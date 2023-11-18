Tiger vs. 50 Tanks

One of the most famous Tiger battles took place on July 8th, 1943 during thewhen supposedly. The Soviets fielded a total force of 50 to 60 Russian tanks. How could 1 tiger hold against that many tanks? This episode is still hotly debated. What really happened there? We use both German and Soviet sources to shine some light on the incident and show you both sides of the story in this film.For the German side we used internet articles “Panzer Aces Wittmann and Staudegger at Kursk” and “Revised footnote on Staudegger” by Christopher A. Lawrence, and also “Franz Staudegger – German Tiger Ace in the Battle of Kursk” by Evan Pinter.For the Soviet side, we looked through archive documents in Russian, scans of which can be found on the site of TsAMO, “Memory of People” page. The first one is ”Excerpt from the War Diary of 26th Tank Brigade from June 23rd to July 6th of 1943”, the second - is "Combat Directive for units of 2nd Tank Corps for July 7th - July 8th, 1943”, and the third - is "After-action report of 2nd Tank Corps for July 1943”.