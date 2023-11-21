What's new

The debt trap narrative on China’s BRI is a myth – Paul Frimpong

Menthol

Menthol

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Aug 2, 2017
Messages
4,170
Reaction score
0
Country
Indonesia
Location
Indonesia

The debt trap narrative on China’s BRI is a myth – Paul Frimpong

Mr Paul Frimpong, the Executive Director of the Africa-China Centre for Policy and Advisory (ACCPA), has said the world, and especially developing countries, including Africa, should be vigilant to avoid being forced into accepting narratives around China’s Belt and Road Initiative as the main...
thebftonline.com thebftonline.com

“We can all understand where the debt trap diplomacy that has been peddled around China’s BRI is coming from.” Unfortunately, the facts do not support this narrative. And that China is not the cause of Africa’s rising debt-related crisis.”

“Less than 12% of the continent’s total external debt is owed to China. The rest goes to Western institutions and allies”. Most importantly, most of the debt owed to China is investment made into developing critical infrastructure that is capital intensive but at the same time has the potential to unlock the continent’s economic potential.”

“As an African, I trust in the vision of building a continent that is well connected with access to world-class infrastructure.” This is a vision captured in Agenda 2063 and resonates directly with the core mandate of China’s Belt and Road Initiative”. He added.
 
infrastructure provides services for potentially hundreds of years if given good maintenance. Evaluating if the money has been recouped is retarded since roads and rail roads etc provide a service for the country and provide logistic options for business. Infrastructure is not meant to turn a profit straight away its an investment for the people. Just like the military does not make a profit and neither does health care etc
 

Similar threads

S
China is owed over $1tr in Belt and Road debt
Replies
11
Views
312
omaromar
O
艹艹艹
The west's B3W to compete with China's Belt and Road appears to have died a natural death
Replies
8
Views
434
大汉奸柳传志
大汉奸柳传志
N
Why the Philippines is exiting the Belt and Road Initiative
Replies
0
Views
191
NG Missile Vessels
N
ghazi52
China debunks ‘debt trap’ narrative projected by western countries
Replies
0
Views
1K
ghazi52
ghazi52
Reashot Xigwin
China’s promise of prosperity brought Laos debt — and distress
2
Replies
26
Views
793
DabbuSardar
DabbuSardar

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Back
Top Bottom