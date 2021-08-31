Tesla’s Dojo Supercomputer Breaks All Established Industry Standards — CleanTechnica Deep Dive, Part 1

Hamartia Antidote said: Doesn't this mean benchmarks would be inconsistent across chips or does the chip disable a consistent number for uniformity just to alleviate this. Click to expand...

Intel "Raptor Lake" 8P+16E Wafer Pictured Andreas Schilling with Hardwareluxx.de, as part of the Intel Tech Tour Israel, got to hold a 12-inch wafer full of "Raptor Lake-S" dies. These are dies in their full 8P+16E configuration. The die is estimated to measure 257 mm² in area. We count 231 full dies on this wafer. Intel is building...

We can use this example...Full dies mean the die is completely formed during the manufacturing process. Edge dies are mostly partially formed dies and partially formed dies are always %100 non-functional.Does a fully formed die performed according to specs? Not always. For mostly unexpected reasons, a fully formed die could even failed on the first functional test, so yes, what you said is correct, that it is possible for one die to pass all tests on the first run and the neighbor dies in any direction, could fail any series of tests. A die could be repaired and/or parts of its structures disabled. For example, a NAND die may start out with 128 gb capacity but due to manufacturing defects, by the time the die passed all tests and was electrically repaired, it would be sold as 32 gb capacity. Intel's CPU manufacturing process is no different. A CPU die could start out at i7 but after all the repairs applied, it could be sold as an i3. The wafer could be a mix of i7, i5, and i3 dies all over,this is not good. It means there are inconsistencies somewhere in the manufacturing lines in that particular fab. If a wafer started as an i7, most dies should be sold as i7, and Santa Clara would be making calls to the local fab director to find out why not. From my experience with working with (and for) Intel, they are strict with data collection. Every CPU die has a unique ID traceable 10 yrs history, much like your car's VIN where you can find vehicle data down to the paint color and what work shift the car finished its manufacturing.So while yes, you are correct that benchmarks could be inconsistent all over the wafer, but that would not be a good thing.