T-129 Atak & Turkish Attack Helicopter Programs

History:

The ATAK Helicopter Program first started in October 1996, with the aim of providing the Turkish Land Forces Command with 51 firm and 41 optional Attack/Tactical Reconnaissance helicopters, was cancelled by the Undersecretariat for Defence Industries Executive Committee decision dated 14 May 2004. The ATAK Helicopter Program aims to provide the Turkish Land Forces Command with an Attack/Tactical Reconnaissance helicopter that will be; customized according to user needs, produced and provided with integrated logistics support.


The Undersecretariat for Defence Industries (SSM) published a new Request for Proposal (RFP) on 10 February 2005 and re-opened bidding for the ATAK Helicopter Program. AgustaWestland, Eurocopter, KAMOV and Denel submitted bids in response to the new RFP. The Undersecretariat for Defence Industries Executive Committee announced AgustaWestland as the winning bidder after its meeting on 30 March 2007. Subsequently TAI, SSM, ASELSAN and AgustaWestland stared contract negotiations. The negotiations were finalized on 27 August 2007 and the contract was signed on 7 September 2007.


The planned duration of the ATAK Program is 114 months from Contract Effectivity with T-129 ATAK Helicopter qualification planned for 58 months and delivery of the first serial production helicopter planned for 60 months after Contract Effectivity. Delivery of the first 7 helicopters to the customer will be once every two months, with the remaining helicopters being delivered once a month, with the last ATAK Helicopter being delivered to the customer at 114 months from Contract Effectivity.

With the Collaboration Agreement signed with AgustaWestland, TAI shall have;

· Intellectual property rights of the new configuration of the helicopter

· Sole sourcing rights in the world for the fuselage, including Final Assembly and Flight Operations

· Sales rights for the whole world excluding Italy and England


-T-129 Atak Electronic warfare self-protection System (ASES);

ASES has been designed to protect large, special mission aircraft and may be modified for helicopters. Integrated with an EW Central Management Unit (CMU), ASES provides for radar and missile warning, Situational Awareness (SA) and chaff/flare dispensing. The system provides a high level of protection, coupled with minimum workload for the crew.

ASES, as an integrated EW Self-Protection System (SPS), receives information from associated sub-systems, makes a threat assessment (detection, classification and identification) and decides on the most suitable countermeasures to defeat the radar and/or missile threat. ASES provides an advanced Human Machine Interface (HMI) with multifunction display support, indicative audio warnings and alerts, in-flight event recording, single-point Mission Data File (MDF) download and mission report upload, NVIS compatibility and GPS/INS integration.

ASES is supported on the ground by an ASES SW Support Station, which facilitates MDF preparation before the mission and post-mission data analysis via playback of the recorded mission events on a digital geographical map.
ASES incorporates the following sub-systems:
 Central Management Unit (CMU)
 Cockpit Control and Display Unit (CCDU)
 Memory Loading Unit (MLU)
 Missile Warning System (MWS)
 Radar Warning Receiver (RWR)
 Counter Measures Dispensing System (CMDS).
ASES is integrated around a MIL-STD-1553 architecture, with CCDU interface via ARINC-429. Currently, ASES is integrated with the AN/AAR-60 MILDS (MWS), AN/ALE-47 (CMDS), SPS-45 (RWR).
The inherent flexibility of the system architecture facilitates customising according to requirement.


 
Mikes-Aselsan Helicopter Counter Measures Dispensing System (CMDS);

ASELSAN'S CMDS is designed for helicopter applications, dispensing Chaff/Flare decoys against RF-/IR-guided missiles. The system comprises five LRUs:
 System Control Unit (SCU)
 Dispense Control Unit (DCU)
 Dispenser base
 Magazine
 Safety switch.
The CMDS dispenses 1 × 1 inch IR or RF decoys. Up to four magazines can be connected to a DCU, with each magazine containing 30 decoys. The system is also able to dispense each half of RR-180 type dual-chaff decoys independently, increasing the total number of RF decoys by a factor of two. Each magazine can be loaded with mixed types of decoys.
The onboard Mission Data File (MDF) contains up to 2,400 individual dispensing programmes. The dispense programmes can be initiated manually, semi-automatically or automatically, with two payloads dispensed simultaneously if required. In semi-automatic (dispensing with pilot consent) and automatic (dispensing initiated by system) modes, the system receives warnings from external Missile Warning Systems (MWS), Radar Warning Receivers (RWR) or Laser Warning Receivers (LWR).
In-flight loading of MDF is available via MIL-STD-1553B databus and the system provides for automatic warning in the event of critical (low) expendable level and misfire.
The system can be integrated with a centralised EW suite controller.

