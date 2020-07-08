Turkish court rule supporting returning Hagia Sophia museum again Mosques .

Yatağanlı said: Yeah but the mozaics were covered with plaster by the Ottomans. So are they going to cover it again you think?

If yes, it would be desctruction of not only millions in tourist revenue, but invaluable historical assets and 90 years of work trying to restore them. Click to expand...

Ayasofya Cami is the first place where the Muslims prayed. It is the first mosque in Istanbul. Its status was changed by a highly controversial cabinet decision. The Supreme Court overturned this decision and both fulfilled Mehmed Han's testament and what the foundation requires.All of these additions took place after the 17th century. For more than 100 years, people were prayed under these frescoes. However, in later renovations, some faces of the human silhouettes were covered with copper caps.Angel frescoes were unearthed in 2009-10. After all of these efforts, I think these will not coated again. However, a limited space in the building will be reserved for worship. Just like in Trabzon. If necessary, roller blinds will be used during prayer as there is.A legally questionable situation has been fixed. It wasn't just a change of status. Even the letterhead and the signatures under it are fake. It was necessary to get rid of this situation first. Now the structure is at the will of the nation. If the Turkish people want , they can change again.Btw, Prof. Dr. Halaçoğlu will always be remembered among the architects of this process with his important efforts in this struggle.