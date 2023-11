The ‘white gold’ for the economy - Milk Industries

6. Improvements

7. Future challenges

7.2 Considerations for β-casein proteins



Since last reviews in 2002 [ 1 ], 2011 [ 2 ], 2013 [ 20 ] and 2015 [ 21 ], various changes have been brought about in various subsectors of the dairy industry in Pakistan. Only significant improvements are being identified here and a summary is presented as Annexure 2.Realizing the positive impact that development funding can have on raw milk production, the private sector has recently started to implement projects aiming at organizing farmers for milk collection and marketing, while providing them with information and access to market channels resulting in enhanced productivity. These projects, started under public-private partnership, reach large number of beneficiaries, and show relatively quick results. The rapidly increasing demand and high margins are additional driving forces behind private sector investments.To date, various companies are supplying elite class pedigreed dairy animals and high-quality semen imported from various countries including the United States of America, Australia, Germany, and the Netherlands. A total of about 0.058 million heads exotic dairy cattle have been imported during the last two decades and are being maintained at large peri-urban commercial dairy farms. These companies supply 3–7 months pregnant heifers with a farm gate price range of 2500–4700 US$ per imported animal (based on the data provided by the sector). The animals are usually ensured against any accidental injuries or death during the transportation and afterward. The semen doses from elite class pedigreed bulls are also available with a price range of 40–80 US$/dose.While looking at the statistical data for the last 10 years (2006–2016) or even before, it is clear that policy focus was mainly put on increasing the number of animals per year rather than on increasing the productivity per animal ( Figure 4 ). This indicates that any improvements in raw milk production are mainly caused by increase in number of animals every year. As presented previously, the indigenous dairy animals are characterized as poor producers with low daily milk yields (4.78 vs. 6.0 L), lactation yields (1195 vs. 1800 L), and less days in milk (250 vs. 300) [ 8 11 ]. With the introduction of crossbreeding, daily milk, and lactation yields are far better now (12 and 3600 L, respectively) with compromised milk fat content (6 vs. 3.6% for buffaloes and crossbred cattle, respectively) under rural commercial and peri-urban dairy farming. This provides some evidence that there has been improved productivity per animal; however, crossbred cattle represent a small proportion of total population [ 7 12 ].In the past 10 years (2006–2016), the private sector dairy organizations namely Engro Foods Ltd./Frieslandcampina & Nestle Pakistan Ltd. played a vital role in milk collection and marketing. They mainly aimed at getting high-quality, safe, and secure milk. To ensure this, they have installed milk chillers at village level so that milk can be preserved safely on immediate basis after collection from individual farmers and maintained a cold supply chain, thus, providing with means for securing quality and wholesomeness of the product and successful marketing at the doorsteps of the farmers. According to a recent update, Nestle Pakistan Ltd. has installed about 2100, Engro Foods Ltd. installed 1250, whereas Nurpur installed 300 chillers with about 500 chillers installed by other dairy companies. Figure 7 shows trends in milk collection by private dairy sector (both traditional and commercial) in two base years of 2006 and 2016.Milk collection by traditional and commercial methods in two base years (2006 inner circle and 2016 outer circle). Based on data provided by the sector.Similarly, there has been a significant increase in the processing capacity of various dairies during this period of 10 years (2006–2016). Figure 8 shows that the total processing capacity for pasteurized and ultrahigh-treated fluid milk and milk products from all dairy processing was estimated to be 32 million L/year in 2006 [ 2 ], which reached to a corresponding value of 2326 million L/year in 2016. Some recent figures indicate that a total of about 15 dairy processing plants are functional in the country with varying capacity for product volume and assortment.Three big dairy companies, e.g., Nestle Pakistan Ltd., Engro Foods Ltd., and Nurpur Ltd. occupying the first, second, and third position, are processing about 1168, 584, and 237 million L/year, respectively. In addition to the fluid milk collected from inside the country, a large amount of dry milk is also imported. The large differences between collection and processing of fluid milk by dairies are explained through the import of dry milk, which had an estimated amount of 284 million L/year during 2016–2017. The dry milk is used after reconstitution for various purposes, during flush and lean periods.Milk processing (fluid milk and dairy products) by large dairies in two base years (2006 and 2016), based on [2] and the data provided by the sector.As the trend from traditional to commercial dairy farming is gaining fame and acceptance among the farmers and corporate stake holders, the demand for dairy inputs is on an increase on daily or monthly basis. These inputs range from seed stock dairy animals, modern dairy housing fixtures and equipment, commercial feeds including concentrate, silage and hay to medicine, vaccines, and semen. A significant number of multinational and local companies to supply dairy inputs has emerged in the recent past and continues to grow in the future. These firms are mostly located in Lahore or Karachi, and the surrounding of these cities are known as the hubs for peri-urban and large peri-urban dairy farming.Little is known about the actual number of commercial feed units supplying concentrate, hay, or silage in 2006, as there number was so small to be included in the counting. Importantly, Ghazi Brothers and ICI, Pakistan are considered as two main companies who started their sale operations of animals inputs of medicine and supplements as early as 2000s. Then, the era came when more players started their business for supplying complete range of animal farming inputs. These companies were either sister companies of some most famous brands or were off-shoots of some international groups (Bovitech®). The animal inputs of feeding (commercial concentrate, bailed hay and silage, vitamin and mineral premixes, and growth promoters), treatment (de-wormers, vaccines, and medicines), and reproductive management are examples of year-round supplies by these companies (based on data provided by the sector).The most updated dairy farm machinery and equipment are available in the country now. Many commercial companies are either preparing the required equipment at local market level or import from abroad. These companies not only provide inputs but also services and consultancy. The important farm machinery and farm structures may include, but not limited to, dairy sheds and layouts, milking machines, lines and parlors, milk chillers and utensils, forage harvesters, choppers and inoculants mixtures, and hay and silage bailers (based on the data provided by the sector).As mentioned earlier, several farmers education programs related to dairy farming are in place now. In the recent past, Engro Foods Ltd. started and completed a large farmers and extension worker training program titled “Big Push,” in which they trained a total of 12,000 Basic Livestock Workers for basic dairy farming, keeping in hygienic, and clean milk production ( http://www.engrofoods.com/bigpush.html : accessed October 15, 2018).Among those trained, 750 persons got special training as livestock extension workers (LEW), artificial insemination technicians, and farm supervisors and village milk collectors. This program was completed in collaboration with Punjab Skills Development Foundation during a period of one and half year (February, 2017–June, 2018).Similarly, Nestle Pakistan Ltd. has taken several initiatives to rural development by taking several steps to increase the knowledge and skill level of farmers for enhanced and good quality milk production and quality of life ( https://www.nestle.pk/asset-library/documents/financial_reports/csv_report_2016.pdf : accessed October 19, 2018). The company’s initiatives positively impacted the lives of small dairy farmers by imparting training to around 77,000 farmers through farmer help camps. Nestle, through its famous Dairy and Rural Development Foundation (DRDF) trained 48,600 dairy farmers and 500 commercial farmers and farm managers on best dairy farm management practices, trained and established 2450 AITs, trained and established 7000 Women LEWs as entrepreneurs serving farmers in 10,000 villages in South Punjab. They started a street theater and mass awareness campaign, which reached approximately 3 million dairy households to increase knowledge of best dairy farm practices. They upgraded 118 local farms to model farms to meet rural communities’ requirements and now serving as service and supply hubs for small farmers.Conclusively, the dairy sector is performing at some sustainable level to meet the food requirements of the growing population and helping save a handful of foreign exchange to be expended on the import of milk and milk products, yet some challenges facing the industry in the near future need to be addressed.Dairy heifer replacement raises significant attention among the stakeholders, and this issue should be taken as challenge if we want to keep the pace of commercial dairy farming. To the present day, in the absence of specific breeding plans adopted, the corporate and mega farms established in various parts of the country are importing their seed stock from various technological advanced countries. The first seed stock has completed their productive life or near to completion at many of these farms. To maintain the commercial activity and profitability, the older and spent seed stock needs to be replaced with the younger ones of same genetic potential for milk.Import of dairy animals every time from the exporting countries requires high input costs and extensive paper work. It is also an indicator of poor sustainability of farm economics. Furthermore, many political situations around the globe may delay or cut off the supplies of these important dairy inputs. It is, therefore, required that the replacement stock should be raised locally. However, the production of high genetic potential heifers at low costs is challenging and requires huge resources to be spared for research and propagation of research outcomes.Among the milk protein, the casein constitute 80% and the whey proteins constitute the rest. There are several types of casein in milk, and β-casein is the second most common. β-casein exists in at least 13 different forms [ 22 ]. Two major forms of β-casein protein exist in the form of A1 and A2. A2 is the original β-casein protein in all dairy animals. Breeds like the Holstein, Friesian, Ayrshire, and British Shorthorn that originated in northern Europe produce milk that is generally high in A1 β-casein. Other breeds that originated in the Channel Islands and Southern France, and the rest of the world () produce milk that is high in A2 β-casein. This includes breeds like the Guernsey, Jersey, Charolais, and Limousin in Europe and Sahiwal, Red-Sindhi, etc. in subcontinent [ 23 ].Several health hazards are associated with β-casein A1 type protein. During processing and digestion of milk, several peptides are released due to enzymatic cleavage and have various beneficial effects on the body. These peptides are called bioactive peptides. Bioactive peptides vary due to the genetic polymorphism for β-casein protein. β-Casomorphin7 (BCM7), having opioid like properties, can be released easily from A1 type β-casein [ 24 25 ]. BCM7 has potential negative effect on the opioid receptors of nervous system, endocrine system, and immune system of the human body. BCM7 is associated with diabetes type 1, coronary heart disease, Autism, schizophrenia, and sudden infant death syndrome [ 26 29 ]. However, Truswell [ 23 ] in his review on the A1 and A2 hypothesis, negated any association between the A1 type β-casein protein in milk and mentioned health issues.A1 and A2 debate is still an open challenge to the dairy industry and for human health. Several techniques are available to quantify the A1 and A2 in individual milk, bulk milk, dairy products, and different breed milk. More precise and accurate research on the association of the A1 with different diseases and syndromes, and their tolerance levels adjustments is needed. The research should expand to include the milk from other species of the animals too. If the scientific studies rule out hazardous effects of A1 β-casein on the human health, a great shift in the current dairy farming practices is expected in the country and the world afterward.