Tempest | the UK's Next Generation Fighter | Updates & Discussions

Gomig-21

Gomig-21

SENIOR MEMBER
Joined
Oct 16, 2016
Messages
6,962
Reaction score
11
Country
Egypt
Location
United States
Apparently this is the UK's latest creation of it's next generation fighter, the Tempest.

DiOHhsTWsAAP7al.jpg


DiOObzOXkAAKqmh.jpg


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1018814556834074624
 
Bundeswehr said:
nope the "Tempest" which is rumorly suppose to be a 6th gen jet that the UK currently has under development.
6th gen is supposed to be tailless and unmanned according to American studies. This does looks like F35.
 
undertakerwwefan said:
J-10 is based on Lavi.
Lavi was a good effort by Israel...As for Now Tempest, 2 engine Air superiority fighter?

Umair Nawaz said:
6th gen is supposed to be tailless and unmanned according to American studies. This does looks like F35.
Eurofighter Typhoon was 4.5 Gen.... Tempest which is 6th Gen will replace the Eurofighters....

DiOMNpTWAAIH38j.jpg
 
EpiiC said:
Lavi was a good effort by Israel...As for Now Tempest, 2 engine Air superiority fighter?


Eurofighter Typhoon was 4.5 Gen.... Tempest which is 6th Gen will replace the Eurofighters....

DiOMNpTWAAIH38j.jpg
it doesnt say anywhere its 6th gen....Im aware that 6th gen studies r going on in europe, specially germany...but im not sure if this tempest is that 6th gen.
 

