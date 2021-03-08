Textile Industries of Pakistan

A guide to top five textile companies in Pakistan.
China and Pakistan are close and friendly neighbors, and Pakistan has always treated China as its most important economic partner. Rapid economic development in China and consequent inter-regional activity between both countries has caused increased demand for raw materials, exchange of parts and components between the two.
China and Pakistan also have witnessed steady growth in mutual investments in recent years. Presently, a large number of Chinese companies are working in Pakistan in textile and spinning, oil and gas, IT and telecom, power generation, engineering, automobiles, infrastructure, and mining sectors.
China has become one of the top five import sources of Pakistan. Major imports from China are machinery, chemicals, garments, and other textile products, stationery products, construction materials like tiles, sanitary wares and ceramic, etc.
Besides this, there is a high demand for Chinese goods in the Pakistani market. Their experience of growth in trade is positive due to convenient trade flows and openness measures.
All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA):
All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) is the premier national trade association of the textile spinning, weaving, and composite mills representing the organized sector in Pakistan. APTMA emerges as the largest association of the country as it represents 396 textile mills, out of which 315 are spinning, 44 weaving, and 37 composite units.
These spinning mills have production facilities of texturing, mercerizing, and dyeing of yarns; weaving mills have a sizeable number of air-jet looms, and the composite mills have manufacturing facilities from spinning to finished textile products under one roof.
APTMA has always tried to build relations with China due to their economic growth and product reliability factors.
Measures Taken for Developing Textile Business in Pakistan With China:
Recently, a meeting was held between the head of Chinese textile companies and head of Pakistani textile companies in which Pakistan showed its their keen interest in developing business with the textile sector of China that would change the economic landscape of our country.
As a result, the head of the Chinese companies showed a keen interest in making investments in the textile sector of Pakistan. As you know, the textile sector is a large sector of Pakistan, and there are vast opportunities of investment in this sector.
Not only this, but special economic zones are being set up in various parts of the country, and Chinese investors are willing to invest in these special economic zones. It was revealed that a garment city spread over 400-acre land would be established soon, and a Chinese company will invest their money in this garment city, which will also produce job opportunities for Pakistani people.
Five Top Textile Companies to Invest in Pakistan:
Following are the top five textile mills in which China can invest:
5. Capital Spinning Mills Ltd Raiwind:
Capital Spinning Mills is one of the leading groups in the textile industry of Pakistan through their dedicated efforts, hard work, and the grace of God. The group today is broadly diversified and is involved in Textile (Weaving and Spinning), Power Generation, Footwear manufacturing/Retail, Leather manufacturing, Leather Garments, etc.
Capital Spinning Mills Ltd is a trusted and respected name in the business world, known for its financial soundness and impeccable creditworthiness.
It is also well known throughout the world for its quality standards. The group is known to never compromise on the quality of its products through the strict quality control system, implemented in projects, has resulted inconsistency in the maintenance of quality standards. Their motto is customer satisfaction, employee motivation, technology innovation, and cleanliness foundation.
The core business of Capital Spinning Mills Group has always been textiles.
China has always believed that it can play an essential role in lifting Pakistan’s economy by investing in its leading textile companies. This will also help in building an industrial co-operation and strengthening the economic partnership between the two countries.
4. Nishat Mills Ltd Lahore:
Nishat Mills Limited is the flagship company of Nishat Group. It is one of the most modern, largest, vertically integrated textile companies in Pakistan. Nishat group of companies is a premier business house of Pakistan. The group has a presence in all major sectors, including Textiles, Cement, Banking, Insurance, Power Generation, Hotel Business, Agriculture, Dairy, and Paper Products.
Today, Nishat Group is considered to be at par with multinationals operating locally in terms of its quality products and management skills.
China continuously tries to invest money on Pakistan’s economy. Recently, a textile delegation came to Pakistan for the same purpose, and Pakistan offered its cost-effective and skilled labors for the prosperity of the economy.
