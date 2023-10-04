What's new

Turkey develops indigenous Altay powerpack

Turkey develops indigenous Altay powerpack​



04 October 2023
by Jon Hawkes
Turkey has developed an indigenous powerpack for its Altay main battle tank (MBT), which will be fitted in all serial production vehicles from lot-2 onwards, Serhat Erpolat, senior associate at Turkey's Defence Industry Agency, said on the second day of SAE Media's Future Armoured Vehicles Power Systems conference held in Wokingham, UK, on 27 and 28 September.

He addressed the conference on the country's progress in developing a fully indigenous engine, transmission, and cooling system for the Altay programme.

Turkey has been trying developing its own tank engine for how many decades now?

Having to note, even Koreans haven't managed to field their own tank engine either. Their licensed MTU diesel is still worse than the original, and their transmission adds to that.

Japanese tanks are way more remarkable in that regard. Japan is the only Asian country which managed to make a competitive completely indigenous tank engine AND a transmission. Type-10 transmission is superior to whatever RENK makes, and most of the world still lags behind RENK.
 
Paul2 said:
Turkey has been trying developing its own tank engine for how many decades now?
2 decades and they have done it now..
If the economy doesn't get bad further it will probably develop its jet engine too

Key there is courting the Arabs..they have to get in the good books of Arabs and forget about Europe.

Europe is dying and they don't stand a chance there
 
What do you mean by power back?
 

