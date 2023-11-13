Taiwan to import 100,000 Indians

Song Hong
India and Taiwan are forging closer economic ties with a plan to send tens of thousands of workers to the island as early as December, according to senior officials familiar with the matter, potentially angering neighbour China.
Taiwan could hire as many as 100,000 Indians to work at factories, farms and hospitals, the officials said, asking not to be identified as the discussions are private. The two sides are expected to sign an employment mobility agreement by as soon as December, the people said.
