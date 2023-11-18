What's new

Tiger vs. 50 Tanks

dexter

dexter

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Apr 17, 2009
Messages
6,109
Reaction score
25
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

One of the most famous Tiger battles took place on July 8th, 1943 during the Battle of Kursk when supposedly a lone Tiger under the command of Franz Staudegger destroyed 22 T-34s. The Soviets fielded a total force of 50 to 60 Russian tanks. How could 1 tiger hold against that many tanks? This episode is still hotly debated. What really happened there? We use both German and Soviet sources to shine some light on the incident and show you both sides of the story in this film.

For the German side we used internet articles “Panzer Aces Wittmann and Staudegger at Kursk” and “Revised footnote on Staudegger” by Christopher A. Lawrence, and also “Franz Staudegger – German Tiger Ace in the Battle of Kursk” by Evan Pinter.

For the Soviet side, we looked through archive documents in Russian, scans of which can be found on the site of TsAMO, “Memory of People” page. The first one is ”Excerpt from the War Diary of 26th Tank Brigade from June 23rd to July 6th of 1943”, the second - is "Combat Directive for units of 2nd Tank Corps for July 7th - July 8th, 1943”, and the third - is "After-action report of 2nd Tank Corps for July 1943”.
 
it is common joke among historians that german always shot up so many soviet tanks before they retreat , so no one can verify their claim
 

Similar threads

dexter
Rampaging Tiger
Replies
0
Views
2K
dexter
dexter
Zarvan
Italy to buy Leopard combat tanks, upgrade Arietes
Replies
12
Views
860
Bilal Khan (Quwa)
Bilal Khan (Quwa)
Zarvan
Sweden to supply Ukraine with 10 Stridsvagn 122 tanks - MIM-23 Hawk IRIS-T air defense systems
Replies
0
Views
2K
Zarvan
Zarvan
Zarvan
Rheinmetall from Germany negotiates with Ukraine construction of tank factory to build KF51 Panther
Replies
9
Views
2K
Beny Karachun
Beny Karachun
Zarvan
Analysis: New North Korea MBT Main Battle Tank appears at February 2023 military parade
2
Replies
15
Views
4K
ThunderCat
ThunderCat

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom