The Iraqi Armed Forces

I saw that most other countries have their own general forum for the military, I decided to make one for Iraq.

The Iraqi army was totally disolved after the invasion. most of the equipement has been looted, sold as scrap or left to rust. The New army was initially trained to fight terrorism and internal conflicts. It is still not ready for any large scale war. According to the plans it wont be ready to defend against a foreign attack until 2020. The Iraqi army has still made some great progress.


Military personal: 300,000 estimate

Defense Budget: $18 billion

These equipment information are not accurate and not updated, some of the equipment are used by federal police, some other equipment not mentioned.

Main equipment


light arms: AK47, M16A4, M4(for special units), Zastava M21 + other types

vehicles

HMMWV: 10,000+
M115: 500
BTR's of different types: about 1,000
ILAV Badger: 1200
Dzik-3: 600
M1117: 264 Federal Police
BMP-1:434
T-55: 76
T-72: 180
M1A1M Abrams: 146 (about 700 planned)

As well as hundreds of other vehicles.




Air Force and Army aviation.

F16 Bloc 52 : 36 on order, 96 planned
Aero L-159 ALCA: 28 ordered (4 surplus and 24 new)
Cessna 208 Caravan: training 3
Hawker Beechcraft T-6 Texan II training 15 Option for up to 20.
Lasta 95 Serbia utility/ basic training 20

Transport Aircraft
Antonov An-32 medium transport An-32B 6
Beechcraft King Air 350 light/ VIP transport 350ER 24
Lockheed C-130 Hercules C-130E: 3 C-130J-30:6

Reconnaissance Aircraft
Beechcraft King Air 350 5
Cessna 208 Caravan: 6, 3 armed with Hellfire missiles.

Helicopters
Aérospatiale SA 342 Gazelle light attack/utility helicopter 6
Bell 206B JetRanger: 10
Bell 40: 27
Bell OH-58C: 8 On loan from US Army for trainin.
Eurocopter EC 635: 22; 24 on order. Option for additional 26
UH-1H: 15 Used for medivac/search and rescue.
Mil Mi-17: 46

Iraqi soldier with M16

iraqi%20humvees.jpg


chexed-97096.jpg


size0-army.mil-82239-2010-08-09-090830.jpg
 
Silverblaze said:
If anyone can up with the ethnic mix of the army.
That's what destroys an army. An army built on those lines is never effective one. That the reason Arab armies are easily beaten.

A1Kaid said:
The US has done a lot in building up the armed forces of Iraq, congrats to Iraqi military on a new beginning.
You are very few who think the same. I think the Iraqi Army will be degraded to such level that it won't be able to defend the integrity of the country.

Silverblaze said:
I also heard that Iraq will be given f-16s.
Iraq will be armed by the US and the US will choose what weapons she will have.
 
Silverblaze said:
I also heard that Iraq will be given f-16s.
Yes Iraq has 36 F-16's on order with a plan to acquire 96 of them. Iraq has also headed to different countries to buy different types of fighter jets, but no deal has been made, other than the 28 L-159 advanced trainers with the Czech Republic. There is news that new contracts are really close though.
 
Ceylal said:
That's what destroys an army. An army built on those lines is never effective one. That the reason Arab armies are easily beaten.


You are very few who think the same. I think the Iraqi Army will be degraded to such level that it won't be able to defend the integrity of the country.

Iraq will be armed by the US and the US will choose what weapons she will have.
True, the ethnic and sectarian lines are what destroys the army. anyways the ethnic mix is probably 80 shia and 20 percent Sunni and Kurd. The Sunnis are more loyal to the Iraqi army than the Kurds though. the Kurds have their own army and don't care about Iraq.
A few Battalions made in the mixed areas are entirely made up kurds as part of the power sharing deal after the invasion. There are moves right now to relocate and reorganize in order to get rid of these sectarian and ethnic lines.

over 70% of the current army is from the old Iraqi army. The government has also returned thousands of high-ranking officers from the old army in recent months.

The US does not have as much authority over Iraq as you may think. There is influence but it is certainly less influence than that it has over the gulf states. The US is wary about supplying Iraq with high tech weapons, that's way Iraq is looking for alternative markets. They have shown tendency to sell more high tech weapons after the supposed Russian deal though. But they still do not trust Iraq.

Iraqi sunni and shia officers praying in Karbala
540869_10151240647738568_638524683_n.jpg
 