Performance :
Dispensing programmes : Up to 2,400
Minimum programmable delay between dispensing programmes : 15 ms
Modes :
Automatic : Dispensing initiated by system; ESCAPE, JETTISON, DISPENSE commands available
Semi-automatic : Dispensing initiated by pilot consent; ESCAPE, JETTISON, DISPENSE commands available
Manual : Dispense initiated by pilot via ESCAPE, JETTISON or DISPENSE commands
Bypass : Bypass mode is utilised with critical failure in SCU. Pilot dispense commands routed direct to DCU(s) via discrete
Interface : MIL-STD-1553B; RS-422; RS-232; discrete
Compliance : MIL-STD-810F; MIL-STD-461C; MIL-L-85762A



 
Aselsan MWS Missile Warning Systems




Aselsan Airborne Radios...

4300 V/UHF Air Platform Radios with Have Quick I-II, SATURN (optional) frequency hopping ECCM capabilities; designed to provide effective and reliable air-to-ground-to-air (A/G/A) communications without being effected by threats like jamming and deception.

The system is composed of MXF-483 Panel Mount Radio, MXF-484 Remote Mount Radio and MXF-243A Remote Control Unit. The advanced technical specifications, circuitry, rugged and solid state construction assures easy , reliable and trouble free operation under the most severe combat conditions.

MXF-243A Remote Control Unit has been designed to control all necessary functions of the MXF-484.




LN 100G GPS Integrated Inertial Navigation Systems

The LN-100G INS/GPS system is an advanced technology unit that includes a sensor assembly with three Zero-lock TM Laser Gyros (ZLGs), an A-4 accelerometer triad, and five electronics assemblies together with two spare card slots, all installed in a very small, lightweight package.

The core LN-100G INS/GPS is Missionized for individual applications by appropriate additions of I/O cards and other modules installed in the spare card slots. LN/100G is an open architecture and hardware/software flexible unit which can be adapted to various air platforms including rotary wing, fixed wing and unmanned air vehicles.

General Specifications
- State-of-the-Art Non-dithered 18-cm Zero-lock TM Laser Gyro and Miniature
- Accelerometer Technology
- Enhanced INS/GPS Operation
- Close-Coupled Mechanization
- Blended Performance
-- Position<10 m. CEP
-- Velocity<0.015 m./sec
- Small size 28 x 18 x 18 cm.
- Low weight<10 kg.
- Verified High Integrity Software and Hardware





Aselsan CDU 900 Flight Management System

The Aselsan CDU-900 is a cockpit control and display unit which improves navigation accuracy and cockpit management in airborne applications.

The CDU-900 provides processing and interface control for all flight management functional capabilities including navigation guidance, flight management, communication and navigation systems management, status monitoring and Built-in-Test (BIT) capabilities.



 
Aselsan MFD 268E Multi Function Display

The Aselsan MFD-268E Multifunction Display is a color flat panel display using Active Matrix Liquid Crystal Display (AMLCD) technology, with an active display area of 6 by 8 inches. The display contains the internal graphics, video, and input/output processing capabilities to support the generation of display formats using the data obtained from system interfaces to the MFD. The MFD-268E has capability to display video, graphics, video with graphics overlay, split screen video/graphics, and split screen graphics/graphics.

The Aselsan MFD-268E has analog and digital input/output interfaces, and a MIL-STD-1553 interface. MIL-STD-1553 interface allows operational software modification without removal of the display from the installed position. The MFD is bus programmable in the Ada language for local display format generation.

General Specifications
- Display FLIR or map video, EFIS, targeting or navigation data using internal symbol generator and software
- Combines graphics and video using split screen, windows, or overlays
- High resolution
- High luminance
- Wide viewing angle
- Wide dimming range
- Bus programmable
- NVIS Class A and B compatible
- Easy to integrate
- Compact design

 
Aselsan PRC/VRC 9661 SOFTWARE DEFINED RADIO's, HF SSB's, MXF-484 U/VHF's...

PRC/VRC 9661 is a Software Defined Radio (SDR) family of 2-30 MHz HF radios and 30-512 MHz V/UHF radios; designed to use for different applications on Ground, Naval and Air platforms. Software configurable architecture allows supporting various tactical radio waveforms and EPM techniques.


PRC/VRC 9661 radios ensure increased survivability against Electronic Warfare threat by means of providing alternative communications in both HF and V/UHF bands.


PRC/VRC 9661 also supports functionalities of Tactical Radio Communication (CNR), Narrow Band Packet Radio (NBPR), Wide Band Packet Radio (BBPR) and Mobile Telephone (SCRA).





Aselsan-Tubitak Mission Computer...

64cf58a8c05e1538d79860e3affedb53.jpg

e54326a390f8de40528da561eef2a67c.jpg

73ec3932daa49f137bc14a26a4fe077f.jpg
 
ATLAS Avionics Moving Map Software, Ayesas

AYESA&#350; developed DO-178B certifiable Atlas Avionics Moving Map and DO-200A compliant Map Preparation Software for fixed wing and rotary wing aircrafts. The moving map architecture is designed to be fully extensible for:

* Raster Image Support (VFR, IFR, Approach Charts, Topographic Maps, Aerial Imagery etc)
* ARINC 424 Navigation Layer
* Geographic Layers (Vectoral and Terrain)
* Flight Plan Support
* 2D / 3D Rendering
* Slope Shading
* Line of Sight (LOS) capability
* Vertical Profile Display
* 3D TAWS Rendering

AYESA&#350;s DO-178B certifiable Atlas Avionics Moving Map software product supplies the flying platforms with a digital video interface for keeping the own position in sight. With the Moving Map functionality, the crew has increased situational awareness and safety of flight that cannot be achieved with a standard cockpit instrument set.




 
Millimeter Wave Radar Techniques for Ground Target Engagement (MMWR)

General System Features:
&#8226; Ka band millimetre wave radar
&#8226; 8 km range, precise azimuth and range resolution
&#8226; Multi function system:
&#8226; Pulse Doppler Mode,
&#8226; Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) mode,
&#8226; Inverse Synthetic Aperture Radar (ISAR) mode,
&#8226; Terrain Profiling mode.
&#8226; Detection of stationary and moving targets on land and in the air
&#8226; Target classification
&#8226; Target tracking and weapons engagement
&#8226; SAR/ISAR image generation
&#8226; Terrain profiling to allow safe navigation
&#8226; National system-algorithm design, national software and hardware development.




Meteksan Helicopter Obstacle Detection System


e69ce4f348ee23e3e802d0d0984c98cd.jpg

 
Avci Helmet Mounted Display System


53364adb7971afdc80f2079b8c11e990.jpg


ASELSAN ASELFLIR-300T Airborne FLIR

ASELFLIR-300T is a multi-sensor electro-optical targeting and surveillance system. ASELFLIR-300T fulfills multiple mission requirements including; Pilotage / Navigation, Surveillance, Target Search, Track, Locate and Designation.
Having a flexible hardware and software design architecture, the system can be used on different platforms ranging from rotary, fixed wing and unmanned air vehicles to naval ships.
ASELFLIR-300T System includes a High Resolution Infra Red (IR) Camera, a Laser Rangefinder / Designator (LRF/D), a Laser Spot Tracker (LST), a Color TV Camera and a Color Spotter Camera. The system consists of the following Weapons Replaceable Assemblies (WRAs); Turret Unit (TU), Electronics Unit (EU), Hand Control Unit (HCU), Boresight Module (BSM).

 
Aselsan T-129 Mission program keyboard...

57dd840ba8903b38ce4d3612b7ece660.jpg


IFF Aselsan



UMTAS

The long-range air-launched anti-tank guided missile (LRAT) envisaged as the main armament for the future T-129 light attack helicopter is met by ROKETSAN.

Fitted with an imaging infrared seeker LRAT has a maximum range of 8 km and will be used by the Turkish ATAK Helicopter against armoured ground targets.

LRAT, as well as the ability to be used by land platforms, has the following characteristics;

* Lock on before or after firing
* Use in day/night and all weather conditions
* Tandem Warhead, effective on reactive armours
* Insensitive munition



CIRIT - 2.75 LASER GUIDED MISSILE

The 2.75" semi-active laser guided missile, CIRIT, is the highly accurate and cost effective solution for the Turkish Land Forces ATAK helicopter against lightly armoured ground targets. It is compliant to MIL-STD 810 F and MIL-STD 464 A, and is compatible with M and LAU series launchers. It can also be launched by the MIL-STD-1760 interface Smart Launcher, designed by ROKETSAN.

The missile has Insensitive Munition Motor with reduced smoke propellant, Insensitive Munition tri-mode warhead.



Smart Launchers of T-129

c34d2db2fafc117f6add5a7259c5f331.jpg


Only one T-800 Engine will provide 1361- 1680 shp power each to the mainbody of T-129 which has only 2900-3000kg empty weight While many international rivals of T-129 has at least 3500-4000kg empty weight with low level engine power...



:)

 
Brothers,

Keep all those specifications of T-129 alive in your minds because the day When Turkish and Pakistani counterparts signed agreement to co-produce a proper version of T-129 for Pakistan requirements, I am going to remind you all those specifications of your own T or P-129 again... Personally, After Milgem cooperation agreement have done between two brother country, I have strong senses to make another great cooperation agreement for T-129 in those days too... It was also being registered by Pakistan authorities who have shown their interests for T-129 in inernational defence fairs...

Regards...
 
is this helicopter is now availablle for purchases to other foreign nations
 
Not yet... First prototype P1 is going to fly in this year... In addition to that, Another 4 prototypes will be produced until 2011... Then, serial production phrase will be started...

I think, If A likely order comes for T-129, TAI can deliver first foreign T-129 until 2013-14....
 

