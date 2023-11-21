Menthol
The debt trap narrative on China’s BRI is a myth – Paul Frimpong
Mr Paul Frimpong, the Executive Director of the Africa-China Centre for Policy and Advisory (ACCPA), has said the world, and especially developing countries, including Africa, should be vigilant to avoid being forced into accepting narratives around China’s Belt and Road Initiative as the main...
thebftonline.com
“We can all understand where the debt trap diplomacy that has been peddled around China’s BRI is coming from.” Unfortunately, the facts do not support this narrative. And that China is not the cause of Africa’s rising debt-related crisis.”
“Less than 12% of the continent’s total external debt is owed to China. The rest goes to Western institutions and allies”. Most importantly, most of the debt owed to China is investment made into developing critical infrastructure that is capital intensive but at the same time has the potential to unlock the continent’s economic potential.”
“As an African, I trust in the vision of building a continent that is well connected with access to world-class infrastructure.” This is a vision captured in Agenda 2063 and resonates directly with the core mandate of China’s Belt and Road Initiative”. He added.