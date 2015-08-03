Turkish Artillery Projects









Turkish Artillery Rocket/Missile Family

The list of 107mm, 122mm, 300mm and 600mm faimly.





-Guided variant of 122mm is being considered in trial phase.

-Guided variant of 300mm called K+ is in inventory at present. Azerbaijan is most probably the first costumer of that missile. K+ has folding type winglets which enable to install missiles on smaller turrets than standart Kasirga rockets. With this way, It became possible to install large number of K+ on truck.



You can see the size differences between Standart K and guided K+ launchers.



