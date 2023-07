Turkish Air Defence Programs

Atilgan PMADS



Pedestal Mounted Stinger System, ATILGAN, is a fully automated firing unit using Stinger missiles for very short range air defense.



ATILGAN is based on an armored/tracked personnel carrier M113A2 and it is operated with a three-man crew the driver, the gunner and the commander.



The main mission of Low Level Air Defense System ATILGAN, is the low level air defense of stationary and moving forward troops, convoys and tactical bases in the battlefield.

General Specifications

High hit probability

High fire power

Short reaction time

Coordinated operation with command control systems

8 ready-to-fire stinger missiles

12.7 mm. automatic machine gun for self defense and missile lead zone coverage

Passive surveillance, acquisition and tracking sensors, incorporating thermal and daylight TV cameras

Multi-pulse laser range finder for target ranging

Two-axes, gyro stabilized turret providing target surveillance, detection, automatic tracking and shoot-on-the-move capabilities

Fire control computer providing fully automated system functions

IFF system providing interrogation for friend or foe

Remote control capability

Light-weight, modular turret with high speed, which can be integrated on various types of carrier vehicles

HERİKKS Air Defence Early Warning Command, Control, Communications and Intelligence System

HERİKKS is an Air Defence Early Warning Command, Control, Communications and Intelligence System that manages the air defence activities on Tactical Level. HERİKKS basically provides the interface among radar and weapon systems and organizes these separate systems so that they act as a coherent integrated air defense system. HERİKKS takes air threat information from a variety of radars, produces a recognised air picture in real time and assigns the available air defence weapons to selected targets.

