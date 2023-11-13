What's new

Taiwan to import 100,000 Indians

India and Taiwan are forging closer economic ties with a plan to send tens of thousands of workers to the island as early as December, according to senior officials familiar with the matter, potentially angering neighbour China.

Taiwan could hire as many as 100,000 Indians to work at factories, farms and hospitals, the officials said, asking not to be identified as the discussions are private. The two sides are expected to sign an employment mobility agreement by as soon as December, the people said.

India plans Taiwan labour supply pact while China tensions brew

The two sides are expected to sign an employment mobility agreement by as early as December. Read more at straitstimes.com.
What about the rest of 1,407,900,000 people?

Who's going to import 'em?
 
Just like fking Singapore, Taiwan is yet another East Asian goon who brandish Indians are talents, giving jobs to locals, push down local salary, and allowed locals to get fired.
 
China should stop that many number of dirty Indians from entering and working in Chinese territory Taiwan, Indian gov doesn't have the right to sign this kind agreement concerning Chinese sovereignty rights with a Chinese local gov Taiwan, Taiwan is not a sovereign state. If the moronic Chinese-hater DPP gov there go ahead to import 100 k dirty Indians, China should then have a naval blockade of the island, end preferential economic trades and deals for the island and have sanctions on the la la land India. These two foolish China-hater govs are definitely colluding to contain and against China mainland. China should teach the Indian fools a lesson that Taiwan matter is no bitch of them, keep their dirty hands off the island.
 
China should stop that many number of dirty Indians from entering and working in Chinese territory Taiwan, Indian gov doesn't have the right to sign this kind agreement concerning Chinese sovereignty rights with a Chinese local gov Taiwan, Taiwan is not a sovereign state. If the moronic Taiwanese DPP gov there go ahead to import 100 k dirty Indians, China should then have a naval blockade of the island, end preferential economic trades and deals for the island and have sanctions on the la la land India.
I bet on the same Singapore government tone, Taiwan will say Hindus are talent, Taiwanese are lazy and stupid.

Fking Singapore.
 
running out of Filipinos?
For these menial jobs such as nurses or road sweeper, Indones, Pinoy, Myanmar is 10x more preferable. There are 300 millions of Indos.

Even for IT jobs, Viet or even Indos are far more more preferable than Hindus..... (Pinoy can be nasty also)

Even Bangladeshi or Pakistani, Arabs or Iranian is far better than Hindus in every ways.

Indians have allied with Anglo Jews, The Anglo Jews are helping Hindus, forcing western allies to flood themselves with Hindus.
 
