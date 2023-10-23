ghazi52
PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
- Joined
- Mar 21, 2007
- Messages
- 100,468
- Reaction score
- 107
- Country
- Location
.,.,
TTP Militants eliminated inside Afghanistan across international border.
Gulan Camp, Khost
Afghanistan
04 HVT TTP Eli_minated
An unidentified group in Khost eliminated Chamto Waziristani, a prominent commander of the terrorist organization TTP, along with three others associates.
The Intel Consortium
@IntelPk_
Oct 22
BATIKOT, NANGARHAR
AFGHANISTAN
01 HVT Eliminated
The main commander of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, Rasool Khan Gujjar, also known as Maulvi Zubair, was assassinated by unidentified gunmen in Batikot, Nangarhar.
Rasool Gujjar was regarded as one of Maulvi Fazlullah's closest associates.
He was known for his involvement in targeted assassinations, extortion of prominent individuals in Pakistan, and attacks on security forces and involvement in recent attacks in chitral.
Rasool Gujjar had been planning acts of terrorism in Dir and Swat.
TTP Militants eliminated inside Afghanistan across international border.
Gulan Camp, Khost
Afghanistan
04 HVT TTP Eli_minated
An unidentified group in Khost eliminated Chamto Waziristani, a prominent commander of the terrorist organization TTP, along with three others associates.
The Intel Consortium
@IntelPk_
Oct 22
BATIKOT, NANGARHAR
AFGHANISTAN
01 HVT Eliminated
The main commander of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, Rasool Khan Gujjar, also known as Maulvi Zubair, was assassinated by unidentified gunmen in Batikot, Nangarhar.
Rasool Gujjar was regarded as one of Maulvi Fazlullah's closest associates.
He was known for his involvement in targeted assassinations, extortion of prominent individuals in Pakistan, and attacks on security forces and involvement in recent attacks in chitral.
Rasool Gujjar had been planning acts of terrorism in Dir and Swat.