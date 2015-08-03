Turkish Artillery Projects

cabatli_53
T-155 Firtina Self Propelled Howitzer
Tower Production
Chassis production
Suspension
155mm 52 Calibre Barrel Production
National Palet production
Final Assembly for Electronics-FCS (Aselsan)
Firtina Block-I production completed with delivery of 280 howitzer.
Firtina Block-II is planned to replace M-52T and 44T howitzers begining in 2018.
