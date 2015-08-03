What's new

Turkish Artillery Projects

cabatli_53

cabatli_53

T-155 Firtina Self Propelled Howitzer

Tower Production

tara0012-1-1.jpg



Chassis production

tara0011.jpg


Suspension

ytfEshyK.JPG



155mm 52 Calibre Barrel Production

NIuTHwNZ.jpg

xxh1xZdu.jpg



National Palet production

LiveImages_FotoHaber_FrtnaObsveL-17.jpg

LiveImages_FotoHaber_FrtnaObsveL-12.jpg



Final Assembly for Electronics-FCS (Aselsan)

i16962_LiveImages5CFoto20Haber5CFC4.jpg



Firtina Block-I production completed with delivery of 280 howitzer.
Firtina Block-II is planned to replace M-52T and 44T howitzers begining in 2018.
 
It would be very useful if we could publish a technical comparison sheet of Turkish Artillery inventory. Is 203 mm artilerry still in active use ? 203mm ammo is not produced by MKEK
 
Poyraz Ammunition Resupply Vehicles

Weight: 47 tonnes
Power/Weight Ratio: 16 hp/tonnes
Development budget of Munition Transfer System (Aselsan MTS): 71 million $
Protection Level of Body: Up to 14.7mm AP and fragmentation of 155mm munitions
Crew: 3 personnel
Speed: 50km/h in asphalt road
Range: 360km



-Each Ammunition Resupply Vehicle is able to carry munitions enough to supply 2 T-155 Firtina howitzers.
-Each Ammunition Respupply Vehicle is able to carry 96 munitions and cartridge gun-powders
-Aselsan MTS (Munition Transfer System) is able to transfer 48 munitions and cartridge gun-powders to T-155 Firtina howitzers in 20 minutes...

2117336_original.jpg
 
Air Portable 105mm Boran Light Towed Howitzer project (In Trials)

2124787_original.jpg
2123867_original.jpg





Hurshid Celebi said:
Comparable to that ?
300px-CAESAR-openphotonet_PICT6026.JPG
While existing Panters are being upgraded by Aselsan, The Block-2 Panters are being produced with Archer like platform. A 155mm gun installed on truck.

Panter howitzer upgrade
aselsan-kapilarini-ilk-kez-halka-acti_84754_b.jpg






Turkish Artillery Rocket/Missile Family

The list of 107mm, 122mm, 300mm and 600mm faimly.
ScreenShot216_zpsca7f0e4a.jpg


-Guided variant of 122mm is being considered in trial phase.
-Guided variant of 300mm called K+ is in inventory at present. Azerbaijan is most probably the first costumer of that missile. K+ has folding type winglets which enable to install missiles on smaller turrets than standart Kasirga rockets. With this way, It became possible to install large number of K+ on truck.

You can see the size differences between Standart K and guided K+ launchers.
2135708_original.jpg


-Y-II (~300km) (Iskander-E equ.) is in inventory at present.

-Y-III(~400-450km) (Iskander-M equ.)
 
cabatli_53 said:
No bro. You can rock ! The number of launchers depends on the requirement bro. It was difficult with standrt Kasirga but 6 launchers can easily be installed on that truck thanks to the size of K+.
Ok thx. for the thread... So we will post about Kasırga/Yıldırım and other artillery rockets to this thread, not to missile and torpedo thread, am i right?... :tup:
 
xxxKULxxx said:
Ok thx. for the thread... So we will post about Kasırga/Yıldırım and other artillery rockets to this thread, not to missile and torpedo thread, am i right?... :tup:
I think It is a good idea so opened this thread bro. Otherwise, Talking about Self propelled and Towed howitzers in ongoing land vehicle projects are nonsense in a military forum. Same for artillery missiles and rockets as well.
 
cabatli_53 said:
I think It is a good idea so opened this thread bro. Otherwise, Talking about Self propelled and Towed howitzers in ongoing land vehicle projects are nonsense in a military forum. Same for artillery missiles and rockets as well.
Maybe as an addition to this reason you opened this thread just because in the following days we will see some toys under this thread?!... For example @ 30 August !..

155 mm MKE MOD 274 HEER High Explosive Extended Range Ammunition with BaseBleed
tkhsl5ji.png

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS
Weight Of Complete Round 45.350 g (middle weight zone)
Length Of Complete Round 950 mm
Fuze M582A1 MTSQ, Point Detonatig and Time fuzes
Filler TNT
Charge Weight DM92 Modular Charge System
Muzzle Velocity 940 m/s (with 6 modules)
Range 39.000 m (@ Sea Level)
Weapon To Be Used Firtina and Panter Howitzers (52 calibers)


Roketsan base bleed
basebleed_zpseeb3279d.jpg


Screenshot_2013-04-04-21-28-36-1.jpg


Hurshid Celebi said:
I wish to see soon

M982 Excalibur, if we are already going to build a system like Archer (Bofors).

Is it on the roadmap?

There is a new smart 155mm munition project but It is not like excalibur. It will be sensor fuzed smart munition
 
Süper CABATLI:tup:. Thx. DM 72/6 charge in promo video from Raytheon seems to be as effective as HGK . I hope we will develop it
 