China wants to invest in the Nishat Mills Ltd textile industry to transform the company into a modern and dynamic yarn, cloth and processed cloth, and finished product manufacturing company that is fully equipped to play a meaningful role on a sustainable basis in the economy of Pakistan. It wants to transform the company into a new and dynamic power generating company.
3. Ideal Spinning Mills Faisalabad:
The utmost commitment to standards of quality has been the only reason Ideal Spinning Mills has grown incredibly over the last couple of years. Ideal Spinning has the most modern manufacturing technology used by a highly professional and experienced team. They use the latest technology with high-speed ring frames to produce yarn.
Ideal Group started its journey with Ideal Spinning Mills Ltd producing high-quality yarn and fabric for customers. The mill has shown remarkable growth not only in the area of sales but also in quality. It is a Public Limited Company, which is ISO 9001:2000 Certified.
The company aims to anticipate market trends and offer their customers options to expand its existing ranges and have always responded to a dynamic market place.
This is why China is collaborating with our textile industries so that success comes from a relentless focus on innovation and execution. Both China and Pakistan believe that these concepts are not only vital for our business, but also our sustainability efforts.
2. Zaib textile Group Faisalabad
Zaib Textiles Group is one of the leading textiles and garments manufacturing exporters in Pakistan. They have a complete setup from knitting, dyeing, sewing, printing, embroidery to packing.
Based on this wholly-owned and operative capability, Zaib Textile Group is driven by the effort to excel in whatever they do. They have strived to create a niche in spinning and weaving. With growing strengths in research, design, product development, manufacturing, and marketing, today, they have been able to achieve a coveted in the industry, but yet continuously aim to scale even greater heights in the years to come.
China wants to help Pakistan’s textile industries so that they can pride themselves and lift Pakistan’s economy. Moreover, China has always played a large role in contributing to the development of Pakistan’s skill improvement and technology sharing through its various training and latest knowledge sharing platforms.
1. Ravi Spinning Mills Ltd Lahore:
Ravi textile is one of the most successful spinning mills in Pakistan with a local and international clientele. It always aims at serving its customers with quality products and has pride in itself as a fabric manufacturer of high-quality fabric. It believes in ever-changing and ever-evolving fashion world.
It has worked very worked to turn around the performance of the company into sustainable growth for the benefit of its stakeholders. It has always focused on its quality to stand the expectations of its valued customers redefining excellence with craft, creativity, professionalism, and quality control.
The company strives hard for boosting exports of the country to earn more foreign exchange to rebuild its economy.
China will sooner collaborate with Ravi Spinning Mills Limited so that the group prides itself on possessing top-of-the-line vertical integrated processes of spinning, weaving, dyeing, printing, and finishing. The company aims in buying automated and manual machines that ensure quality stitching in different fabric blends for a variety of purposes.
Ravi Mills provides customers the best home textiles in terms of quality, service, and cost-effectiveness, all the while staying observant of fulfilling their responsibilities as responsible corporate citizens.
CHALLENGES PAKISTAN TEXTILE INDUSTRIES FACE:
International economists urge that the textile
is the most significant manufacturing sector and has the longest production chain, with inherent potential for value addition at each stage of processing, from cotton to ginning, spinning, fabric, dyeing and finishing, made-ups and garments.
In Pakistan, the textile sector contributes approximately one-fourth of industrial value-added and offers employment to about 40 percent of the industrial labor force. Barring seasonal and cyclical fluctuations, textile products have sustained an average share of about 60 percent in nationwide exports
.
No doubt, Pakistan’s textile industry considered as the backbone of the export sector is facing new issues that should be dealt with promptly. Therefore, the government should take serious initiatives to safeguard the local industry, which is the highest foreign exchange earner and the largest urban employment
provider.
CONCLUSION:
The Textile industry
in Pakistan is the largest manufacturing industry
in Pakistan
. Pakistan is the 4th largest producer of cotton
with the third largest spinning capacity in Asia after China
and India
and contributes 5% to the global spinning capacity.