The plight of Over 15,000 Pakistani Detainees in Libyan Jails Requires Urgent Government Intervention

This is sad beyond measure, the desperation one needs to pass through a war torn country like Libya, Iraq or Syria, to go to Europe in the hope to find a minimum wage job to support your family back home. :(
What I don't understand is why muslim country like Libya is treating Pakistani citizens like this? They are economic refugees who are desperate to go to europe. They should be hand over to UNHCR.
 
This is sad beyond measure, the desperation one needs to pass through a war torn country like Libya, Iraq or Syria, to go to Europe in the hope to find a minimum wage job to support your family back home. :(
From their own mouths - they consider themselves dead there anyway, so their PoV is why not give this a shot. Shame on the Pakistani leadership all the way back to Ayub Khan to have laid the foundations for this and today with Jind Meri Jaan Sb MBA, PhD macroeconomics, PhD Agricultural Science and PhD whatsoeveryouneedhimtobe
 
What I don't understand is why muslim country like Libya is treating Pakistani citizens like this? They are economic refugees who are desperate to go to europe. They should be hand over to UNCHR
AFAIK EU landed a deal with government in exchange for money. Basically bribing.

But tbh its far better for Pakistan to send well trained and educated individuals to Europe. There are plenty in Pakistan.
 
Europe America Australia new Zealand should stop immediately all such illegal immigrants from third world , these people after entering these beautiful white lands start to make these lands in to the third world country from where they run away.all immigration should be by legal routes after checking background and education of these people .otherwise white people are doomed .
 
What I don't understand is why muslim country like Libya is treating Pakistani citizens like this? They are economic refugees who are desperate to go to europe. They should be hand over to UNHCR.
The answer is money. They take handsome money per detainee from European Union to detain any pole valuter in their territory. This is one way for them to provide for their citizens.
 
Europe America Australia new Zealand should stop immediately all such illegal immigrants from third world , these people after entering these beautiful white lands start to make these lands in to the third world country from where they run away.all immigration should be by legal routes after checking background and education of these people .otherwise white people are doomed .
It is not just Pakistan but India is a major source of illegal immigration to EU and USA. My co worker was actually held by mexican cartel for ransom. He escaped and was caught by us border patrol. He eventually got work permit and is applying for asylum. Not many are lucky to tell the tale.
 
It is not just Pakistan but India is a major source of illegal immigration to EU and USA. My co worker was actually held by mexican cartel for ransom. He escaped and was caught by us border patrol. He eventually got work permit and is applying for asylum. Not many are lucky to tell the tale.
All such uneducated scoundrels including Indians should be deported to their respective countries , they spread the gand which is making white countries a shithole of a third world country .By the way Indians are mostly educated class and are a group of highest income with giving more taxes .but exceptions may be there , I don't know how many Indians are in Libyan jail but Pakistanis are 15000 that is sure .
 
This is sad beyond measure, the desperation one needs to pass through a war torn country like Libya, Iraq or Syria, to go to Europe in the hope to find a minimum wage job to support your family back home. :(
The money they spend to go to Europe if invested in Pakistan in a simple business would earn them significant reward. But we have a culture of doing shut jobs abroad rather than a decent job at home.
I dont feel sorry for these people. They knew the risks and spend 15/20 lakh to get to this stage.
Pakistan government will do nothing for them...guaranteed
 
This is sad beyond measure, the desperation one needs to pass through a war torn country like Libya, Iraq or Syria, to go to Europe in the hope to find a minimum wage job to support your family back home. :(
A good chunk of these people actually belong to middle/upper middle class but illiterate . Sustaining a business is becoming a nightmare hence they pay around 3-4 millions to the agents coz of ignorance/desperation even for an illegal entry ------.
 
A good chunk of these people actually belong to middle/upper middle class but illiterate . Sustaining a business is becoming a nightmare hence they pay around 3-4 millions to the agents coz of ignorance/desperation even for an illegal entry ------.
BC, mai hota to kheti karta, 2 tractor leta un paiso se.
 

