a limited space in the building will be reserved for worship. Just like in Trabzon. If necessary, roller blinds will be used during prayer as there is.

A legally questionable situation has been fixed. It wasn't just a change of status. Even the letterhead and the signatures under it are fake. It was necessary to get rid of this situation first. Now the structure is at the will of the nation. If the Turkish people want , they can change again.
Click to expand...

Fair enough, if they keep it open for tourism and tourist revenues I'm not completely against it. Also, in my opinion, just because Fatih Sultan Mehmet did it 600 years ago, does not mean we should forever keep it the same.

But there is no practical value in turning it into a mosque. There are over 3000 mosques in Istanbul, with dozens being built every year, while most of them are empty and just a tax burden. The value is only symbolic and emotional.
 
Just another way of gaining votes from conservatives. Like others mentioned, are the mosaics going to be covered again? If so this will be stupid. Maybe have an area in it for prayers while still allowing tourists to enjoy it.

But seriously we have 80000 mosques. Most are empty, not because of coronavirus but because people are getting less religious. Why go through the effort to change it back to a mosque if mosaics aren't even allowed in them?

Don't call me a Kafir or a crypto-Christian for saying that this is a stupid idea. It's like another Eyy Trump, Eyy Amerika thing which leads to nowhere. Let's focus on scientific and technological progress and wiping out terror. Not religion.
 
GlobalMillitary96 said:
Just another way of gaining votes from conservatives. Like others mentioned, are the mosaics going to be covered again? If so this will be stupid. Maybe have an area in it for prayers while still allowing tourists to enjoy it.

But seriously we have 80000 mosques. Most are empty, not because of coronavirus but because people are getting less religious. Why go through the effort to change it back to a mosque if mosaics aren't even allowed in them?

Don't call me a Kafir or a crypto-Christian for saying that this is a stupid idea. It's like another Eyy Trump, Eyy Amerika thing which leads to nowhere. Let's focus on scientific and technological progress and wiping out terror. Not religion.
Click to expand...

I highly doubt the government will be that stupid to cover up the mozaics again.
 

Similar threads

Dalit
UK museums willing to return skulls to Zimbabwe
Replies
0
Views
376
Dalit
Dalit
monitor
The Biden administration is preparing to seek congressional approval for a $20 billion sale of F-16s to Turkey
Replies
1
Views
1K
aziqbal
aziqbal
beijingwalker
Turkish Interior Minister: the whole world hates the United States, Europe is just a mere pawn
2
Replies
26
Views
1K
VCheng
VCheng
ghazi52
Are audio leaks permissible in a court of law?
Replies
0
Views
314
ghazi52
ghazi52
Muhammed45
Turkey detains 44 Mossad agents
Replies
0
Views
642
Muhammed45
Muhammed45

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom