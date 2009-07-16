T-129 Atak & Turkish Attack Helicopter Programs

History:



The ATAK Helicopter Program first started in October 1996, with the aim of providing the Turkish Land Forces Command with 51 firm and 41 optional Attack/Tactical Reconnaissance helicopters, was cancelled by the Undersecretariat for Defence Industries Executive Committee decision dated 14 May 2004. The ATAK Helicopter Program aims to provide the Turkish Land Forces Command with an Attack/Tactical Reconnaissance helicopter that will be; customized according to user needs, produced and provided with integrated logistics support.





The Undersecretariat for Defence Industries (SSM) published a new Request for Proposal (RFP) on 10 February 2005 and re-opened bidding for the ATAK Helicopter Program. AgustaWestland, Eurocopter, KAMOV and Denel submitted bids in response to the new RFP. The Undersecretariat for Defence Industries Executive Committee announced AgustaWestland as the winning bidder after its meeting on 30 March 2007. Subsequently TAI, SSM, ASELSAN and AgustaWestland stared contract negotiations. The negotiations were finalized on 27 August 2007 and the contract was signed on 7 September 2007.





The planned duration of the ATAK Program is 114 months from Contract Effectivity with T-129 ATAK Helicopter qualification planned for 58 months and delivery of the first serial production helicopter planned for 60 months after Contract Effectivity. Delivery of the first 7 helicopters to the customer will be once every two months, with the remaining helicopters being delivered once a month, with the last ATAK Helicopter being delivered to the customer at 114 months from Contract Effectivity.



With the Collaboration Agreement signed with AgustaWestland, TAI shall have;



· Intellectual property rights of the new configuration of the helicopter



· Sole sourcing rights in the world for the fuselage, including Final Assembly and Flight Operations



· Sales rights for the whole world excluding Italy and England





-T-129 Atak Electronic warfare self-protection System (ASES);



ASES has been designed to protect large, special mission aircraft and may be modified for helicopters. Integrated with an EW Central Management Unit (CMU), ASES provides for radar and missile warning, Situational Awareness (SA) and chaff/flare dispensing. The system provides a high level of protection, coupled with minimum workload for the crew.



ASES, as an integrated EW Self-Protection System (SPS), receives information from associated sub-systems, makes a threat assessment (detection, classification and identification) and decides on the most suitable countermeasures to defeat the radar and/or missile threat. ASES provides an advanced Human Machine Interface (HMI) with multifunction display support, indicative audio warnings and alerts, in-flight event recording, single-point Mission Data File (MDF) download and mission report upload, NVIS compatibility and GPS/INS integration.



ASES is supported on the ground by an ASES SW Support Station, which facilitates MDF preparation before the mission and post-mission data analysis via playback of the recorded mission events on a digital geographical map.

ASES incorporates the following sub-systems:

 Central Management Unit (CMU)

 Cockpit Control and Display Unit (CCDU)

 Memory Loading Unit (MLU)

 Missile Warning System (MWS)

 Radar Warning Receiver (RWR)

 Counter Measures Dispensing System (CMDS).

ASES is integrated around a MIL-STD-1553 architecture, with CCDU interface via ARINC-429. Currently, ASES is integrated with the AN/AAR-60 MILDS (MWS), AN/ALE-47 (CMDS), SPS-45 (RWR).

The inherent flexibility of the system architecture facilitates customising according to requirement.





