This Chinese Startup Just Landed a Rocket Vertically
In this episode, we do a deep dive into the recent successful vertical landing of a rocket first stage from iSpace, the first of a kind in China. While this was a low altitude demonstrator (max altitude approx. 180 meters), it highlights the increasing knowledge of Chinese space companies in their question for rocket reusability.
This episode discusses what this success means for the Chinese space industry, how iSpace compares to domestic competitors and the challenges they will face moving forward.
00:00 Who is iSpace?
00:40 Hyperbola-2Y Vertical Take-off Vertical Landing
01:15 Comparison with other Chinese recovery developments
01:34 The Hyperbola-2 rocket in detail
02:53 Challenges of the Hyperbola-2
03:35 The role played by the Chinese Starlink (Guowang)
05:14 Challenges iSpace is facing