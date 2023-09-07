The way of Salvation

Thought to start the discussion for the said topic....Even though we gained independence from the UK in 1947, we quickly turned into salves for our military establishment. Here is an example:"Trainers kept baby elephants bound from the beginning in the same chain that is difficult for him to break and stays in that chain for the rest of his life, even if in adulthood he can easily break this chain, but from the beginning he gets an impression that this chain is difficult that he can't break"Due to the aforementioned reason, as well as the fact that poverty and illiteracy are the primary causes of that salvaory, the general public is unable to break that chain.