𝐓𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐛𝐚𝐧 𝐀𝐫𝐦𝐬 𝐃𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐫𝐬: 𝐔𝐒 𝐋𝐞𝐟𝐭𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐀𝐫𝐦𝐬 𝐓𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐞
Taliban has transformed into arms dealers, capitalizing on the weapons left behind by the United States in Afghanistan. Emerging arms markets in the south and east have become hubs for Taliban-approved arms dealers, who engage in trading abandoned American automatic weapons as well as hardware from countries such as Russia, China and Austria.
The profits generated from these illicit weapon sales are being channeled into funding terrorist activities. These makeshift arms markets have become highly lucrative, offering rocket launchers, ammunition, night vision goggles, and sniper rifles. The transactions occur in Afghan currency and #US dollars, and the supply and pricing of these weapons are controlled by international arms dealers.
The M-4 rifle, which has become a status symbol for local and regional buyers, sells for approximately $2,400. Conversely, the AK-47, commonly used in Pakistan and Afghanistan, is priced at around $130. This new arms race poses a significant challenge to global peace, with Taliban and Al-Qaeda allies playing a central role in the illicit arms smuggling market.
In their fight against the state of Pakistan, the banned terrorist organization Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) fearlessly employs these weapons against the Pakistan Army and other law enforcement agencies in tribal districts.
The TTP showcases their use of these weapons, along with night vision goggles and thermal sights, in dramatic videos targeting Pakistani security forces. According to Afghan Peace Watch, the supply of these weapons and equipment to special forces has fueled a sharp increase in demand.
The report indicates that Night Vision Sights can fetch prices ranging from $500 to $1,000, as reported by a Taliban member from the neighboring Nangarhar province. The availability of these weapons and night vision goggles has created significant challenges in combating terrorism in troubled areas of Pakistan. According to former Afghan Army General Yasin Zia, as part of a deal between Pakistan and Afghanistan, the Taliban were relocated to northern regions of Afghanistan.
Despite being armed with these weapons, they still face resistance from local freedom fighters. Research conducted by Afghan Peace Watch and the Small Arms Survey reveals that these arms markets are primarily located in the southern and eastern regions of Afghanistan, facilitating the acquisition of weapons from the Afghan battlefield.
