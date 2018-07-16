Tempest | the UK's Next Generation Fighter | Updates & Discussions

Gomig-21
Apparently this is the UK's latest creation of it's next generation fighter, the Tempest.
F35 is for the carriersMuricans won't be happy if Brits don't buy F-35
After Brexit the British are going alone in fighter projects too?
F35 is for the carriers
Lavi was no where no being better than F-35...... F-35 and Tempest bad *** Combination......Muricans won't be happy if Brits don't buy F-35. Muricans forced Canacks to cancel CF-105 Arrow and forced Israelites to cancel Lavi.
nope the "Tempest" which is rumorly suppose to be a 6th gen jet that the UK currently has under development.isnt this F35?
Lavi was no where no being better than F-35...... F-35 and Tempest bad *** Combination......
Lavi was smaller than F-16..... Only suitable for Israel with weak enemies.....Lavi was advanced for its day, as was CF-105 Arrow.
Lavi was smaller than F-16..... Only suitable for Israel with weak enemies.....
6th gen is supposed to be tailless and unmanned according to American studies. This does looks like F35.nope the "Tempest" which is rumorly suppose to be a 6th gen jet that the UK currently has under development.
Lavi was a good effort by Israel...As for Now Tempest, 2 engine Air superiority fighter?J-10 is based on Lavi.
Eurofighter Typhoon was 4.5 Gen.... Tempest which is 6th Gen will replace the Eurofighters....6th gen is supposed to be tailless and unmanned according to American studies. This does looks like F35.
it doesnt say anywhere its 6th gen....Im aware that 6th gen studies r going on in europe, specially germany...but im not sure if this tempest is that 6th gen.Lavi was a good effort by Israel...As for Now Tempest, 2 engine Air superiority fighter?
Eurofighter Typhoon was 4.5 Gen.... Tempest which is 6th Gen will replace the Eurofighters....