Tejas Fighter Deployed In Kashmir? Speculation Rife As Indigenous Aircraft Spotted At Awantipur During Western Air Command Chief's Visit

NG Missile Vessels

The Indian Air Force may have deployed indigenously built Tejas Mk-1 aircraft at Awantipura forward airbase in Jammu and Kashmir.

The IAF's Western Air Command shared a tweet about the AOC-in-C Air Marshal PM Sinha visiting the Awantipura forward airbase, where the Air Marshal Sinha could be seen inspecting a Tejas Mk-1 fighter jet.

This is interesting since until now, it was believed that the Tejas was only based at the Sulur Air Force base in Tamil Nadu.
Sulur Air base is home to the IAF's 45 squadron 'Flying Daggers' and 18 squadron 'Flying Bullets', equipped with initial operational clearance (IOC) and final operational clearance (FOC) versions of the Tejas fighter jet, respectively.

Earlier in August 2020, various reports said that the IAF had deployed IOC Tejas fighters belonging to the 45 Squadron 'Flying Daggers' to a forward air base on the western border in the aftermath of the Galwan clash in June 2020, and the resulting border standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Their deployment suggests that the IAF now fully trusts the aircraft's capabilities, and is now ready to deploy them at forward airfield opposite India's adversaries.

In a further display of trust in the aircraft's capabilities, the Indian Air Force has already ordered 83 Tejas Mk-1A jets in 2021, valued at over Rs 48,000 crore, with the first deliveries expected in 2024.

These new Tejas Mk-1A will have 40 major improvements compared to the Tejas Mk-1.

They will have an active electronically-scanned array radar for detecting enemy aircraft at greater ranges and resistance to jamming, a new advanced self protection jamming suite (ASPJ), a digital flying control computer (DFCC), as well as, faster turnaround times for each aircraft after every sortie.
Tejas Fighter Deployed In Kashmir? Speculation Rife As Indigenous Aircraft Spotted At Awantipur During Western Air Command Chief's Visit

Even the Tejas MK1 with the EL/M-2032 and Astra Mk1/I- Derby ER is well suited to the DCA role in the Northern sector. On top of that it is now cleared for a number of PGMs as well for air interdiction. Tejas Mk1A with its AESA and SPJ will more than hold its own against PAF fighters.

Jamming pods that DRDO has developed for LCA MK1A and SU-30 MKI are based on GaN T/R modules. Confirmed by a DRDO scientist @3:27:

We have achieved something which even French do not have. Our Rafale's SPECTRA has GaA jamming, whilst our LCA Mk1A will have GaN based HBJ pods/EW suite from its first model next year. These ASPJ/HBJ pods we've developed for LCA-Mk-1A & Su-30MKI are both capable of transmitting and receiving, thus consisting of both TX and RX antennas.

This configuration would allow both the fighters to do cross-eye jamming much effectively, thereby deceiving the enemy radar by creating false targets.
MKI is already a very powerful jet, just imagine the kind of jamming power at its disposal with GaN EW suite. It will have power to make even AESA LPI radars and AESA missile seekers totally ineffective like SPECTRA
Hal Tejas is just similar capable to jf 17.

And only good at western borders but Chinese are having much better capable Aircrafts, we need more alike Rafale Or early as possible, Hal Tejas mk2 fighters
 
It replaces Mig21 and it will have same fate as Mig21, Insha Allha.
 
We have achieved something which even French do not have. Our Rafale's SPECTRA has GaA jamming, whilst our LCA Mk1A will have GaN based HBJ

That's the definition of lambi lambi chorna
 
jf-17 has real competition w/o exaggeration .... indians have done very well to catch up !
 

