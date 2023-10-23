What's new

TTP Militants eliminated inside Afghanistan across international border.

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Joined
Mar 21, 2007
Messages
100,468
Reaction score
107
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
.,.,
TTP Militants eliminated inside Afghanistan across international border.

Gulan Camp, Khost
Afghanistan
🔺04 HVT TTP Eli_minated

An unidentified group in Khost eliminated Chamto Waziristani, a prominent commander of the terrorist organization TTP, along with three others associates.

1698070518389.png



1698070539750.png


The Intel Consortium
@IntelPk_
Oct 22

🔺BATIKOT, NANGARHAR
🔹AFGHANISTAN
🔺01 HVT Eliminated

The main commander of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, Rasool Khan Gujjar, also known as Maulvi Zubair, was assassinated by unidentified gunmen in Batikot, Nangarhar.

Rasool Gujjar was regarded as one of Maulvi Fazlullah's closest associates.

He was known for his involvement in targeted assassinations, extortion of prominent individuals in Pakistan, and attacks on security forces and involvement in recent attacks in chitral.

Rasool Gujjar had been planning acts of terrorism in Dir and Swat.

1698070691789.png
 
.,.,
GULAB CAMP
KHOST, AFGHANISTAN

23 October 2023 - 0950 Hours

Unidentifiable kill-team engaged covert movements of a High Value Target (HVT) Tehreek-e-Taliban (TTP) terrorist commander, alias CHAMTU WAZIRISTANI. The target was travelling with Daesh/ISKP/TTP mercenaries, including three bodyguards.

All intended targets were successfully engaged, via a assault rifles, and eliminated.

The HVT terrorist commander served as operational leadership-level terrorist commanders of the TTP, vital to the terror group’s operations.

There was no collateral damage. There were no injuries or casualties to the kill-team.

The operation was conducted in support of ongoing kinetic operations aimed to severely degrade the TTP’s ability to conduct terrorist operations in the region.
 

Similar threads

ghazi52
Senior TTP commander killed in Afghanistan
Replies
5
Views
245
ghazi52
ghazi52
ghazi52
Senior Jamaatul Ahrar commander killed in IED blast in Afghanistan
Replies
3
Views
818
One_Nation
O
ghazi52
The resurrection of the TTP
Replies
7
Views
512
Clutch
Clutch
ghazi52
Two senior TTP commanders killed in Afghanistan
Replies
0
Views
664
ghazi52
ghazi52
ghazi52
Inside Balochistan’s sectarian shift — the rise of IS from Lashkar-i-Jhangvi
Replies
1
Views
177
Clutch
Clutch

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom