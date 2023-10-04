Indos
Turkey develops indigenous Altay powerpack
04 October 2023
by Jon Hawkes
Turkey has developed an indigenous powerpack for its Altay main battle tank (MBT), which will be fitted in all serial production vehicles from lot-2 onwards, Serhat Erpolat, senior associate at Turkey's Defence Industry Agency, said on the second day of SAE Media's Future Armoured Vehicles Power Systems conference held in Wokingham, UK, on 27 and 28 September.
He addressed the conference on the country's progress in developing a fully indigenous engine, transmission, and cooling system for the Altay programme.
