Turkish court rule supporting returning Hagia Sophia museum again Mosques .

A Turkish court has ruled in favor of converting the historic Isophia into a mosque. The verdict in the long-running case declared the law regarding the conversion of Isophia into a museum illegal. There was no legal impediment to converting Iasophia into a mosque. If the written verdict is published, the prayers (as a mosque) in Isophia may start from next Friday. This verdict is going to fulfill the long standing demand of the Islam-loving people of Turkey. There was a lot of pressure from Western countries, including Russia, not to turn Isophia into a mosque. This verdict ignores this pressure. This will put an end to 80-90 years of demands, politics and international diplomacy.
It should be noted that Isophia is considered by Islam-loving people to be the most important symbol of Istanbul's conquest. And this is what the one-party secular government turned into a museum. About 75 years have passed since then. With this verdict, Istanbul will get its symbol back.
(PS: The verdict has not yet been published in writing. Officially, Ankara correspondent of Sabah newspaper has claimed this in the news received from the court sources.)
https://www.yenisafak.com/gundem/so...cLo-v4eVLmEm80IHkXSlKQfY4YEzBeRKuteiMfHDwt6Rc
unfortunately this newspaper is not translating . I got the news by Facebook post of a Bangladeshi PhD student in Ankara Turkey .
