The Iraqi Armed Forces

Ceylal said: That's what destroys an army. An army built on those lines is never effective one. That the reason Arab armies are easily beaten.





You are very few who think the same. I think the Iraqi Army will be degraded to such level that it won't be able to defend the integrity of the country.



Iraq will be armed by the US and the US will choose what weapons she will have.

True, the ethnic and sectarian lines are what destroys the army. anyways the ethnic mix is probably 80 shia and 20 percent Sunni and Kurd. The Sunnis are more loyal to the Iraqi army than the Kurds though. the Kurds have their own army and don't care about Iraq.A few Battalions made in the mixed areas are entirely made up kurds as part of the power sharing deal after the invasion. There are moves right now to relocate and reorganize in order to get rid of these sectarian and ethnic lines.over 70% of the current army is from the old Iraqi army. The government has also returned thousands of high-ranking officers from the old army in recent months.The US does not have as much authority over Iraq as you may think. There is influence but it is certainly less influence than that it has over the gulf states. The US is wary about supplying Iraq with high tech weapons, that's way Iraq is looking for alternative markets. They have shown tendency to sell more high tech weapons after the supposed Russian deal though. But they still do not trust Iraq.Iraqi sunni and shia officers praying in Karbala